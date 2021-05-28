Log in
    4493   JP3311590008

CYBER SECURITY CLOUD , INC.

(4493)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 05/27
2880 JPY   -1.61%
03:03aCYBER SECURITY CLOUD  : Financial Materials for FY2021 1Q
Cyber Security Cloud : Financial Materials for FY2021 1Q

05/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
F i n a n c i a l M a t e r i a l s f o r F Y 2 0 2 1 1 Q

Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.

T S E M o t h e r s : 4 4 9 3

May 14, 2021

Executive Summary ❶ Summary of Results for FY 2021 1Q

  • Sales and operating income grew significantly year on year, thanks to the growth of the core products: Shadankun and WafCharm and the contribution of Softec.

Net Sales

P6

Operating Income

P6

ARR ※1

P7

※1

※1

(1Q）

（1Q）

（Annual Recurring Revenue）

420million yen

90million yen

1.6 billion yen

Up 61.4% year on year

Up 109.8% year on year

Up 53.6% year on year

Total No. of users ※2 P8Churn rate P9,10 No. of data of our company P19

3,325

1.35%

about 2.1trillion

0.92%

※1 Consolidated sales of Cyber Security Cloud

※2 Total number of users of Shadankun, WafCharm, Managed Rules, and SIDfm

(C) Cyber Security Cloud , Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Executive Summary ❷ Measures Implemented in FY 2021 1Q

Cemented the

cooperation with

leading companies in

sale

P16,17

Proceeded with R&D

P19

Signed new distributorship contracts, and

Acquired the users of the WafCharm Azure version.

Concluded new distributorship contracts with SCSK Corporation, etc. We will continue sales promotion via distributors.

Hyper Soft Co., Ltd. adopted the WafCharm Azure version for the first time.

Accelerated R&D through the alliances with other

sectors and the appointment of an advisor.

Formed a business alliance with Glome Management, Inc., to develop cyber security services for the medical care industry.

In addition, Mr. Takamichi Saito, who is the head of Information Security

Lab of Meiji University and the representative director of Rangeforce, Inc.,

was appointed as advisor for security technology strategies, to accelerate

R&D.

(C) Cyber Security Cloud , Inc. All Rights Reserved.

3

Table of Contents

I. Overview of the financial results for FY 2021 1Q

5

II. Business highlights in FY 2021 1Q

15

III. Reference material (corporate profile)

20

IV. Reference material (market environment)

33

(C) Cyber Security Cloud , Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Ⅰ．Overview of the financial results for FY 2021 1Q

5

Disclaimer

Cyber Security Cloud Inc. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
