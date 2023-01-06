Advanced search
    CYBR   IL0011334468

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
117.91 USD   -8.79%
08:01aCyberArk to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results on February 9
BU
01/04SMBC Nikko Starts CyberArk Software at Neutral With $145 Price Target
MT
2022CyberArk Appoints Omer Grossman Global Chief Information Officer
BU
CyberArk to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results on February 9

01/06/2023 | 08:01am EST
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year end financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 330-2455 (U.S.) or +1 (240) 789-2717 (international). The conference ID is 6515982. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or +1 (647) 362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 6515982. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2023 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 597 M - -
Net income 2022 -134 M - -
Net cash 2022 690 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -36,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 801 M 4 801 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,89x
EV / Sales 2023 5,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 140
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
CyberArk Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 117,91 $
Average target price 176,84 $
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ehud Mokady Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Omer Grossman Global Chief Information Officer
Matthew Lessner Cohen Chief Operating Officer
Donna Rahav General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.-9.06%4 801
ADOBE INC.1.45%152 692
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.89%46 230
WORKDAY INC.-4.27%41 171
AUTODESK, INC.-2.57%39 285
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.2.32%34 422