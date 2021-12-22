CyberAgent : Corporate Governance Report Dec 22, 2021

The following is an overview of corporate governance at CyberAgent, Inc.
Basic Policy, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information
1. Basic Policy
The CyberAgent Group makes efforts to improve its corporate value under our vision of "To create the 21st century's leading company."
While recognizing that thoroughgoing corporate governance is essential for expanding business, the Group takes measures so that its corporate activities comply with laws, regulations, social norms, ethics.
In order to respect the positions of stakeholders and fulfill corporate social responsibility, the Group produced the "CyberAgent Mission Statement" for the purposes of not only following laws and regulations, but also establishing corporate ethics, and strives to improve the morals of executives and employees.
[Reasons for Not Implementing Principles of Corporate Governance Code]
The following information is based on Japan's Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021.
<> management plan>
Principle 4-1-2: CyberAgent (the Company) operate businesses in the Internet industry, which the business environment and technologies are changing rapidly. Therefore, instead of producing medium to long-term management plans, we explain our medium to long-term management strategies continuously through IR activities to promote the understanding of shareholders and investors.
[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
The following information is based on Japan's Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021.
Principle 1-4: If business tie-ups are expected to be cemented, the Company may hold the Strategic- Shareholdings. As for the exercise of voting rights of such strategically held shares, we will examine the content of each bill and deal with it properly.
Principle 1-7: With regard to all transactions, including the ones between related parties, our "regulations for the board of directors," "rules for authority," etc. set forth appropriate systems and procedures according to the scale and importance of each transaction. Each conflicting interest transaction of directors requires the approval of the board of directors pursuant to law, and the results of the transaction are reported at a meeting of the board of directors.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Ensuring Diversity in the Promotion to Core Human Resources> Supplementary Principle 2-4-1:
- Human Resource Development Poilcy
The Company operates its business on the internet that do not require large capital investments, human resources are its greatest management assets. We focus on hiring, training, energizing, and putting the right people in the right places as the four key principles. We offer a workplace environment and support systems that helps each of our employees reach their full potential and take on challenges while having initiative and make decisions.
We have a wide variety of talent, regardless of gender or age. As of the end of FY2021, the ratio of female employees on a non-consolidated basis was 34% (43% of female employees other than engineers). The ratio of female board members is 12.5% (one out of eight directors), and the ratio of female managers is 20%. Of the total number of new hires, 40% are mid-career hires.
While we are still a venture company with the vision of "to create the 21st century's leading company," we are committed to creating an environment where "talented employees can continue to work for a long time" based on the premise of lifetime employment. Despite the fact that 80% of our employees are in their 20s or 30s, the average years of service is 6.3 years. In particular, the rate of return to work after maternity or childcare leave has reached 100% with the enhancement of the support programs for women.
In support of the Japanese government's efforts to promote the advancement of women in society, the Company promotes the active participation of women in our company, and evaluate them based on their abilities and achievements at every stage of their careers, including hiring and promotion, without distinction of gender.
We also support an environment where women can continue to work based on two measures: the "macalon package," a support system for women that includes fertility leave, and "CAramel," which provides a place for communication among female employees across the company.
Principle 2-6: The Company does not adopt the corporate pension funds.
Principle 3-1:
Our purpose, vision, management strategies, etc. are disclosed in the financial reports and the Company's website.
Our basic policy for corporate governance is written on our website, corporate governance reports, and securities reports.
Regarding the amount of remuneration of each director (excluding a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee), the Board of Directors consults the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee as needed. Based on the report, it will be determined by the Board of Directors within the limit of remuneration, which is approved at the general meeting of shareholders.
The amount of remuneration of each director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee are determined through consultation by directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
4. CyberAgent's fundamental approach for the Board of Directors is to have the necessary and appropriate number of persons to ensure constructive discussion at Board of Director meetings, while also giving due consideration to a proper balance of knowledge, experience, and ability concerning each business.
When determining the candidates for Directors, the Board of Directors consults the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee as needed. Then we appoint capable persons based on the report.
As for the candidates for Directors who will also serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee members, under the consent of the Audit and Supervisory Committee, we select those who have sufficient expertise, experience, insight, and independence to carry out audits and supervisory duties appropriately.
With regard to outside directors, in addition to meeting external requirements under Japan's Companies Act, our selections are based on the candidate who also has the qualifications of an independent director as set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and meets criteria that deem them as posing no risk in terms of conflict of interest with ordinary shareholders. If a director violates the law or the articles of incorporation or has difficulty in accomplishing the job, the company's Board of Directors will make a comprehensive judgment with considering the outside directors' opinion about his/her removal.
5. The reasons for the appointment of the each director candidate are disclosed on the notice of convocation of the annual general meeting of shareholders.
Supplementary Principle 3-1-3:
We have been expanding our business since our establishment by leveraging our strengths in " human resources," "technology," and "creativity" to cultivate "the ability to adapt to change" under the purpose of "To break through stagnation with new power and the internet.
To achieve sustainable growth, we are focusing on the following initiatives:
Enhancing our human resource capabilities by hiring, training, energizing, and placing the right people in the right positions
Establishing labs and cross-functional organizations to which engineers can belong
Incorporating new technologies through industry-academia collaborations, etc.
Implementing internal measures to continuously create new businesses
Developing management personnel through selection
Group synergies in the media business, Internet advertising business, and game business are also our competitive advantages. To learn more details, please see our integrated report.
Due to the nature of our business, which is mainly in the Internet domain, the calculation of CO2 emissions covers emissions from our main domestic offices, emissions from the data centers for the operation of the internet services we provide, employees' commuting, and business trips, etc. As a result of the consolidation of dispersed offices from March 2019 and a decrease in travel and business expenses due to the encouragement of telecommuting at the time of spread of coronavirus infection, total emissions (location-based) decreased by 35% in FY2020 compared to FY2019 and by 20% in FY2021 compared to the previous year. In addition, the emissions intensity per net sales (t-CO2/million yen, location-based) for FY2021 is very low at 0.0113. We expect to expand our business continuously in coming years and increase the number of employees accordingly. However, we will strive to reduce the emissions intensity per net sales (t-CO2/million yen) by improving our business efficiency and work environment.
Total GHG Emissions（t-CO2）
FY2019 Market-based 28,684 Location-based 28,443
FY2020 Market-based 19,481 Location-based 18,363
FY2021 Market-based 15,060 Location-based 14,612
Emissions Intensity per Net Sales** (t-CO2/million yen)
FY2019 Market-based 0.0188 Location-based 0.0183
FY2020 Market-based 0.0166 Location-based 0.0142
FY2021 Market-based 0.0120 Location-based 0.0113
To learn more details, please see our integrated report.
* Scope of coverage: Scope 2 and category 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 of scope 3
**Emissions intensity per net sales: (Scope1＋2 emissions)/Consolidated net sales (million yen)
Principle 4-1-1: The Board of Directors decides on the execution of the business defined as a matter for decision by the Board of Directors in the "Regulations of the Board of Directors" and the "Regulations for Authority of Management." Other individual business decisions are delegated to the Corporate Executive Office and the executive officer in charge, in accordance with the "Regulations for Authority of Management."
Principle 4-9: The Company selects independent external directors in accordance with the requirements for Outside Directors under the Companies Act and the independence criteria specified by Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Board of Directors selects those who understand the business administration and corporate value of the Company, are independent of management and are expected to contribute to constructive discussions in the Board of Directors as outside directors.
Principle 4-10-1: Of the eight directors of the Company, four are independent outside directors, accounting for a half of the total. We have also established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, chaired by an independent outside director, as a voluntary advisory body to the Board of Directors. The Committee consists of four independent outside directors, one director who serves as a full-time Audit Committee member, and one representative director. The Board of Directors resolved to
establish this committee at its meeting held on October 30, 2019, with the aim of further strengthening the corporate governance of the Company. The Committee deliberates and reports to the Board of Directors on decisions regarding nomination and remuneration of Directors and other relevant matters, based on consultation with the Board of Directors.
Principle 4-11-1: In selecting director candidates, the Company takes into account the balance of knowledge, experience and competence related to the Company and its businesses, as well as the diversity of the Board of Directors, and considers the number of directors necessary and appropriate to ensure constructive discussion in the Board of Directors. The information on each candidate's knowledge, experience, ability, management experience at other companies and others is provided in the notice of convocation of the annual general meeting of shareholders. The Board of Directors consists of eight directors (in which four directors are independent outsise directors.)
Principle 4-11-2: Concurrent positions of Directors (include Audit and Supervisory Committee members) are disclosed in the Notice of Annual General Shareholders' meetings, Securities Reports, and Corporate Governance Reports.
Principle 4-11-3: We conducted a questionnaire survey about the effectiveness of the board of directors targeted at directors include Audit and Supervisory members at the end of September 2021. The score of the questionnaire was high overall, confirming that the Company's Board of Directors is functioning effectively as a whole. In this fiscal year, the number of outside directors was increased to more than half of the total number of directors, and the roles of supervision and execution were more clearly separated. It resulted in the conclusion that the effectiveness of the Board of Directors was ensured more than ever. Also, there is no problem in regard to the number of times the Board of Directors being held, the scope and quantity of the proposals being submitted, and the content of materials. Each director are in close communication with the outside directors and is able to make appropriate decisions which will contribute to the company-wide business expansion, concentration and selection, enhancing enterprise value based upon discussions about budget, performance forecast and risk factors which can affect business and management.
Principle 4-14-2: We hold compliance training sessions for all appointed directors to help them acquire the necessary knowledge for fulfilling their roles and duties.
Principle 5-1: We recognize that in order to achieve sustainable growth and improve enterprise value in the medium to long term, it is essential to have active dialogues with investors, including shareholders, and reflect their opinions and requests in our business administration. We developed an investor relations system, in which the representative director and director in charge of corporate function take central roles and the IR&SR Division serves as a contact point, for responding to inquiries from shareholders and other investors.
- 5 -
