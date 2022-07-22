Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CyberArk Software Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBR   IL0011334468

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:08 2022-07-22 pm EDT
139.51 USD   -2.48%
11:29aCyberArk Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management
BU
11:26aCitigroup Lowers CyberArk Software's Price Target to $170 From $195, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/19Mizuho Adjusts CyberArk Software's Price Target to $170 from $180, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberArk Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management

07/22/2022 | 11:29am EDT
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management1. The company was positioned both highest in ability to execute and furthest in completeness of vision for the fourth time in a row.

According to the report, “While core PAM [privileged access management] products continue to be important security tools, shifting demand in the market has brought new emphasis on the cloud, from SaaS delivery of PAM tools, to expanding the functionality for cloud security in PAM tools, including secrets management and CIEM [cloud infrastructure entitlement management].”

Built for the dynamic enterprise, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any identity from anywhere and to the widest range of resources or environments. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the Platform addresses the broadest range of Identity Security requirements, all from a single admin portal with unified audit and continuous threat detection and response.

Helping customers enable Zero Trust by enforcing least privilege, CyberArk continues to innovate across its self-hosted solutions and expanding SaaS portfolio of privileged access management, endpoint privilege security, secrets management and cloud privilege security offerings. Last week, CyberArk announced new Identity Security offerings that address customer needs to secure an expanding range of identities that require privileged access, privileged elevation and access to a wide array of secrets. The announcements include CyberArk Secrets Hub, CyberArk Secure Cloud Access and Identity Security Intelligence, one of the Platform’s foundational shared services.

“Privileged access management must be at the core of Identity Security strategies in order for organizations to effectively drive down cybersecurity debt and securely and efficiently advance their digital business initiatives,” said Barak Feldman, senior vice president, CyberArk. “We’ve built a tremendous foundation of trust with over 7,500 global enterprise customers that rely on CyberArk as a long-term partner. The world’s leading organizations leverage our expanded privileged access management solutions as part of our Identity Security Platform to protect a growing number of human and machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We are proud of our ability to consistently provide customers and partners with the support, training and flexible purchase and implementation models they require to be successful, and more secure.”

Additionally, CyberArk recently unveiled Privileged Access Manager Self-Hosted version 12.6 with credential management, session management and threat analytics enhancements and CyberArk Endpoint Privilege Manager for Linux.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Privileged Access Management visit: https://www.cyberark.com/gartner-2022-mq-pam

1 – Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management, by Michael Kelley, James Hoover, Felix Gaehtgens, Abhyuday Data, 19 July 2022

Gartner Disclaimers
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 591 M - -
Net income 2022 -135 M - -
Net cash 2022 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -42,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 824 M 5 824 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,61x
EV / Sales 2023 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 140
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 143,05 $
Average target price 165,42 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ehud Mokady Chief Operating Officer & Director
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Sigalit Shavit Chief Information Technology Officer
Matthew Lessner Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Donna Rahav General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.-17.45%5 824
ADOBE INC.-27.89%191 370
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.09%43 713
AUTODESK, INC.-30.16%43 259
WORKDAY INC.-45.17%38 044
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.27%36 368