CyberArk Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Results

Total Revenue of $121.6 Million

Subscription Bookings Mix Reaches 72%

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $139 Million with Growth Accelerating to 131%

Total ARR of $344 million with Growth Accelerating to 38%

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“We had another amazing quarter as the momentum in our business continued to accelerate,” said Udi Mokady, CyberArk Chairman and CEO. “Great execution of our identity security strategy and subscription transformation, a robust demand environment, and strong industry tailwinds drove our results. We landed more than 230 marquee logos as enterprises move to secure all identities across human users, applications, containers and bots with our identity security platform. SaaS bookings led the way, reaching an all-time high and contributing to the largest ever sequential increase in the subscription portion of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). Total revenue above the midpoint of our guidance range, even with the higher subscription mix, demonstrates that our bookings were ahead of our expectations for the third consecutive quarter, with Q3 bookings overperformance the best so far in 2021. Our tremendous results in the first nine months of 2021 give us confidence in the durability of our growth and as a result, we are increasing the bookings assumption underlying our guidance framework for the full year 2021.”

Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Subscription revenue was $35.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 143 percent from $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $63.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 7 percent from $58.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Total revenue was $121.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 14 percent from $106.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating loss was $(27.7) million and non-GAAP operating income was $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss was $(29.1) million, or $(0.73) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $(2.4) million, or $(0.06) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

As of September 30, 2021, CyberArk had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company generated $54.3 million in net cash provided by operating activities, compared to $67.8 million in the first nine months of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, total deferred revenue was $280.9 million, a 23 percent increase from $227.6 million at September 30, 2020.

Key Performance Indicators

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $344 million, an increase of 38 percent from $250 million at September 30, 2020. The subscription portion of ARR was $139 million, representing 40 percent of total ARR at September 30, 2021. This represents an increase of 131 percent from $60 million, or 24 percent of total ARR at September 30, 2020. The Maintenance portion of ARR was $206 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $189 million at September 30, 2020.

Recurring revenue was $88.9 million, an increase of 41 percent from $62.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

72 percent of total license bookings were related to subscription bookings, compared with 45 percent in the third quarter of 2020.

Added more than 230 new customers during the third quarter of 2021.

Recent Developments

CyberArk was named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q3 2021”(1) report. CyberArk received the highest possible scores in eight evaluation criteria recognizing, in our opinion, our market leading approach to Identity and Access Management.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 4, 2021, CyberArk is issuing guidance for the fourth quarter 2021 as indicated below.

Fourth Quarter 2021:

Total revenue between $140.0 million and $148.0 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $5.5 million to $11.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.06 to $0.21 per diluted share. Assumes 41.7 million weighted average diluted shares.



Full Year 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $491.6 million to $499.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $13.1 million to $19.1 million.

Non-GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.11 to $0.25 per diluted share. Assumes 40.9 million weighted average diluted shares.



(1) The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service For Enterprise, Q3 2021 by Sean Ryan with Merritt Maxim, Elsa Pikulik and Peggy Dostie, August 31, 2021

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company’s third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (833) 968-2251 (U.S.) or +1 (778) 560-2670 (international). The conference ID is 5978753. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 5978753. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Financial Presentation

Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, CyberArk revised the presentation of its lines of revenue and cost of revenue. The Company believes that the revised categories for revenue and cost of revenue as presented on the income statement align with how management evaluates the business. In addition, this disclosure will increase transparency into the Company’s business and shift toward recurring revenues, providing investors with more visibility into the subscription transition program. Historical information by quarter for fiscal years 2020 and 2019, which has been retroactively reclassified to reflect the new lines of revenue and cost of revenue, can be found in the PowerPoint presentation posted to CyberArk’s investor relations website. The new revenue lines consist of (a) Subscription revenue, which represents SaaS and on-premises subscription revenue including the license portion of on-premises subscription revenue and the ratable maintenance component of on-premises subscription revenue, (b) Perpetual license revenue and (c) Maintenance and professional services revenue, which represents the maintenance component related to perpetual license sales and professional services revenue.

Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS, subscription or term-based license and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of the reported period.

Subscription Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Subscription portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period. The subscription portion of ARR excludes maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses.

Maintenance Portion of Annual Recurring Revenue

Maintenance portion of ARR is defined as the annualized value of active maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses. The Maintenance portion of ARR excludes SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts in effect at the end of the reported period.

Recurring Revenue

Recurring Revenue is defined as revenue derived from SaaS and subscription or term-based license contracts, and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses during the reported period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CyberArk believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income (loss) and free cash flow is helpful to our investors. These financial measures are not measures of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to gross profit, operating loss, net loss or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated as GAAP gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and acquisition related expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expense is calculated as GAAP operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP operating income is calculated as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and IP transfer.

Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment.

The Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted by, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit and transition costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance cost, the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and IP transfer, and purchase of property and equipment allows for more meaningful comparisons of its period to period operating results. Share-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. Share based compensation expense has varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense. The Company believes that expenses related to its facility exits, acquisitions, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs do not reflect the performance of its core business and impact period-to-period comparability. The Company believes free cash flow is a liquidity measure that, after the purchase of property and equipment, provides useful information about the amount of cash generated by the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures as they exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company’s reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CyberArk urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense, facility exit costs, acquisition related expenses, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and IP transfer. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and the non-recurring expenses that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of CyberArk’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response, on global and regional economies and economic activity and the resulting impact on the demand for the Company’s solutions and on its expected revenue growth rates and costs; the Company’s ability to adjust its operations in response to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; difficulties predicting future financial results, including due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s plan to begin actively transitioning its business to a recurring revenue model in 2021; and the Company’s ability to complete the transition in the time frame expected; the Company’s ability to meet financial and operating targets during the transition period and after the transition is complete; changes to the drivers of the Company’s growth and our ability to adapt our solutions to IT security market demands; the Company’s ability to sell into existing and new industry verticals; the Company’s sales cycles and multiple licensing models may cause results to fluctuate; the Company’s ability to sell into existing customers; potential changes in the Company’s operating and net profit margins and the Company’s revenue growth rate; the Company’s ability to successfully find, complete, fully integrate and achieve the expected benefits of future acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to integrate and achieve the expected benefits of Idaptive; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network systems; the Company’s ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the Company’s ability to expand its channel partnerships across existing and new geographies; the Company’s ability to further diversify its product deployments and licensing options; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues: Subcription $ 14,538 $ 35,290 $ 36,795 $ 87,071 Perpetual license 33,102 23,041 112,620 77,064 Maintenance and professional services 58,949 63,270 170,497 187,462 Total revenues 106,589 121,601 319,912 351,597 Cost of revenues: Subcription 5,667 6,457 12,224 17,714 Perpetual license 1,102 936 3,560 2,925 Maintenance and professional services 15,619 16,022 44,079 46,972 Total cost of revenues 22,388 23,415 59,863 67,611 Gross profit 84,201 98,186 260,049 283,986 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,609 38,014 68,767 101,374 Sales and marketing 55,418 69,596 158,961 196,837 General and administrative 14,649 18,305 45,104 52,263 Total operating expenses 94,676 125,915 272,832 350,474 Operating loss (10,475 ) (27,729 ) (12,783 ) (66,488 ) Financial expense, net (1,453 ) (3,686 ) (3,662 ) (9,747 ) Loss before taxes on income (11,928 ) (31,415 ) (16,445 ) (76,235 ) Tax benefit (taxes on income) (3,954 ) 2,309 (1,367 ) 9,176 Net loss $ (15,882 ) $ (29,106 ) $ (17,812 ) $ (67,059 ) Basic loss per ordinary share, net $ (0.41 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.70 ) Diluted loss per ordinary share, net $ (0.41 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.70 ) Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, basic 38,797,347 39,848,343 38,532,563 39,531,960 Shares used in computing net loss per ordinary shares, diluted 38,797,347 39,848,343 38,532,563 39,531,960

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, 2020 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,992 $ 435,809 Short-term bank deposits 256,143 329,932 Marketable securities 196,856 212,588 Trade receivables 93,128 81,447 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,312 21,306 Total current assets 1,061,431 1,081,082 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Marketable securities 202,190 229,448 Property and equipment, net 18,537 19,874 Intangible assets, net 23,676 19,320 Goodwill 123,717 123,717 Other long-term assets 99,992 105,520 Deferred tax asset 32,809 46,695 Total long-term assets 500,921 544,574 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,562,352 $ 1,625,656 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 8,250 $ 9,692 Employees and payroll accruals 52,169 60,155 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,915 22,726 Deferred revenues 161,679 202,233 Total current liabilities 247,013 294,806 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Convertible senior notes, net 502,302 515,588 Deferred revenues 80,829 78,628 Other long-term liabilities 24,920 21,256 Total long-term liabilities 608,051 615,472 TOTAL LIABILITIES 855,064 910,278 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.01 par value 101 104 Additional paid-in capital 481,992 559,851 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,175 1,462 Retained earnings 221,020 153,961 Total shareholders' equity 707,288 715,378 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,562,352 $ 1,625,656

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (17,812 ) $ (67,059 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,956 10,523 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 1,422 5,593 Share-based compensation 53,375 68,774 Deferred income taxes, net (2,531 ) (11,928 ) Decrease in trade receivables 12,479 11,681 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 12,831 13,285 Increase in prepaid expenses, other current and long-term assets and others (14,974 ) (14,049 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,528 ) 1,628 Increase in short-term and long-term deferred revenues 30,537 38,353 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (5,130 ) 3,385 Decrease in accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (11,804 ) (5,883 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 67,821 54,303 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in short and long term deposits, net (85,092 ) (73,832 ) Investment in marketable securities (349,755 ) (221,347 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 148,121 170,511 Purchase of property and equipment (4,937 ) (7,187 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (68,603 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (360,266 ) (131,855 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (payment of) withholding tax related to employee stock plans (439 ) 4,498 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,604 9,608 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,165 14,106 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (285,280 ) (63,446 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (788 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 792,413 500,044 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 507,133 $ 435,810

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,533 $ 4,801 $ 67,821 $ 54,303 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (2,063 ) (2,862 ) (4,937 ) (7,187 ) Free cash flow $ 12,470 $ 1,939 $ 62,884 $ 47,116 GAAP net cash used in investing activities (60,796 ) (2,068 ) (360,266 ) (131,855 ) GAAP net cash provided by financing activities 1,643 6,648 7,165 14,106 Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Gross profit $ 84,201 $ 98,186 $ 260,049 $ 283,986 Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 2,573 2,984 6,325 7,991 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) - 65 - 172 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,654 1,277 5,829 3,833 Acquisition related expenses 46 - 447 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 89,474 $ 102,512 $ 272,650 $ 295,982 Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating expenses $ 94,676 $ 125,915 $ 272,832 $ 350,474 Less: Share-based compensation (1) 17,743 23,358 47,050 60,783 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 205 175 478 523 Acquisition related expenses 224 - 4,079 - Facility exit and transition costs 140 - 140 760 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 76,364 $ 102,382 $ 221,085 $ 288,408 Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating loss $ (10,475 ) $ (27,729 ) $ (12,783 ) $ (66,488 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 20,316 26,342 53,375 68,774 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) - 65 - 172 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,859 1,452 6,307 4,356 Acquisition related expenses 270 - 4,526 - Facility exit and transition costs 140 - 140 760 Non-GAAP operating income $ 13,110 $ 130 $ 51,565 $ 7,574 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (loss): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net loss $ (15,882 ) $ (29,106 ) $ (17,812 ) $ (67,059 ) Plus: Share-based compensation (1) 20,316 26,342 53,375 68,774 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) - 65 - 172 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 2,859 1,452 6,307 4,356 Acquisition related expenses 270 - 4,526 - Facility exit and transition costs 140 - 140 760 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,314 4,467 12,831 13,285 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (4,878 ) (5,651 ) (15,956 ) (18,637 ) Intra-entity IP transfer tax effect, net 5,036 - 5,036 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 12,175 $ (2,431 ) $ 48,447 $ 1,651 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.31 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.26 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.23 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares Basic 38,797,347 39,848,343 38,532,563 39,531,960 Diluted 39,634,165 39,848,343 39,424,949 40,609,680 (1) Share-based Compensation : Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of revenues - Subscription $ 191 $ 216 $ 428 $ 544 Cost of revenues - Perpetual license 48 54 120 168 Cost of revenues - Maintenance and Professional services 2,334 2,714 5,777 7,279 Research and development 4,223 5,591 10,606 14,878 Sales and marketing 8,070 10,856 21,223 27,620 General and administrative 5,450 6,911 15,221 18,285 Total share-based compensation $ 20,316 $ 26,342 $ 53,375 $ 68,774 (2) Amortization of intangible assets : Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of revenues - Subscription $ 2,279 $ 1,111 $ 4,716 $ 3,311 Cost of revenues - Perpetual license 375 166 1,113 522 Sales and marketing 205 175 478 523 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 2,859 $ 1,452 $ 6,307 $ 4,356

(3) Classified as Cost of revenues - Subscription.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005626/en/