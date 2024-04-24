CyberAgent, Inc. (Head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Susumu Fujita; TSE:4751) today announced the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending September 2024.

For detailed information, please access our investor relations website.
Q2 FY2024 Financial Results

Please join us for a webcast with English translation starting at 4:30 pm (JST) today as CEO and president Susumu Fujita will give a presentation on the results.
Webcast

