CyberArk to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results on February 9

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and year end financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (888) 330-2455 (U.S.) or +1 (240) 789-2717 (international). The conference ID is 6515982. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) or +1 (647) 362-9199 (international). The replay pass code is 6515982. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

