CyberAgent, Inc. specializes in providing media and entertainment services over the Internet. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - internet advertisement services (52.9%); - development and operation of games on smartphones (24.8%); - media services (18.4%): operation of the Internet TV channel AbemaTV, publishing and operation of Internet portals (operation of the Ameba cybercarnet platform, provision of online dating services via Tapple, operation of video and music exchange sites, etc.); - other (3.9%).

