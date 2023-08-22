CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference

New York

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

9:45 a.m. EDT

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Nashville, Tenn.

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

1:00 p.m. CDT

The presentations will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

