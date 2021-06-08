Log in
Cyber Security 1 : CYBER1 publishes annual report for 2020

06/08/2021
Stockholm, Sweden - June 8, 2021 - Cyber ​​Security 1 AB (publ) ('The Company') ('CYBER1') (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), an international leader in cyber security, has published the annual report for the financial year 2020, with total sales of EUR 27.36 million for the period.

The annual report is available on the Company's website, www.cyber1.com/investorsunder the section for financial reporting.

Disclaimer

Cyber Security 1 AB published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 21:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 27,4 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net income 2020 -7,55 M -9,19 M -9,19 M
Net Debt 2020 3,45 M 4,20 M 4,20 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Sedin Chief Executive Officer
Johan Bolsenbroek President
Andrew Sjoberg Technical Director
Vivian Gevers Chief Operating Officer
Daryn Stilwell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB (PUBL)72.41%21
ACCENTURE PLC8.03%179 373
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.19%161 717
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.59%132 259
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.12.21%83 708
INFOSYS LIMITED10.66%81 030