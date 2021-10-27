Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CyberAgent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4751   JP3311400000

CYBERAGENT, INC.

(4751)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP] (PDF 350KB)

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

English Translation

This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.

FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP]

October 27, 2021

Listed company name: CyberAgent, Inc.

Listed stock exchange: TSE 1st section

Code No.:

4751

URL

https://www.cyberagent.co.jp/ en/

Representative:

President

Susumu Fujita

Inquiries:

Senior Managing Executive Officer

Go Nakayama

Tel +81-3-5459-0202

Scheduled date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

December 10, 2021

Scheduled date of dividend payment start:

December 13, 2021

Scheduled filing date of the Annual Securities Report:

December 10, 2021

Preparation of supplementary references regarding financial results:

Yes

Holding the briefing of financial results:

Yes (live stream only)

(Amounts less than ¥1 million rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021)

  1. Consolidated Results of Operations

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

shareholders of parent

FY2021

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

666,460

39.3

104,381

208.1

104,694

209.2

41,553

528.8

FY2020

478,566

5.5

33,880

9.9

33,863

11.1

6,608

289.9

(Note) Comprehensive income FY2021: ¥65,376 million (+224.2%)

FY2020: ¥20,166 million (+255.7%)

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on

Operating income

shareholders'

Return on assets

per share

per share

margin

equity

¥

¥

%

%

%

FY2021

82.30

77.90

38.1

32.5

15.7

FY2020

13.10

12.28

7.8

13.9

7.1

(Reference) Equity

in earnings of affiliates FY2021: ¥-314 million

FY 2020: ¥-367 million

(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Basic earnings per share " and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

FY2021

382,578

194,145

33.7

254.98

FY2020

260,766

127,678

34.3

177.45

(Reference) Equity capital: As of September 30, 2021 ¥128,883 million, as of September 30, 2020: ¥89,528 million (Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Net assets per share" is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash flow from

Cash and cash

equivalents at the end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of the period

¥ million

¥million

¥ million

¥ million

FY2021

109,609

(28,537)

374

184,082

FY2020

37,028

(16,621)

(2,590)

102,368

English Translation

This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Amount of

Dividend ratio

Dividend on

dividends

equity

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-

Annual

(Consolidated)

End

(Total)

(Consolidated)

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥

¥ million

%

%

FY 2020

0.00

8.50

8.50

4,288

64.9

5.1

FY 2021

0.00

11.00

11.00

5,560

13.4

5.1

FY 2022

(forecast)

(Note1) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021.The year-end dividends for FY2020 and FY2021 are stated in an amount that reflects this stock split. If the stock split is not considered, the year- end dividend for FY2021 would be 44 yen.

(Note2) The year-end dividend for FY2022 is to be determined.

3. Forecast of the Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022)

The Company has continuously disclosed the earnings forecast in the rapidly evolving internet industry. However, the

game business expects that the operation status of the existing games and launch dates of upcoming games may cause large fluctuations in the business performance in the near future. This makes it difficult to calculate appropriate and reasonable figures for the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Thus, the Company decided to refrain from disclosing the forecast for fiscal 2022 at this time.

The Company will closely monitor the progress and disclose the forecast as soon as it becomes possible to calculate it. For detailed information related to the forecast, please refer to "1. Results of Operations (4) Forecast "on page 3.

  • Notes
  1. Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period: None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation)

New : (Company name:

)

Excluded : (Company name:

)

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements
    1. Changes associated with revisions of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes other than those included in i) : None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  3. Number of shares issued (common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock)

FY2021: 505,706,400

FY2020: 505,706,400

(2) Number of shares of treasury stock issued and outstanding at end of period

FY2021: 251,404

FY2020: 1,190,968

(3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative period)

FY2021: 504,905,332

FY2020: 504,273,941

(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. Number of shares issued is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

English Translation

This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.

(Reference)

Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations

(% = Year-on-Year Change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

¥ million

%

FY2021

314,857

20.8

18,158

28.6

25,657

13.8

(69,028)

FY2020

260,611

6.0

14,122

(3.9)

22,554

(5.1)

17,723

9.9

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

share

per share

¥

¥

FY2021

(136.71)

FY2020

35.14

33.19

(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Basic earnings per share " and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets

equity ratio

per share

¥ million

¥ million

%

¥

FY2021

124,633

34,972

27.0

66.63

FY2020

189,322

108,741

56.9

213.62

(Reference) Equity capital: As of September 30, 2021: ¥33,683 million, as of September 30, 2020: ¥107,777 million

(Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Net assets per share " is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • The Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to audit by independent auditors.
  • Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecast and Other Matters

The earnings forecast and other information written in this statement are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date the statement was made. Our actual results could differ materially from those listed in this statement because of various risks and uncertainties.

English Translation

This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.

○Table of Contents

1. Results of Operations ......................................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Overview of Results of Operations ............................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Overview of Financial Position ...................................................................................................................................

2

(3)

Overview of Cash Flow ..............................................................................................................................................

3

(4)

Forecast .....................................................................................................................................................................

3

2. Basic Policy for the Selection of Accounting Standards ..................................................................................................

3

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes ........................................................................................................

4

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets.....................................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. ..............................

6

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity...................................................................................

8

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. .................................................................................................................

10

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. ...........................................................................................................

11

(Notes Regarding the Going Concern Assumption) . .................................................................................................

11

(Changes in Presentation Method) ............................................................................................................................

11

(Additional information) ..............................................................................................................................................

12

(Segment Information) ...............................................................................................................................................

12

(Information on Value per Share) ...............................................................................................................................

16

(Significant Subsequent Events) ................................................................................................................................

16

1

English Translation

This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail.

1. Results of Operations

(1) Overview of Results of Operations

The CyberAgent Group has taken advantage of the growth of the smartphone market. At the same time, the group has been investing in ABEMA, to grow it in the medium to long-term mainstay.

As a result, during this consolidated fiscal year, net sales grew 39.3% year on year to ¥666,460 million, and operating income amounted to ¥104,381 million (208.1% increase). Ordinary income amounted to ¥104,694 million (209.2% increase), and profit attributable to shareholders of parent increased 528.8% to ¥41,553 million.

Earnings by business segments are discussed below.

(a) Media Business

The Media Business includes "ABEMA", "WINTICKET" and "Ameba", etc.

While investing in ABEMA, the TV for the future, net sales grew and amounted to ¥82,869 million for the period, a 45.1% year-on-year increase. Operating loss amounted to ¥15,141 million, compared to operating loss of ¥18,267 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year.

(b) Internet Advertisement Business

The Group's Internet Advertisement Business includes Internet Advertising Division, AI Division and CyberZ, Inc. etc.

With our strength which maximizes the advertising effectiveness, this segment achieved a record high of Net sales. It reported ¥321,313 million in net sales, up 19.3% year on year. Operating income gained 7.1%, reaching ¥22,570 million.

(c) Game Business

The Game Business includes Cygames, Inc., Craft Egg, Inc., Sumzap, Inc., and Applibot, Inc. etc.

A new game title contributed to the results significantly, Net sales amounting to ¥262,751 million, a 68.6% year- on-year increase. Operating income was posted ¥96,445 million, a 217.9% year-on-year increase.

(d) Investment Development Business

The Investment Development Business consists of the CyberAgent corporate venture capital business and the fund operations of CyberAgent Capital, Inc. The Investment Development Business recorded net sales of ¥6,441 million (57.4% year-on-year increase) and operating income of ¥4,408 million (a year-on-year increase of 43.7%).

(e) Other Businesses

The Other Businesses segment includes Makuake, Inc., CAM, Inc., Zelvia Co., Ltd., and others.

This segment reported net sales of ¥21,744 million, a 10.9% year-on-year increase. Operating income amounted to ¥479 million (year-on-year decrease of 63.1%).

(2) Overview of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of this fiscal year have increased by ¥ 121,812 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥382,578 million. It is mainly due to an increase in Cash and deposits by an increase in the profit.

Total liabilities have increased by ¥55,344 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥188,433 million. This increase is mainly due to an increase in Accounts payable-trade and Income tax payable.

Total net assets have increased by 66,467 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥194,145 million. It is mainly due to increase in retained earnings owing to the recording of Profit attributable to shareholders of parent.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CyberAgent Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYBERAGENT, INC.
02:09aFY2021 Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP] (PDF 350KB)
PU
10/05CYBERAGENT DEFINES ITS PURPOSE : "To Break Through Stagnation with New Power and the Inter..
PU
09/29CYBERAGENT, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/15Japanese shares slip as investors take breather after recent rally
RE
08/27CYBERAGENT : and NTT Com Sign Partnership to Implement DX for Retail Distributors
PU
08/02DIGITAL TWIN LABEL LAUNCHES OFFERING : Creating and Managing Official 3DCG Models as Alter..
PU
07/29NIKKEI 225 : Up 0.7% on Federal Reserve Outlook, Earnings Season
MT
07/29CYBERAGENT : Nier recarnation now available on mobile devices
PU
07/28CYBERAGENT : FY2021 3Q Presentation Material
PU
07/28CYBERAGENT : FY2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 667 B 5 847 M 5 847 M
Net income 2021 44 091 M 387 M 387 M
Net cash 2021 104 B 910 M 910 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 1 001 B 8 761 M 8 777 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 5 344
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart CYBERAGENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
CyberAgent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERAGENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 981,00 JPY
Average target price 2 408,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susumu Fujita Executive President & Representative Director
Koichi Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Masao Horiuchi Independent Outside Director
Isao Numata Independent Outside Director
Yusuke Hidaka Director, Vice President & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERAGENT, INC.11.45%8 761
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA38.08%16 454
WPP PLC19.15%15 262
OMNICOM GROUP INC.12.52%14 917
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.55.53%14 229
WEIBO CORPORATION16.27%11 420