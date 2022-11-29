Advanced search
    4493   JP3311590008

CYBER SECURITY CLOUD , INC.

(4493)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-29 am EST
2087.00 JPY   -2.66%
12:01pWafCharm for AWS Marketplace" Launched Worldwide
BU
05/24Cyber Security Cloud : (Delayed)Financial Materials for FY2022 1Q
PU
02/23Cyber Security Cloud : (Delayed)Financial Materials for FY2021
PU
WafCharm for AWS Marketplace” Launched Worldwide

11/29/2022 | 12:01pm EST
~Included with a website falsification detection system to improve Web Application security~

Cyber Security Cloud, Inc. today announced that "WafCharm for AWS Marketplace" is now available on AWS Marketplace. "WafCharm for AWS Marketplace" is a combination of “WafCharm”, an automation service of the public cloud platform’s WAF operation, with the website falsification detection system.

In recent years, there has been a shortage*1 of cybersecurity workers, while cyber-attacks are becoming sophisticated due to AI (artificial intelligence) technologies.

In addition, customers have shown an increased interest in operating public cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) in areas such as building, testing and tuning rules; researching vulnerabilities, and creating new rules.

Furthermore, in recent years, the damage caused by website falsification has increased by 25%*2 on a quarterly basis. Therefore, any organization or company that owns a website can be targeted by cyberattacks in the near future.

Under such circumstances, "WafCharm" automates WAF rules using big data without requiring security experts to customize the system and it is possible to prevent from unauthorized access without assigning a security expert.

"WafCharm for AWS Marketplace", which has been launched on AWS Marketplace, is included with a website falsification detection system that detect falsification often and notifies you as soon as possible in case of emergency.

By selling “WafCharm for AWS Marketplace” on AWS Marketplace, customers can negotiate flexible pricing and contract through Private Offer feature, and can also "simplify billing" combined with AWS usage fees. Through AWS Marketplace, Cyber Security Cloud will also have an opportunity to sell to more than 325,000 active customers per month, and will be able to deliver "WafCharm for AWS Marketplace" to users all over the world.

Cyber Security Cloud will continue to accelerate global expansion and increase sales of "WafCharm for AWS Marketplace" in order to "create a safe and secure cyberspace for people around the world," which is its management philosophy.

■ About Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.
Company name：Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.
Head Office：JR Tokyu Meguro Building 13F, 3-1-1 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo 141-0021, Japan
Representative：President and CEO Toshihiro Koike
Establishment：August 2010
URL：https://www.cscloud.co.jp/

Cyber Security Cloud provides web application security and collecting and managing vulnerability information tools using cyber threat intelligence and AI technology.

*1Source: (ISC)2 . (2022). 2022 Cybersecurity Workforce Study. (ISC)2 . https://www.isc2.org//-/media/ISC2/Research/2022-WorkForce-Study/ISC2-Cybersecurity-Workforce-Study.ashx

*2 Source: JPCERT Coordination Center. (2022, July 1 to September 30)

JPCERT/CC Incident Handling Report. https://www.jpcert.or.jp/pr/2022/IR_Report2022Q2.pdf


© Business Wire 2022
