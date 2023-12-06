PUZZ REVE! is a puzzle RPG game where players can gather popular characters, such as Takemichi Hanagaki, Manjiro Sano (Mikey), Ken Ryuguji (Draken), Chifuyu Matsuno, and Keisuke Baji, to create their own Tokyo Manji Gang on their journey to national domination, defeating rivals that stand in their way across regions. The game has surpassed 3 million downloads in Japan, won an award in the Cute and Casual category in Google Play Best of 2023, and was nominated in the Voted by Users: Games category.

The worldwide release of the title will be available in English, French, Traditional Chinese, and Korean in 170 countries and territories. Pre-registration began on the App Store and Google Play starting Wednesday, October 25, 2023, which has garnered much attention globally.

Under our policy to "Be Amusing," GOODROID, Inc. develops smartphone mobile apps for a wide range of genres, starting with casual games and useful tool apps for everyday tasks, entertainment-related apps, and more. GOODROID aims to develop services for Japan and worldwide and will continue developing apps that best benefit our users.