CyberAgent : and NTT Com Sign Partnership to Implement DX for Retail Distributors

In the U.S., Amazon, as well as major retailer Walmart, which has over 4,700 stores across the country, have been focused on the advertising media business as a central source of new revenue. This business has significantly boosted those companies' performance. Elsewhere, major retailers like U.K.-based Tesco and China-based Alibaba, and Tencent have increased performance from their advertising businesses. More retail companies around the world are interested in entering the advertising business.

Japanese retail distributors, on the other hand, have systems that pose issues setting up a platform for utilizing store and customer data. Also in many cases, their businesses operate with suboptimal workflows that are ill-suited to interdepartmental retrieval and use of data, which prevents accelerating DX implementation. As a result, Japanese retail distributors have not made progress in entering the advertising business, where utilizing data is a necessity.

As a tech company, CyberAgent pursues AI research and UI/UX design and supports companies in promoting DX with its strengths in digitalizing operations and advertising product development. With AI Lab, a research organization that is actively working on the practical application of 'economics x AI' to business, such as price optimization and demand forecasting in the retail industry, CyberAgent provides integrated services from purchase experience design to implementation, operation, and analysis, utilizing the expertise of UI/UX design for BtoC*1 service and DSP*2 development.

NTT Com offers ICT services and solutions that 'reconnect customers, businesses, and society with new value' in a secure, safe, and flexible manner based on the company's Re-connect XTM business vision. The company is creating the engine for corporate growth by securely, safely, and seamlessly reconnecting data scattered across companies and stores with its data utilization platform that employs the telecom's high-quality infrastructure and technology.