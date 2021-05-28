Cyber Security Cloud : Financial Materials for FY2021 1Q

Signed new distributorship contracts, and

Acquired the users of the WafCharm Azure version.

Concluded new distributorship contracts with SCSK Corporation, etc. We will continue sales promotion via distributors.

Hyper Soft Co., Ltd. adopted the WafCharm Azure version for the first time.

Accelerated R&D through the alliances with other

sectors and the appointment of an advisor.

Formed a business alliance with Glome Management, Inc., to develop cyber security services for the medical care industry.

In addition, Mr. Takamichi Saito, who is the head of Information Security

Lab of Meiji University and the representative director of Rangeforce, Inc.,

was appointed as advisor for security technology strategies, to accelerate

R&D.