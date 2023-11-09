CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced Mary Yang as the newest member of its board of directors. Yang has more than 25 years of experience in technology-related fields and has built a successful career serving in executive leadership positions focused on strategy execution, corporate development, alliance opportunities and global M&A activity.

Yang was most recently senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Ciena Corporation, a networking systems, services and software company. She currently serves on the board of directors at Sunnova Energy International Inc., a leading energy service provider.

“Mary brings strong leadership experience to the CyberArk board from her time with several global energy, networking and cybersecurity companies,” said Udi Mokady, founder and executive chairman, CyberArk. “Mary has impressive operational and public company board experience that can help support CyberArk as we deliver on our long-term strategy. We look forward to Mary’s contributions as CyberArk continues to capitalize on our current momentum to drive growth, deliver profitability and further expand our leadership in identity security.”

“It is an honor to join the CyberArk board, and to be an integral part of such an accomplished and focused group of professionals who combine their varied backgrounds and experiences for the benefit of this incredible company. With a foundation in cybersecurity innovation and an unrelenting focus on customer success, CyberArk is well positioned for its next phase of growth,” said Yang.

With this new appointment, current board member David Schaeffer will step down. Schaeffer has served as a member of the CyberArk board of directors since May 2014.

“David has been an incredibly valuable member of our board – providing guidance and insight that has supported CyberArk through our IPO to the success we have today. We would like to thank David for his contributions, and for the strong, trusted relationships he has built with the board and the executive team over the years,” said Mokady.

Prior to Ciena, Yang served as vice president of business and corporate development at NIO Inc., a leader in the design and development of smart, high-performance electric vehicles. She also served as vice president of corporate development and strategic alliances at cybersecurity company Fortinet, Inc. She previously held senior leadership roles in strategy and corporate development at leading communications companies including Cisco Systems, Inc. and Nortel Networks Limited. Yang holds a Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School and several academic degrees from Stanford University including Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Management Science and Engineering, and Bachelor of Arts in Quantitative Economics.

