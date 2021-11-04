Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CyberArk Software Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBR   IL0011334468

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberArk Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

11/04/2021 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Total Revenue of $121.6 Million

Subscription Bookings Mix Reaches 72%

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $139 Million with Growth Accelerating to 131%

Total ARR of $344 million with Growth Accelerating to 38%

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We had another amazing quarter as the momentum in our business continued to accelerate,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “Great execution of our identity security strategy and subscription transformation, a robust demand environment, and strong industry tailwinds drove our results. We landed more than 230 marquee logos as enterprises move to secure all identities across human users, applications, containers and bots with our identity security platform. SaaS bookings led the way, reaching an all-time high and contributing to the largest ever sequential increase in the subscription portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Total revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range, even with the higher subscription mix, demonstrates that our bookings were ahead of our expectations for the third consecutive quarter, with Q3 bookings overperformance the best so far in 2021. Our tremendous results in the first nine months of 2021 give us confidence in the durability of our growth and as a result, we are increasing the bookings assumption underlying our guidance framework for the full year 2021.”

Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

  • Subscription revenue was $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 143 percent from $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Maintenance and professional services revenue was $63.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 7 percent from $58.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total revenue was $121.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 14 percent from $106.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP operating loss was $(27.7) million and non-GAAP operating income was $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net loss was $(29.1) million, or $(0.73) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $(2.4) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

  • As of September 30, 2021, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company generated $54.3 million in net cash provided by operating activities, compared to $67.8 million in the first nine months of 2020.
  • As of September 30, 2021, total deferred revenue was $280.9 million, a 23 percent increase from $227.6 million at September 30, 2020.

Key Performance Indicators

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $344 million, an increase of 38 percent from $250 million at September 30, 2020.
    • The subscription portion of ARR was $139 million, representing 40 percent of total ARR at September 30, 2021. This represents an increase of 131 percent from $60 million, or 24 percent of total ARR at September 30, 2020.
    • The Maintenance portion of ARR was $206 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $189 million at September 30, 2020.
  • Recurring revenue was $88.9 million, an increase of 41 percent from $62.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.
  • 72 percent of total license bookings were related to subscription bookings, compared with 45 percent in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Added more than 230 new customers during the third quarter of 2021.

Recent Developments

  • CyberArk was named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave: Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q3 2021”(1) report. CyberArk received the highest possible scores in eight evaluation criteria recognizing, in our opinion, our market leading approach to Identity and Access Management.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 4, 2021, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter 2021 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2021:

  • Total revenue between $140.0 million and $148.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $5.5 million to $11.5 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.21 per diluted share.
    • Assumes 41.7 million weighted average diluted shares.

Full Year 2021:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $491.6 million to $499.6 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $13.1 million to $19.1 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.25 per diluted share.
    • Assumes 40.9 million weighted average diluted shares.

(1)

The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service For Enterprise, Q3 2021 by Sean Ryan with Merritt Maxim, Elsa Pikulik and Peggy Dostie, August 31, 2021

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (833) 968-2251 (U.S.) or +1 (778) 560-2670 (international). The conference ID is 5978753. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 5978753. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Financial Presentation

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, CyberArk revised the presentation of its lines of revenue and cost of revenue. The Company believes that the revised categories for revenue and cost of revenue as presented on the income statement align with how management evaluates the business. In addition, this disclosure will increase transparency into the Company’s business and shift toward recurring revenues, providing investors with more visibility into the subscription transition program. Historical information by quarter for fiscal years 2020 and 2019, which has been retroactively reclassified to reflect the new lines of revenue and cost of revenue, can be found in the PowerPoint presentation posted to CyberArk’s investor relations website. The new revenue lines consist of (a) Subscription revenue, which represents SaaS and on-premises subscription revenue including the license portion of on-premises subscription revenue and the ratable maintenance component of on-premises subscription revenue, (b) Perpetual license revenue and (c) Maintenance and professional services revenue, which represents the maintenance component related to perpetual license sales and professional services revenue.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, subscription or term-based license and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

  • Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.

Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

  • Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.

Recurring Revenue

  • Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

  • Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and acquisition related expenses.
  • Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.
  • Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and IP transfer.
  • Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and IP transfer, and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its facility exits, acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and IP transfer. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response, on global and regional economies and economic activity and the resulting impact on the demand for the Company’s solutions and on its expected revenue growth rates and costs; the Company’s ability to adjust its operations in response to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; difficulties predicting future financial results, including due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s plan to begin actively transitioning its business to a recurring revenue model in 2021; and the Company’s ability to complete the transition in the time frame expected; the Company’s ability to meet financial and operating targets during the transition period and after the transition is complete; changes to the drivers of the Company’s growth and our ability to adapt our solutions to IT security market demands; the Company’s ability to sell into existing and new industry verticals; the Company’s sales cycles and multiple licensing models may cause results to fluctuate; the Company’s ability to sell into existing customers; potential changes in the Company’s operating and net profit margins and the Company’s revenue growth rate; the Company’s ability to successfully find, complete, fully integrate and achieve the expected benefits of future acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to integrate and achieve the expected benefits of Idaptive; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network systems; the Company’s ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the Company’s ability to expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; the Company’s ability to further diversify its product deployments and licensing options; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Revenues:
Subcription

$

14,538

 

$

35,290

 

$

36,795

 

$

87,071

 

Perpetual license

 

33,102

 

 

23,041

 

 

112,620

 

 

77,064

 

Maintenance and professional services

 

58,949

 

 

63,270

 

 

170,497

 

 

187,462

 

 
Total revenues

 

106,589

 

 

121,601

 

 

319,912

 

 

351,597

 

 
Cost of revenues:
Subcription

 

5,667

 

 

6,457

 

 

12,224

 

 

17,714

 

Perpetual license

 

1,102

 

 

936

 

 

3,560

 

 

2,925

 

Maintenance and professional services

 

15,619

 

 

16,022

 

 

44,079

 

 

46,972

 

 
Total cost of revenues

 

22,388

 

 

23,415

 

 

59,863

 

 

67,611

 

 
Gross profit

 

84,201

 

 

98,186

 

 

260,049

 

 

283,986

 

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

24,609

 

 

38,014

 

 

68,767

 

 

101,374

 

Sales and marketing

 

55,418

 

 

69,596

 

 

158,961

 

 

196,837

 

General and administrative

 

14,649

 

 

18,305

 

 

45,104

 

 

52,263

 

 
Total operating expenses

 

94,676

 

 

125,915

 

 

272,832

 

 

350,474

 

 
Operating loss

 

(10,475

)

 

(27,729

)

 

(12,783

)

 

(66,488

)

 
Financial expense, net

 

(1,453

)

 

(3,686

)

 

(3,662

)

 

(9,747

)

 
Loss before taxes on income

 

(11,928

)

 

(31,415

)

 

(16,445

)

 

(76,235

)

 
Tax benefit (taxes on income)

 

(3,954

)

 

2,309

 

 

(1,367

)

 

9,176

 

 
Net loss

$

(15,882

)

$

(29,106

)

$

(17,812

)

$

(67,059

)

 
 
Basic loss per ordinary share, net

$

(0.41

)

$

(0.73

)

$

(0.46

)

$

(1.70

)

Diluted loss per ordinary share, net

$

(0.41

)

$

(0.73

)

$

(0.46

)

$

(1.70

)

 
Shares used in computing net loss
per ordinary shares, basic

 

38,797,347

 

 

39,848,343

 

 

38,532,563

 

 

39,531,960

 

Shares used in computing net loss
per ordinary shares, diluted

 

38,797,347

 

 

39,848,343

 

 

38,532,563

 

 

39,531,960

 

 

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2021

 
 
ASSETS
 
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

499,992

$

435,809

Short-term bank deposits

 

256,143

 

329,932

Marketable securities

 

196,856

 

212,588

Trade receivables

 

93,128

 

81,447

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

15,312

 

21,306

 
Total current assets

 

1,061,431

 

1,081,082

 
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Marketable securities

 

202,190

 

229,448

Property and equipment, net

 

18,537

 

19,874

Intangible assets, net

 

23,676

 

19,320

Goodwill

 

123,717

 

123,717

Other long-term assets

 

99,992

 

105,520

Deferred tax asset

 

32,809

 

46,695

 
Total long-term assets

 

500,921

 

544,574

 
TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,562,352

$

1,625,656

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables

$

8,250

$

9,692

Employees and payroll accruals

 

52,169

 

60,155

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

24,915

 

22,726

Deferred revenues

 

161,679

 

202,233

 
Total current liabilities

 

247,013

 

294,806

 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Convertible senior notes, net

 

502,302

 

515,588

Deferred revenues

 

80,829

 

78,628

Other long-term liabilities

 

24,920

 

21,256

 
Total long-term liabilities

 

608,051

 

615,472

 
TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

855,064

 

910,278

 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value

 

101

 

104

Additional paid-in capital

 

481,992

 

559,851

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

4,175

 

1,462

Retained earnings

 

221,020

 

153,961

 
Total shareholders' equity

 

707,288

 

715,378

 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,562,352

$

1,625,656

 

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

U.S. dollars in thousands

(Unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss

$

(17,812

)

$

(67,059

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

10,956

 

 

10,523

 

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net

 

1,422

 

 

5,593

 

Share-based compensation

 

53,375

 

 

68,774

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

(2,531

)

 

(11,928

)

Decrease in trade receivables

 

12,479

 

 

11,681

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

12,831

 

 

13,285

 

Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others

 

(14,974

)

 

(14,049

)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

 

(1,528

)

 

1,628

 

Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues

 

30,537

 

 

38,353

 

Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

 

(5,130

)

 

3,385

 

Decrease in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities

 

(11,804

)

 

(5,883

)

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

67,821

 

 

54,303

 

 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Investment in short and long term deposits, net

 

(85,092

)

 

(73,832

)

Investment in marketable securities

 

(349,755

)

 

(221,347

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

148,121

 

 

170,511

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(4,937

)

 

(7,187

)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(68,603

)

 

-

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(360,266

)

 

(131,855

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from (payment of) withholding tax related to employee stock plans

 

(439

)

 

4,498

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

7,604

 

 

9,608

 

 
Net cash provided by financing activities

 

7,165

 

 

14,106

 

 
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(285,280

)

 

(63,446

)

 
Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

-

 

 

(788

)

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

792,413

 

 

500,044

 

 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

507,133

 

$

435,810

 

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
 
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow:
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

14,533

 

$

4,801

 

$

67,821

 

$

54,303

 

Less:
Purchase of property and equipment

 

(2,063

)

 

(2,862

)

 

(4,937

)

 

(7,187

)

 
Free cash flow

$

12,470

 

$

1,939

 

$

62,884

 

$

47,116

 

 
GAAP net cash used in investing activities

 

(60,796

)

 

(2,068

)

 

(360,266

)

 

(131,855

)

GAAP net cash provided by financing activities

 

1,643

 

 

6,648

 

 

7,165

 

 

14,106

 

 
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Gross profit

$

84,201

 

$

98,186

 

$

260,049

 

$

283,986

 

Plus:
Share-based compensation (1)

 

2,573

 

 

2,984

 

 

6,325

 

 

7,991

 

Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)

 

-

 

 

65

 

 

-

 

 

172

 

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

 

2,654

 

 

1,277

 

 

5,829

 

 

3,833

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

46

 

 

-

 

 

447

 

 

-

 

 
Non-GAAP gross profit

$

89,474

 

$

102,512

 

$

272,650

 

$

295,982

 

 
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses:
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Operating expenses

$

94,676

 

$

125,915

 

$

272,832

 

$

350,474

 

Less:
Share-based compensation (1)

 

17,743

 

 

23,358

 

 

47,050

 

 

60,783

 

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

 

205

 

 

175

 

 

478

 

 

523

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

224

 

 

-

 

 

4,079

 

 

-

 

Facility exit and transition costs

 

140

 

 

-

 

 

140

 

 

760

 

 
Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

76,364

 

$

102,382

 

$

221,085

 

$

288,408

 

 
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income:
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
 
Operating loss

$

(10,475

)

$

(27,729

)

$

(12,783

)

$

(66,488

)

Plus:
Share-based compensation (1)

 

20,316

 

 

26,342

 

 

53,375

 

 

68,774

 

Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)

 

-

 

 

65

 

 

-

 

 

172

 

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

 

2,859

 

 

1,452

 

 

6,307

 

 

4,356

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

270

 

 

-

 

 

4,526

 

 

-

 

Facility exit and transition costs

 

140

 

 

-

 

 

140

 

 

760

 

 
Non-GAAP operating income

$

13,110

 

$

130

 

$

51,565

 

$

7,574

 

 
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss):
 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
 
Net loss

$

(15,882

)

$

(29,106

)

$

(17,812

)

$

(67,059

)

Plus:
Share-based compensation (1)

 

20,316

 

 

26,342

 

 

53,375

 

 

68,774

 

Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3)

 

-

 

 

65

 

 

-

 

 

172

 

Amortization of intangible assets (2)

 

2,859

 

 

1,452

 

 

6,307

 

 

4,356

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

270

 

 

-

 

 

4,526

 

 

-

 

Facility exit and transition costs

 

140

 

 

-

 

 

140

 

 

760

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

4,314

 

 

4,467

 

 

12,831

 

 

13,285

 

Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments

 

(4,878

)

 

(5,651

)

 

(15,956

)

 

(18,637

)

Intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net

 

5,036

 

 

-

 

 

5,036

 

 

-

 

 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

12,175

 

$

(2,431

)

$

48,447

 

$

1,651

 

 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
Basic

$

0.31

 

$

(0.06

)

$

1.26

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

$

0.31

 

$

(0.06

)

$

1.23

 

$

0.04

 

 
Weighted average number of shares
Basic

 

38,797,347

 

 

39,848,343

 

 

38,532,563

 

 

39,531,960

 

Diluted

 

39,634,165

 

 

39,848,343

 

 

39,424,949

 

 

40,609,680

 

 
 
(1) Share-based Compensation :

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
 
Cost of revenues - Subscription

$

191

 

$

216

 

$

428

 

$

544

 

Cost of revenues - Perpetual license

 

48

 

 

54

 

 

120

 

 

168

 

Cost of revenues - Maintenance and Professional services

 

2,334

 

 

2,714

 

 

5,777

 

 

7,279

 

Research and development

 

4,223

 

 

5,591

 

 

10,606

 

 

14,878

 

Sales and marketing

 

8,070

 

 

10,856

 

 

21,223

 

 

27,620

 

General and administrative

 

5,450

 

 

6,911

 

 

15,221

 

 

18,285

 

 
Total share-based compensation

$

20,316

 

$

26,342

 

$

53,375

 

$

68,774

 

 
 
 
(2) Amortization of intangible assets :

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 
 
Cost of revenues - Subscription

$

2,279

 

$

1,111

 

$

4,716

 

$

3,311

 

Cost of revenues - Perpetual license

 

375

 

 

166

 

 

1,113

 

 

522

 

Sales and marketing

 

205

 

 

175

 

 

478

 

 

523

 

 
Total amortization of intangible assets

$

2,859

 

$

1,452

 

$

6,307

 

$

4,356

 

(3) Classified as Cost of revenues - Subscription.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
07:18aEarnings Flash (CYBR) CYBERARK Reports Q3 Revenue $121.6M, vs. Street Est of $120M
MT
07:18aEarnings Flash (CYBR) CYBERARK Reports Q3 Loss $-0.06, vs. Street Est of $-0.07
MT
07:17aCyberArk Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
11/03CyberArk Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management
BU
11/02CYBERARK RESEARCH : Lack of Security Controls and Visibility Into User Activity Continue t..
BU
10/27JMP Securities Adjusts CyberArk Software's Price Target to $214 From $173, Maintains Ma..
MT
10/18CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Mizuho Adjusts CyberArk Software's Price Target to $200 from $185, Kee..
MT
10/13CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on CyberArk Software to $200 From $180, ..
MT
10/12CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Oppenheimer Adjusts CyberArk Software PT to $195 From $170, Maintains ..
MT
10/06CYBERARK : to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 -76,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 702 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -97,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 226 M 7 226 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 689
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
CyberArk Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 181,75 $
Average target price 189,10 $
Spread / Average Target 4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ehud Mokady Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Sigalit Shavit Chief Information Technology Officer
Matthew Lessner Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Donna Rahav General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.12.48%7 226
ADOBE INC.31.00%311 735
WORKDAY INC.20.60%71 662
AUTODESK, INC.3.14%67 795
TWILIO INC.-7.70%55 715
DATADOG, INC.65.37%50 461