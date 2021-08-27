Log in
    4751   JP3311400000

CYBERAGENT, INC.

(4751)
CyberAgent : and NTT Com Sign Partnership to Implement DX for Retail Distributors

08/27/2021
In the U.S., Amazon, as well as major retailer Walmart, which has over 4,700 stores across the country, have been focused on the advertising media business as a central source of new revenue. This business has significantly boosted those companies' performance. Elsewhere, major retailers like U.K.-based Tesco and China-based Alibaba, and Tencent have increased performance from their advertising businesses. More retail companies around the world are interested in entering the advertising business.

Japanese retail distributors, on the other hand, have systems that pose issues setting up a platform for utilizing store and customer data. Also in many cases, their businesses operate with suboptimal workflows that are ill-suited to interdepartmental retrieval and use of data, which prevents accelerating DX implementation. As a result, Japanese retail distributors have not made progress in entering the advertising business, where utilizing data is a necessity.

As a tech company, CyberAgent pursues AI research and UI/UX design and supports companies in promoting DX with its strengths in digitalizing operations and advertising product development. With AI Lab, a research organization that is actively working on the practical application of 'economics x AI' to business, such as price optimization and demand forecasting in the retail industry, CyberAgent provides integrated services from purchase experience design to implementation, operation, and analysis, utilizing the expertise of UI/UX design for BtoC*1 service and DSP*2 development.

NTT Com offers ICT services and solutions that 'reconnect customers, businesses, and society with new value' in a secure, safe, and flexible manner based on the company's Re-connect XTM business vision. The company is creating the engine for corporate growth by securely, safely, and seamlessly reconnecting data scattered across companies and stores with its data utilization platform that employs the telecom's high-quality infrastructure and technology.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 657 B 5 971 M 5 971 M
Net income 2021 42 422 M 386 M 386 M
Net cash 2021 112 B 1 020 M 1 020 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 1 007 B 9 155 M 9 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 5 344
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
Susumu Fujita Executive President & Representative Director
Koichi Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Masao Horiuchi Independent Outside Director
Isao Numata Independent Outside Director
Yusuke Hidaka Director, Vice President & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERAGENT, INC.12.18%9 155
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA36.06%16 425
WPP PLC22.13%15 937
OMNICOM GROUP INC.16.34%15 386
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.54.97%14 347
WEIBO CORPORATION33.01%12 422