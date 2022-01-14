Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CyberAgent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4751   JP3311400000

CYBERAGENT, INC.

(4751)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CyberAgent : Content Studio Babel Label Joins CyberAgent Group

01/14/2022 | 12:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Babel Label is a content studio whose associates include top-notch creators like Michihito Fujii. At the 43rd Japan Academy Awards, he won the Japan Academy Film Prize for Director of the Year for his work on "The Journalist," which was Picture of the Year. In addition to films, Babel Label has worked on numerous TV shows, commercials, music videos, and other productions.

The recent spread of video-on-demand (VOD) services has drawn greater attention worldwide on streaming high-quality dramatic content. Given this background, Babel Label seeks to establish an intellectual property (IP) business through video productions, namely film and TV shows. CyberAgent, meanwhile, has global aims for developing a wide-ranging entertainment business on the internet blending technology with creativity. Babel Label agreed to join the CyberAgent Group's management because both companies share a common goal of releasing high-quality Japanese video content with global appeal. Babel Label aspires to do more in producing TV shows for a wide range of platforms, along with films, and to export video content worldwide.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 05:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CYBERAGENT, INC.
12:42aCYBERAGENT : Content Studio Babel Label Joins CyberAgent Group
PU
2021Cyberagent to Apply for Japan Bourse's Prime Market Segment
MT
2021CYBERAGENT : Corporate Governance Report Dec 22, 2021
PU
2021CYBERAGENT : to Apply for Prime Market of TSE New Market Structure
PU
2021Nikkei 225 Declines 1.8% on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
2021CYBERAGENT : Way 2021 (Integrated Report)
PU
2021Interstellar Technologies Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.77 billion in funding ..
CI
2021Horse racing idols app injects new life into Japan mobile gaming market
RE
2021Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Bargain Hunting, Wall Street Signals
MT
2021Japanese shares gain after 3 days of falls, Omicron worries weigh
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 722 B 6 345 M 6 345 M
Net income 2022 46 662 M 410 M 410 M
Net cash 2022 171 B 1 506 M 1 506 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 931 B 8 161 M 8 188 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 944
Free-Float -
Chart CYBERAGENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CyberAgent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERAGENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 842,00 JPY
Average target price 2 422,86 JPY
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susumu Fujita Executive President & Representative Director
Koichi Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Masao Horiuchi Independent Outside Director
Isao Numata Independent Outside Director
Yusuke Hidaka Director, Vice President & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERAGENT, INC.-2.09%8 161
WPP PLC6.07%18 571
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA4.26%17 465
OMNICOM GROUP INC.5.09%16 367
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.1.60%14 864
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC1.20%6 315