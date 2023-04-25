Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4493   JP3311590008

CYBER SECURITY CLOUD, INC.

(4493)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-25 am EDT
1860.00 JPY   -2.31%
12:02pCyber Security Cloud Inc Achieves AWS WAF Ready Designation
BU
2022Cyber Security Cloud wins 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award
BU
2022WafCharm for AWS Marketplace” Launched Worldwide
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cyber Security Cloud Inc Achieves AWS WAF Ready Designation

04/25/2023 | 12:02pm EDT
Cyber Security Cloud Inc announced that it has achieved the AWS WAF Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Cyber Security Cloud Inc WafCharm and Cyber Security Cloud Managed Rules for AWS WAF have demonstrated successful integration with AWS WAF.

Achieving the AWS WAF Ready designation differentiates Cyber Security Cloud Inc as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product integrating with AWS WAF and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale, and with varying levels of complexity.

“Cyber Security Cloud Inc is proud to achieve AWS WAF Ready status,” said Toshihiro Koike, CEO of Cyber Security Cloud Inc. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that are integrated with AWS Services.

AWS WAF Ready Designated Service

・WafCharm
https://www.wafcharm.com/

・Cyber Security Cloud Managed Rules for AWS WAF -API Gateway/Serverless-
https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-pvxdlmlfylnoo?ref_srh_res_product_title

・Cyber Security Cloud Managed Rules for AWS WAF -HighSecurity OWASP Set-
https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-kyur2d2omnrlg?ref_=srh_res_product_title

About WafCharm

“WafCharm” is a service that can automate AWS WAF operations by leveraging over 2.3 trillion big data and applying appropriate rules for each environment. Complex rule configurations and updates that were managed by security experts can be handed to “WafCharm,” contributing to the reduction of person-hours. “Cyhorus,” a cyber threat intelligence team, detects and responds to the latest threats as soon as possible. Advanced technical support based on the knowledge of signature customization is also provided.

About Cyber Security Cloud Inc

With an aim to create a secure cyberspace that people around the world can use safely, Cyber Security Cloud offers web application security services that leverage Cyber Threat Intelligence and AI technology. Based in the U.S. and Japan.


© Business Wire 2023
