CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CyberArk : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10

10/08/2020 | 07:06am EDT

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

In conjunction with this announcement, CyberArk will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s third quarter financial results and its business outlook. To access this call, dial +1 (833) 968-2251 (U.S.) or +1 (778) 560-2670 (international). The conference ID is 3387489. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available via the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one week at +1 (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (international). The replay pass code is 3387489. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.cyberark.com.

About CyberArk
CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 462 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,18 M - -
Net cash 2020 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 916x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 359 M 4 359 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,82x
EV / Sales 2021 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
CyberArk Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 126,05 $
Last Close Price 112,55 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ehud Mokady Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Sigalit Shavit Chief Information Technology Officer
Gadi Tirosh Lead Independent Director
Amnon Glazer Shoshani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.-3.46%4 359
ADOBE INC.49.53%236 573
WORKDAY INC.38.16%53 885
AUTODESK, INC.27.01%51 094
TWILIO INC.203.40%44 189
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.33%42 408
