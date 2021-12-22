CyberAgent : Corporate Governance Report Dec 22, 2021

English Translation

This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Corporate Governance Report

CyberAgent, Inc.

Latest Revision: December 10, 2021

Company: CyberAgent, Inc. Representative: Susumu Fujita, Representative Director Inquiries: IR&SR Division Securities Code: 4751 URL: https://www.cyberagent.co.jp/en/

The following is an overview of corporate governance at CyberAgent, Inc.

Basic Policy, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Policy

The CyberAgent Group makes efforts to improve its corporate value under our vision of "To create the 21st century's leading company."

While recognizing that thoroughgoing corporate governance is essential for expanding business, the Group takes measures so that its corporate activities comply with laws, regulations, social norms, ethics.

In order to respect the positions of stakeholders and fulfill corporate social responsibility, the Group produced the "CyberAgent Mission Statement" for the purposes of not only following laws and regulations, but also establishing corporate ethics, and strives to improve the morals of executives and employees.

[Reasons for Not Implementing Principles of Corporate Governance Code]

The following information is based on Japan's Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021.

<> management plan>

Principle 4-1-2: CyberAgent (the Company) operate businesses in the Internet industry, which the business environment and technologies are changing rapidly. Therefore, instead of producing medium to long-term management plans, we explain our medium to long-term management strategies continuously through IR activities to promote the understanding of shareholders and investors.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

The following information is based on Japan's Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021.

Principle 1-4: If business tie-ups are expected to be cemented, the Company may hold the Strategic- Shareholdings. As for the exercise of voting rights of such strategically held shares, we will examine the content of each bill and deal with it properly.

Principle 1-7: With regard to all transactions, including the ones between related parties, our "regulations for the board of directors," "rules for authority," etc. set forth appropriate systems and procedures according to the scale and importance of each transaction. Each conflicting interest transaction of directors requires the approval of the board of directors pursuant to law, and the results of the transaction are reported at a meeting of the board of directors.