Cyber Security Cloud : Financial Materials for FY2021 1Q
Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.
T S E M o t h e r s : 4 4 9 3
May 14, 2021
Executive Summary ❶ Summary of Results for FY 2021 1Q
Sales and operating income grew significantly year on year, thanks to the growth of the core products: Shadankun and WafCharm and the contribution of Softec.
Net Sales
P6
Operating Income
P6
ARR
※1
P7
※1
※1
(1Q）
（1Q）
（Annual Recurring Revenue）
420million yen
90million yen
1.6 billion yen
Up 61.4% year on year
Up 109.8% year on year
Up 53.6% year on year
Total No. of users
※2 P8 Churn rate
P9,10 No. of data of our company P19
3,325
1.35
%
about
2.1trillion
0.92
%
※1 Consolidated sales of Cyber Security Cloud
※2 Total number of users of Shadankun, WafCharm, Managed Rules, and SIDfm
2
Executive Summary ❷ Measures Implemented in FY 2021 1Q
Cemented the
cooperation with
leading companies in
sale
P16,17
Proceeded with R&D
P19
Signed new distributorship contracts, and
Acquired the users of the WafCharm Azure version.
Concluded new distributorship contracts with
SCSK Corporation , etc. We will continue sales promotion via distributors.
Hyper Soft Co., Ltd. adopted the WafCharm Azure version for the first time.
Accelerated R&D through the alliances with other
sectors and the appointment of an advisor.
Formed a business alliance with Glome Management, Inc., to develop cyber security services for
the medical care industry.
In addition, Mr. Takamichi Saito, who is the head of Information Security
Lab of Meiji University and the representative director of Rangeforce, Inc.,
was appointed as advisor for security technology strategies, to accelerate
R&D.
3
I. Overview of the financial results for FY 2021 1Q
5
II. Business highlights in FY 2021 1Q
15
III. Reference material (corporate profile)
20
IV. Reference material (market environment)
33
4
Ⅰ．Overview of the financial results for FY 2021 1Q
Sales 2021
1 730 M
15,7 M
15,7 M
Net income 2021
201 M
1,83 M
1,83 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
133x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
26 913 M
245 M
245 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
15,6x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees
59
Free-Float
54,5%
