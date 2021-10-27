FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP] (PDF 350KB)

Scheduled date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
December 10, 2021
Scheduled date of dividend payment start:
December 13, 2021
Scheduled filing date of the Annual Securities Report:
December 10, 2021
Preparation of supplementary references regarding financial results:
Yes
Holding the briefing of financial results:
Yes (live stream only)
(Amounts less than ¥1 million rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021)
Consolidated Results of Operations
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
shareholders of parent
FY2021
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
666,460
39.3
104,381
208.1
104,694
209.2
41,553
528.8
FY2020
478,566
5.5
33,880
9.9
33,863
11.1
6,608
289.9
(Note) Comprehensive income FY2021: ¥65,376 million (+224.2%)
FY2020: ¥20,166 million (+255.7%)
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on
Operating income
shareholders'
Return on assets
per share
per share
margin
equity
¥
¥
%
%
%
FY2021
82.30
77.90
38.1
32.5
15.7
FY2020
13.10
12.28
7.8
13.9
7.1
(Reference) Equity
in earnings of affiliates FY2021: ¥-314 million
FY 2020: ¥-367 million
(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Basic earnings per share " and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
FY2021
382,578
194,145
33.7
254.98
FY2020
260,766
127,678
34.3
177.45
(Reference) Equity capital: As of September 30, 2021 ¥128,883 million, as of September 30, 2020: ¥89,528 million (Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Net assets per share" is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash flow from
Cash flow from
Cash flow from
Cash and cash
equivalents at the end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of the period
¥ million
¥million
¥ million
¥ million
FY2021
109,609
(28,537)
374
184,082
FY2020
37,028
(16,621)
(2,590)
102,368
English Translation
This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Amount of
Dividend ratio
Dividend on
dividends
equity
1Q
2Q
3Q
Year-
Annual
(Consolidated)
End
(Total)
(Consolidated)
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥
¥ million
%
%
FY 2020
－
0.00
－
8.50
8.50
4,288
64.9
5.1
FY 2021
－
0.00
－
11.00
11.00
5,560
13.4
5.1
FY 2022
－
－
－
－
－
－
(forecast)
(Note1) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021.The year-end dividends for FY2020 and FY2021 are stated in an amount that reflects this stock split. If the stock split is not considered, the year- end dividend for FY2021 would be 44 yen.
(Note2) The year-end dividend for FY2022 is to be determined.
3. Forecast of the Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)
The Company has continuously disclosed the earnings forecast in the rapidly evolving internet industry. However, the
game business expects that the operation status of the existing games and launch dates of upcoming games may cause large fluctuations in the business performance in the near future. This makes it difficult to calculate appropriate and reasonable figures for the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Thus, the Company decided to refrain from disclosing the forecast for fiscal 2022 at this time.
The Company will closely monitor the progress and disclose the forecast as soon as it becomes possible to calculate it. For detailed information related to the forecast, please refer to "1. Results of Operations (4) Forecast "on page 3.
Notes
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period: None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation)
New : －(Company name:
－)
Excluded : －(Company name:
－)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements
Changes associated with revisions of accounting standards: None
Changes other than those included in i) : None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)
FY2021: 505,706,400
FY2020: 505,706,400
(2) Number of shares of treasury stock issued and outstanding at end of period
FY2021: 251,404
FY2020: 1,190,968
(3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative period)
FY2021: 504,905,332
FY2020: 504,273,941
(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. Number of shares issued is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.
(Reference)
Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations
(% = Year-on-Year Change)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
¥ million
%
FY2021
314,857
20.8
18,158
28.6
25,657
13.8
(69,028)
－
FY2020
260,611
6.0
14,122
(3.9)
22,554
(5.1)
17,723
9.9
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
¥
¥
FY2021
(136.71)
－
FY2020
35.14
33.19
(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Basic earnings per share " and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets
equity ratio
per share
¥ million
¥ million
%
¥
FY2021
124,633
34,972
27.0
66.63
FY2020
189,322
108,741
56.9
213.62
(Reference) Equity capital: As of September 30, 2021: ¥33,683 million, as of September 30, 2020: ¥107,777 million
(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Net assets per share " is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
The Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to audit by independent auditors.
Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecast and Other Matters
The earnings forecast and other information written in this statement are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date the statement was made. Our actual results could differ materially from those listed in this statement because of various risks and uncertainties.
○Table of Contents
1. Results of Operations ......................................................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Overview of Results of Operations ............................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of Financial Position ...................................................................................................................................
2
(3)
Overview of Cash Flow ..............................................................................................................................................
1. Results of Operations
(1) Overview of Results of Operations
The CyberAgent Group has taken advantage of the growth of the smartphone market. At the same time, the group has been investing in ABEMA, to grow it in the medium to long-term mainstay.
As a result, during this consolidated fiscal year, net sales grew 39.3% year on year to ¥666,460 million, and operating income amounted to ¥104,381 million (208.1% increase). Ordinary income amounted to ¥104,694 million (209.2% increase), and profit attributable to shareholders of parent increased 528.8% to ¥41,553 million.
Earnings by business segments are discussed below.
(a) Media Business
The Media Business includes "ABEMA", "WINTICKET" and "Ameba", etc.
While investing in ABEMA, the TV for the future, net sales grew and amounted to ¥82,869 million for the period, a 45.1% year-on-year increase. Operating loss amounted to ¥15,141 million, compared to operating loss of ¥18,267 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year.
(b) Internet Advertisement Business
The Group's Internet Advertisement Business includes Internet Advertising Division, AI Division and CyberZ, Inc. etc.
With our strength which maximizes the advertising effectiveness, this segment achieved a record high of Net sales. It reported ¥321,313 million in net sales, up 19.3% year on year. Operating income gained 7.1%, reaching ¥22,570 million.
(c) Game Business
The Game Business includes Cygames, Inc., Craft Egg, Inc., Sumzap, Inc., and Applibot, Inc. etc.
A new game title contributed to the results significantly, Net sales amounting to ¥262,751 million, a 68.6% year- on-year increase. Operating income was posted ¥96,445 million, a 217.9% year-on-year increase.
(d) Investment Development Business
The Investment Development Business consists of the CyberAgent corporate venture capital business and the fund operations of CyberAgent Capital, Inc. The Investment Development Business recorded net sales of ¥6,441 million (57.4% year-on-year increase) and operating income of ¥4,408 million (a year-on-year increase of 43.7%).
(e) Other Businesses
The Other Businesses segment includes Makuake, Inc., CAM, Inc., Zelvia Co., Ltd., and others.
This segment reported net sales of ¥21,744 million, a 10.9% year-on-year increase. Operating income amounted to ¥479 million (year-on-year decrease of 63.1%).
(2) Overview of Financial Position
Total assets at the end of this fiscal year have increased by ¥ 121,812 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥382,578 million. It is mainly due to an increase in Cash and deposits by an increase in the profit.
Total liabilities have increased by ¥55,344 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥188,433 million. This increase is mainly due to an increase in Accounts payable-trade and Income tax payable.
Total net assets have increased by 66,467 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥194,145 million. It is mainly due to increase in retained earnings owing to the recording of Profit attributable to shareholders of parent.
2
