    CYBR   IL0011334468

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
138.70 USD   +4.38%
08:33aCyberArk Identity Flows Accelerates Cybersecurity Risk Response
BU
05/04Cyberark To Host Impact 23 : The Identity Security Conference, May 22-24 in Boston
BU
05/03BT Customers to Benefit From New Global Identity Security Managed Service Powered by CyberArk
BU
CyberArk Identity Flows Accelerates Cybersecurity Risk Response

05/09/2023 | 08:33am EDT
New Advanced Automation Capabilities and Integrations with Gurucul, Proofpoint and SentinelOne Enable Proactive Threat Protection

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced enhancements to its CyberArk Identity Flows orchestration solution, including new integrations with Gurucul, Proofpoint and SentinelOne. Part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, CyberArk Identity Flows automates risk response tasks and processes through no-code app integrations and workflows, and improves response times, efficiency and productivity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005209/en/

CyberArk Identity Flows increases the value of threat detection data by orchestrating rapid responses to risk. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CyberArk Identity Flows increases the value of threat detection data by orchestrating rapid responses to risk. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CyberArk Identity Flows includes a user-friendly workflow builder with powerful integration and orchestration capabilities for identity-related business processes, data management and security event responses.

New features enable organizations to orchestrate complex responses to a potential threat or security event and act on the valuable data provided by threat monitoring and alerting systems. For example, when a security alert is triggered due to continued failed login attempts, users can be automatically moved into a “risky persons” group to restrict access to specific resources. This feature can also automatically notify relevant parties of the risk, create IT tickets, or take other actions based on security policies.

The new technology integrations, available on CyberArk Marketplace, expand these capabilities to work with the industry’s leading threat detection systems, including:

  • Gurucul Security Analytics and Operations Platform – detects threats and provides analytics-driven risk scoring to quickly identify and prioritize new, emerging and unknown threats. CyberArk Identity Flows can gather the risk score from Gurucul and orchestrate appropriate responses and actions to reduce the manual effort associated with threat investigation and remediation while securing the associated identity(s).
  • Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) – detects email threats and assigns a level of risk to individuals with a Very Attacked People (VAP) feature. CyberArk Identity Flows can utilize the insights provided by Proofpoint to orchestrate appropriate responses such as moving identities into different groups to change access permissions, change an authentication policy, send alerts, post notifications or create IT tickets.
  • SentinelOne Singularity Platform – detects and hunts for threats across user endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices. When risks are detected, CyberArk Identity Flows leverages that context to make decisions within workflow actions that need to take place across the identity infrastructure.

With CyberArk Identity Flows, workflows can be built in minutes through a user-friendly visual editor and thousands of pre-built connectors to more than 700 applications. CyberArk Identity Flows now also integrates with CyberArk Identity Security Intelligence, a shared service of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform that leverages user behavior analytics to detect and remediate anomalous and risky activity by employees. When high-risk behavior is detected, CyberArk Identity Flows is used to orchestrate response actions to reduce response times to attacks to minimize risk.

“Flexible automation and orchestration are critical to a proactive Identity Security program and vital to improving the security posture of our clients. That’s why we’ve been so focused on delivering new CyberArk Identity Flows innovations,” said Peretz Regev, chief product officer at CyberArk. “With these enhancements and integrations, we make it simple for organizations to use CyberArk Identity Flows to reduce IT overhead, accelerate service agility and strengthen their overall security, ultimately improving operational efficiencies.”

CyberArk Identity Flows can be purchased as a standalone solution, or as part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. CyberArk applies intelligent privilege controls to all identities – human and machine – with continuous threat detection and prevention across the entire identity lifecycle. With the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, organizations can enable Zero Trust and least privilege with complete visibility, enabling every identity to securely access any resource, located anywhere, from everywhere.

To learn more, please register for “Better Security with Threat Response Automation,” a webinar taking place on May 18, 2023 or visit https://www.cyberark.com/products/identity-flows/.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 730 M - -
Net income 2023 -117 M - -
Net cash 2023 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -55,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 691 M 5 691 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,89x
EV / Sales 2024 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 768
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
CyberArk Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 138,70 $
Average target price 177,81 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Lessner Cohen Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Ehud Mokady Executive Chairman
Omer Grossman Global Chief Information Officer
Donna Rahav General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.6.98%5 691
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.37.25%57 955
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-2.94%14 787
GEN DIGITAL INC.-20.44%10 897
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.18%7 116
BLACKBERRY LIMITED50.79%2 899
