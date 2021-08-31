Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CyberArk Software Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBR   IL0011334468

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberArk : Named a Leader in Identity-As-A-Service for Enterprise Report by Independent Research Firm

08/31/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) today announced it was named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) For Enterprise, Q3 2021.”1 CyberArk received the highest possible score in criteria such as product vision, innovation roadmap, user authentication, secure access, user experience and navigation, and reporting and compliance.

CyberArk Workforce Identity helps enterprises defend against attacks, drive operational efficiencies and improve compliance. CyberArk’s IDaaS for Enterprise offering leverages a comprehensive, risk-based approach to enable organizations to securely extend business applications and IT services to a distributed workforce and provide simple and secure access from any location, using any device.

The report notes, “CyberArk Workforce Identity (formerly Idaptive) offers well-designed authentication with endpoint MFA, passwordless options, strong user self-service capabilities, and the ability to sequence authentication factors in different ways. CyberArk’s IDaaS supports risk-based authentication (RBA) that uses event-driven APIs and gives admins the ability to adjust risk parameters (high/med/low). The solution gives admins the power to tailor contextual policies for groups and even specific high-risk users. The vendor received very high customer ratings for technical support and user experience.”

“The proliferation of cloud environments and mobile has greatly benefitted users and organizations; however, it’s also challenged security teams that need to ensure they can secure an increasingly porous perimeter while still enabling workforce productivity,” said Mike O’Malley, senior vice president, Global Marketing, CyberArk. “Key to securing this shift is a focus on identity. CyberArk delivers innovation across our entire Identity Security platform – and we believe the Leader recognition by Forrester is further validation that this strategy, drawing from our strong IDaaS offering, is resonating with enterprises everywhere.”

CyberArk Workforce Identity is a key pillar of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform. Centered on privileged access management, the CyberArk platform is differentiated by its security-first approach to delivering authentication, authorization, access and audit in an integrated, seamless manner — helping to ensure protection at every step in the Identity Security lifecycle with a frictionless user experience.

To download a complimentary version of “The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service For Enterprise, Q3 2021” visit https://www.cyberark.com/Forrester-Wave-IDaaS.

1 – The Forrester Wave™: The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service For Enterprise, Q3 2021 by Sean Ryan with Merritt Maxim, Elsa Pikulik and Peggy Dostie, August 31, 2021.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2021 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
09:34aCYBERARK : Named a Leader in Identity-As-A-Service for Enterprise Report by Inde..
BU
08/30CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Wedbush Lifts CyberArk Software's Price Target to $200 From ..
MT
08/13CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Barclays Adjusts CyberArk Software's Price Target to $180 fr..
MT
08/13CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Stifel Adjusts CyberArk Software's Price Target to $175 From..
MT
08/13CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Baird Adjusts CyberArk Software PT to $170 From $160, Mainta..
MT
08/13CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Wedbush Raises CyberArk Software's Price Target to $160 From..
MT
08/12CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 6-K)
PU
08/12CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Cuts 2021 Profit Outlook Following Mixed Second-Quarter Resu..
MT
08/12SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08/12CYBERARK SOFTWARE : Q2 Earnings Decline, Revenue Grows; Issues Q3 Outlook; Updat..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 -75,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -91,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 726 M 6 726 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 689
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
CyberArk Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 169,17 $
Average target price 181,47 $
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ehud Mokady Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Sigalit Shavit Chief Information Technology Officer
Matthew Lessner Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Donna Rahav General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.4.69%6 726
ADOBE INC.33.17%317 278
AUTODESK, INC.3.37%68 950
WORKDAY INC.13.25%67 300
TWILIO INC.8.33%64 957
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.96%50 883