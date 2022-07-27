CyberAgent : FY2022 3Q Presentation Material

The future information, such as earnings forecast, written in this document is based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date the forecast was made. Our actual results could differ materially from those described in this forecast because of various risks and uncertainties.
1
0. Contents
Quarterly Results (April - June 2022)
Forecast
Internet Advertisement Business
Game Business
Media Business
Medium to long-term strategy
2
1. Quarterly Results (April - June)
Quarterly Results
(April - June 2022)
3
1. Quarterly Results (April - June)
FY2022
Q3
Game sales declined from the peak made by the title released last year. Advertising and Media business remained strong.
Sales:
172.1 billion yen
down 10.4% YoY
OP:
10.3 billion yen
down 76.7% YoY
Media
Ad
Sales growth driven by ABEMA PPV and related businesses.
Sales:
29.5 billion yen
up 48.2% YoY
OP:
-3.9 billion yen
Maintained high growth rate and achieved new record sales.
Sales:
99.5
billion yen
up 21.6% YoY
OP:
6.1
billion yen
up 19.0% YoY
Sales decreased due to the big events in the previous
Game
quarter.
46.2 billion yen
down 50.0% YoY
Sales:
OP:
9.8 billion yen
down 77.6% YoY
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.