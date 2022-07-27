Log in
    4751   JP3311400000

CYBERAGENT, INC.

(4751)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
1357.00 JPY   +0.30%
CyberAgent : FY2022 3Q Presentation Material

07/27/2022 | 02:52am EDT
[Forward-looking statement]

The future information, such as earnings forecast, written in this document is based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date the forecast was made. Our actual results could differ materially from those described in this forecast because of various risks and uncertainties.

1

0. Contents

  1. Quarterly Results (April - June 2022)
  2. Forecast
  3. Internet Advertisement Business
  4. Game Business
  5. Media Business
  6. Medium to long-term strategy

2

1. Quarterly Results (April - June)

Quarterly Results

(April - June 2022)

3

1. Quarterly Results (April - June)

FY2022

Q3

Game sales declined from the peak made by the title released last year. Advertising and Media business remained strong.

Sales:

172.1 billion yen

down 10.4% YoY

OP:

10.3 billion yen

down 76.7% YoY

Media

Ad

Sales growth driven by ABEMA PPV and related businesses.

Sales:

29.5 billion yen

up 48.2% YoY

OP:

-3.9 billion yen

Maintained high growth rate and achieved new record sales.

Sales:

99.5

billion yen

up 21.6% YoY

OP:

6.1

billion yen

up 19.0% YoY

Sales decreased due to the big events in the previous

Game

quarter.

46.2 billion yen

down 50.0% YoY

Sales:

OP:

9.8 billion yen

down 77.6% YoY

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:51:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 710 B 5 193 M 5 193 M
Net income 2022 30 112 M 220 M 220 M
Net cash 2022 190 B 1 393 M 1 393 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 1,04%
Capitalization 684 B 5 007 M 5 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 5 944
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart CYBERAGENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CyberAgent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERAGENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 353,00 JPY
Average target price 1 585,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susumu Fujita Executive President & Representative Director
Koichi Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Masao Horiuchi Independent Outside Director
Isao Numata Independent Outside Director
Yusuke Hidaka Director, Vice President & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERAGENT, INC.-29.31%5 007
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-5.28%13 882
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.40%13 046
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-15.96%12 652
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-23.34%11 302
WPP PLC-23.82%11 145