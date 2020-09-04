Log in
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.

(CYBR)
CyberArk : to Webcast Virtual Investor Conference

09/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced that it will participate in an upcoming virtual conference:

D.A. Davidson Software & Internet Conference
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
8:00 a.m. ET

The event will be webcast, and an archive of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the company’s investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across cloud and hybrid environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Copyright © 2020 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 462 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,53 M - -
Net cash 2020 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 412x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 131 M 4 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,33x
EV / Sales 2021 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 380
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Duration : Period :
CyberArk Software Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 127,05 $
Last Close Price 106,65 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ehud Mokady Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua Siegel Chief Financial Officer
Sigalit Shavit Chief Information Technology Officer
Gadi Tirosh Lead Independent Director
Amnon Glazer Shoshani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.-8.52%4 131
ADOBE INC.53.97%243 574
SQUARE, INC.144.34%67 798
AUTODESK, INC.31.96%53 065
WORKDAY INC.35.60%52 887
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.23.54%38 358
