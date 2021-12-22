Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CyberAgent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4751   JP3311400000

CYBERAGENT, INC.

(4751)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/21
1925 JPY   +3.94%
01:23aCYBERAGENT : Corporate Governance Report Dec 22, 2021
PU
01:23aCYBERAGENT : to Apply for Prime Market of TSE New Market Structure
PU
12/17Nikkei 225 Declines 1.8% on Central Bank Outlooks
MT
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CyberAgent : to Apply for Prime Market of TSE New Market Structure

12/22/2021 | 01:23am EST
December 22, 2021

CyberAgent, Inc.

TSE: 4751

Susumu Fujita

Representative Director, CEO

CyberAgent to Apply for Prime Market of TSE New Market Structure

CyberAgent, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to choose the new market segment "Prime Market" as its listing market.

CyberAgent received the results of an initial assessment conducted by the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming it meets the listing criteria for the Prime Market and will proceed with the necessary procedures related to the application for selecting the new market segment following the schedule set by the TSE.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 667 B 5 840 M 5 840 M
Net income 2021 44 091 M 386 M 386 M
Net cash 2021 104 B 909 M 909 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 973 B 8 526 M 8 523 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 344
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart CYBERAGENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CyberAgent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERAGENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 925,00 JPY
Average target price 2 415,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susumu Fujita Executive President & Representative Director
Koichi Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Masao Horiuchi Independent Outside Director
Isao Numata Independent Outside Director
Yusuke Hidaka Director, Vice President & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERAGENT, INC.8.30%8 526
WPP PLC37.50%16 555
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA39.99%15 837
OMNICOM GROUP INC.12.97%14 977
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.57.10%13 986
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INC32.86%6 089