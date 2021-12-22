December 22, 2021

CyberAgent, Inc.

TSE: 4751

Susumu Fujita

Representative Director, CEO

CyberAgent to Apply for Prime Market of TSE New Market Structure

CyberAgent, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to choose the new market segment "Prime Market" as its listing market.

CyberAgent received the results of an initial assessment conducted by the TSE on July 9, 2021, confirming it meets the listing criteria for the Prime Market and will proceed with the necessary procedures related to the application for selecting the new market segment following the schedule set by the TSE.