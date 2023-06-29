CyberArk Software Ltd. (the "Company") today announced the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held at 4:00 p.m. (Israel time) on June 28, 2023, at the Company's offices at 9 Hapsagot St., Park Ofer B, Petach Tikva, Israel.
At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted upon and approved, by the applicable required majority, all proposals that were described in the Company's proxy statement related to the Meeting, which was attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Report on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2023.
CyberArk Software Ltd is an Israel-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company's software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company's Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Shares Technology Platform, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager. The Company's products provide protection against external and internal cyber threats and enables detection and neutralization of attacks. The Company's Enterprise Password Vault provides customers with a tool to manage and protect all privileged accounts across an entire organization, including physical, virtual or cloud-based assets.