CyberAgent : Content Studio Babel Label Joins CyberAgent Group

Babel Label is a content studio whose associates include top-notch creators like Michihito Fujii. At the 43rd Japan Academy Awards, he won the Japan Academy Film Prize for Director of the Year for his work on "The Journalist," which was Picture of the Year. In addition to films, Babel Label has worked on numerous TV shows, commercials, music videos, and other productions.

The recent spread of video-on-demand (VOD) services has drawn greater attention worldwide on streaming high-quality dramatic content. Given this background, Babel Label seeks to establish an intellectual property (IP) business through video productions, namely film and TV shows. CyberAgent, meanwhile, has global aims for developing a wide-ranging entertainment business on the internet blending technology with creativity. Babel Label agreed to join the CyberAgent Group's management because both companies share a common goal of releasing high-quality Japanese video content with global appeal. Babel Label aspires to do more in producing TV shows for a wide range of platforms, along with films, and to export video content worldwide.