CyberArk : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (833) 968-2251 (U.S.) or +1 (778) 560-2670 (international). The conference ID is 3387489. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 3387489. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005206/en/