Accenture Also Utilizes CyberArk Cloud in Its Own Cyber Defense Strategy

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that Accenture, a leading global professional services company, has expanded its deployment of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to include CyberArk Privilege Cloud. The solution enables Accenture to control and monitor privileged access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures for clients as well as their own IT environment.

“Accenture is one of our most successful advisory partners with a strong CyberArk identity security practice,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “Accenture recognizes that a robust cybersecurity program and identity security are competitive advantages that take business resilience and strategic execution to a new level. Given their deep understanding of the security market, we are pleased they will continue to use CyberArk Privilege Cloud to deliver advanced cybersecurity controls for clients, but also utilize it themselves.”

By incorporating CyberArk Privilege Cloud into its own cyber defense-strategy, Accenture benefits from the same level of cybersecurity it delivers to clients, enabling sensitive data and critical systems to be well-protected. CyberArk enables Accenture to securely store, rotate and isolate credentials (for both human and non-human users).

“Keeping privileged access accounts secure across an organization is challenging in today’s complex IT environments. Staying ahead of internal and external cyber threats requires a deep understanding of how to manage and monitor access to these sensitive accounts,” said Rex Thexton, Cybersecurity Protection lead at Accenture. “Accenture is a CyberArk strategic partner, so we know how critical securing identities and access is for helping enterprises keep up with the scale, severity, and speed of today’s cyberattacks.”

CyberArk Privilege Cloud is part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. CyberArk applies intelligent privilege controls to all identities with continuous threat detection and prevention across the entire identity lifecycle. With the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, organizations can enable Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility, enabling every identity to more securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

