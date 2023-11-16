Communiqué officiel de CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. CyberArk was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments,” said Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security.

CyberArk is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility. To learn more, read the announcement.

“By aligning our efforts with Microsoft and joining the Security Copilot program, we are taking another step in our long-term commitment to product innovation and further expanding how we integrate AI into the CyberArk Identity Security Platform," said Clarence Hinton, chief strategy officer, CyberArk. "Our CyberArk AI Center of Excellence will work closely with this program to help further advance our customers' use of AI to improve defensive strategies, boost productivity and enhance operational efficiencies."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or YouTube.

