EXPLANATORY NOTE

CyberArk Software Ltd. (the "Company") today announced the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held at 4:00 p.m. (Israel time) on June 28, 2023, at the Company's offices at 9 Hapsagot St., Park Ofer B, Petach Tikva, Israel.





At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted upon and approved, by the applicable required majority, all proposals that were described in the Company's proxy statement related to the Meeting, which was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2023.