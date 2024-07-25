Leading European delivery company secures IT access and meets complex security audit requirements in partnership with AMI Praha

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced that DPD Czech has implemented the CyberArk Identity Security Platform to lock down privileged and sensitive access and provide users with one-click access to all systems and services. In partnership with system integrator AMI Praha, the project also helped the organization meet audit and regulatory requirements, including NIS2.

DPD Czech is part of Geopost, the largest parcel transport network in Europe and the leading delivery company in the Czech Republic. It has 1,800 couriers and a network of more than 4,400 pickup points and self-service boxes. DPD’s initiative to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities was prompted in part by peer organizations suffering security breaches, as well as by new internal and external security rules and regulations.

“We needed to know exactly what was happening in our IT environment because there were some blind spots,” said Vladimír Püschner, Project Innovation Director/CEE Lead for IT at DPD Czech. “We wanted to know what administrators were doing on our servers, especially our Linux servers. We needed to lock all the doors in the DPD house. CyberArk’s range of features and the fact that it has a single administration console were amongst the deciding factors for us. We needed to offer the best and least disruptive solution - because if anything hinders my IT people, they will find a way around it.”

Centered on intelligent privilege controls, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform secures human and machine identities and flexibly automates the identity lifecycle. Multiple components of CyberArk’s comprehensive SaaS-based platform were deployed by DPD in just two months using the CyberArk Jump Start program, accelerating time-to-value and meeting the goal of complying with Geopost’s audit. Users experienced minimal disruption both during and after implementation, with DPD able to offer a re-imagined, friction-free approach for external vendors to access systems securely.

“We were looking for the most thorough solution with a quick implementation time that had a proven track record as the leading platform,” said AMI Praha’s Sales Director, Petr Medřický. “The CyberArk Identity Security Platform really improved DPD’s security stance. It was the perfect strategic fit for DPD and brings them a much higher level of visibility, functionality and protection.”

“Human and machine identities at DPD are doubling year-on-year and present clear risks to security if steps to manage and protect them aren’t taken,” said Chezki Gil, area VP sales, East Europe at CyberArk. “Global transportation and logistics organizations can be considered critical infrastructure and are prime targets for cyberattackers. We are delighted that DPD selected CyberArk to help mitigate their identity-centric risk, allowing them to innovate with confidence and maximize the benefits of their cloud-based services.”

