FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP] (PDF 350KB)

English Translation This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail. FY2021 Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP] October 27, 2021 Listed company name: CyberAgent, Inc. Listed stock exchange: TSE 1st section Code No.: 4751 URL https://www.cyberagent.co.jp/ en/ Representative: President Susumu Fujita Inquiries: Senior Managing Executive Officer Go Nakayama Tel +81-3-5459-0202 Scheduled date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: December 10, 2021 Scheduled date of dividend payment start: December 13, 2021 Scheduled filing date of the Annual Securities Report: December 10, 2021 Preparation of supplementary references regarding financial results: Yes Holding the briefing of financial results: Yes (live stream only) (Amounts less than ¥1 million rounded down) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021) Consolidated Results of Operations Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to shareholders of parent FY2021 ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % 666,460 39.3 104,381 208.1 104,694 209.2 41,553 528.8 FY2020 478,566 5.5 33,880 9.9 33,863 11.1 6,608 289.9 (Note) Comprehensive income FY2021: ¥65,376 million (+224.2%) FY2020: ¥20,166 million (+255.7%) Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on Operating income shareholders' Return on assets per share per share margin equity ¥ ¥ % % % FY2021 82.30 77.90 38.1 32.5 15.7 FY2020 13.10 12.28 7.8 13.9 7.1 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates FY2021: ¥-314 million FY 2020: ¥-367 million (Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Basic earnings per share " and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets equity ratio per share ¥ million ¥ million % ¥ FY2021 382,578 194,145 33.7 254.98 FY2020 260,766 127,678 34.3 177.45 (Reference) Equity capital: As of September 30, 2021 ¥128,883 million, as of September 30, 2020: ¥89,528 million (Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Net assets per share" is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year. (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Cash flow from Cash flow from Cash flow from Cash and cash equivalents at the end operating activities investing activities financing activities of the period ¥ million ¥million ¥ million ¥ million FY2021 109,609 (28,537) 374 184,082 FY2020 37,028 (16,621) (2,590) 102,368

English Translation This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail. 2. Dividends Dividends per share Amount of Dividend ratio Dividend on dividends equity 1Q 2Q 3Q Year- Annual (Consolidated) End (Total) (Consolidated) ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ million % % FY 2020 － 0.00 － 8.50 8.50 4,288 64.9 5.1 FY 2021 － 0.00 － 11.00 11.00 5,560 13.4 5.1 FY 2022 － － － － － － (forecast) (Note1) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021.The year-end dividends for FY2020 and FY2021 are stated in an amount that reflects this stock split. If the stock split is not considered, the year- end dividend for FY2021 would be 44 yen. (Note2) The year-end dividend for FY2022 is to be determined. 3. Forecast of the Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 - September 30, 2022) The Company has continuously disclosed the earnings forecast in the rapidly evolving internet industry. However, the game business expects that the operation status of the existing games and launch dates of upcoming games may cause large fluctuations in the business performance in the near future. This makes it difficult to calculate appropriate and reasonable figures for the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022. Thus, the Company decided to refrain from disclosing the forecast for fiscal 2022 at this time. The Company will closely monitor the progress and disclose the forecast as soon as it becomes possible to calculate it. For detailed information related to the forecast, please refer to "1. Results of Operations (4) Forecast "on page 3. Notes Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Period: None (Changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation) New : －(Company name: －) Excluded : －(Company name: －) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, restatements Changes associated with revisions of accounting standards: None Changes other than those included in i) : None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued and outstanding at end of period (including treasury stock) FY2021: 505,706,400 FY2020: 505,706,400 (2) Number of shares of treasury stock issued and outstanding at end of period FY2021: 251,404 FY2020: 1,190,968 (3) Average number of shares during the period (cumulative period) FY2021: 504,905,332 FY2020: 504,273,941 (Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. Number of shares issued is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

English Translation This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail. (Reference) Non-consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 - September 30, 2021) (1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations (% = Year-on-Year Change) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % ¥ million % FY2021 314,857 20.8 18,158 28.6 25,657 13.8 (69,028) － FY2020 260,611 6.0 14,122 (3.9) 22,554 (5.1) 17,723 9.9 Basic earnings per Diluted earnings share per share ¥ ¥ FY2021 (136.71) － FY2020 35.14 33.19 (Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Basic earnings per share " and "Diluted earnings per share" are calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets equity ratio per share ¥ million ¥ million % ¥ FY2021 124,633 34,972 27.0 66.63 FY2020 189,322 108,741 56.9 213.62 (Reference) Equity capital: As of September 30, 2021: ¥33,683 million, as of September 30, 2020: ¥107,777 million (Note) The Company conducted a four-for-one stock split of common stocks as of April 1, 2021. The "Net assets per share " is calculated assuming that the said stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. The Consolidated Financial Results is not subject to audit by independent auditors.

Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecast and Other Matters The earnings forecast and other information written in this statement are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date the statement was made. Our actual results could differ materially from those listed in this statement because of various risks and uncertainties.

English Translation This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail. ○Table of Contents 1. Results of Operations ...................................................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Overview of Results of Operations ............................................................................................................................ 2 (2) Overview of Financial Position ................................................................................................................................... 2 (3) Overview of Cash Flow .............................................................................................................................................. 3 (4) Forecast ..................................................................................................................................................................... 3 2. Basic Policy for the Selection of Accounting Standards .................................................................................................. 3 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes ........................................................................................................ 4 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets..................................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. .............................. 6 (3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity................................................................................... 8 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. ................................................................................................................. 10 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements. ........................................................................................................... 11 (Notes Regarding the Going Concern Assumption) . ................................................................................................. 11 (Changes in Presentation Method) ............................................................................................................................ 11 (Additional information) .............................................................................................................................................. 12 (Segment Information) ............................................................................................................................................... 12 (Information on Value per Share) ............................................................................................................................... 16 (Significant Subsequent Events) ................................................................................................................................ 16 1

English Translation This is a translation of the original release in Japanese. In the event of any discrepancy, the original release in Japanese shall prevail. 1. Results of Operations (1) Overview of Results of Operations The CyberAgent Group has taken advantage of the growth of the smartphone market. At the same time, the group has been investing in ABEMA, to grow it in the medium to long-term mainstay. As a result, during this consolidated fiscal year, net sales grew 39.3% year on year to ¥666,460 million, and operating income amounted to ¥104,381 million (208.1% increase). Ordinary income amounted to ¥104,694 million (209.2% increase), and profit attributable to shareholders of parent increased 528.8% to ¥41,553 million. Earnings by business segments are discussed below. (a) Media Business The Media Business includes "ABEMA", "WINTICKET" and "Ameba", etc. While investing in ABEMA, the TV for the future, net sales grew and amounted to ¥82,869 million for the period, a 45.1% year-on-year increase. Operating loss amounted to ¥15,141 million, compared to operating loss of ¥18,267 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. (b) Internet Advertisement Business The Group's Internet Advertisement Business includes Internet Advertising Division, AI Division and CyberZ, Inc. etc. With our strength which maximizes the advertising effectiveness, this segment achieved a record high of Net sales. It reported ¥321,313 million in net sales, up 19.3% year on year. Operating income gained 7.1%, reaching ¥22,570 million. (c) Game Business The Game Business includes Cygames, Inc., Craft Egg, Inc., Sumzap, Inc., and Applibot, Inc. etc. A new game title contributed to the results significantly, Net sales amounting to ¥262,751 million, a 68.6% year- on-year increase. Operating income was posted ¥96,445 million, a 217.9% year-on-year increase. (d) Investment Development Business The Investment Development Business consists of the CyberAgent corporate venture capital business and the fund operations of CyberAgent Capital, Inc. The Investment Development Business recorded net sales of ¥6,441 million (57.4% year-on-year increase) and operating income of ¥4,408 million (a year-on-year increase of 43.7%). (e) Other Businesses The Other Businesses segment includes Makuake, Inc., CAM, Inc., Zelvia Co., Ltd., and others. This segment reported net sales of ¥21,744 million, a 10.9% year-on-year increase. Operating income amounted to ¥479 million (year-on-year decrease of 63.1%). (2) Overview of Financial Position Total assets at the end of this fiscal year have increased by ¥ 121,812 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥382,578 million. It is mainly due to an increase in Cash and deposits by an increase in the profit. Total liabilities have increased by ¥55,344 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥188,433 million. This increase is mainly due to an increase in Accounts payable-trade and Income tax payable. Total net assets have increased by 66,467 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year and amounted to ¥194,145 million. It is mainly due to increase in retained earnings owing to the recording of Profit attributable to shareholders of parent. 2

