    CYBE   CA23250C1023

CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC.

(CYBE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:57:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.3200 CAD   -1.54%
12:15pBtv New Listing Alert Video : CyberCatch Holdings, Inc: AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Compliance & Risk Mitigation
NE
05/03CyberCatch announces hiring of Vice President, Head of Global Sales to drive sales growth
PR
04/26CyberCatch announces Partnership with Canadian SME Magazine to reach 1.2M SMEs in Canada
PR
BTV New Listing Alert Video: CyberCatch Holdings, Inc: AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Compliance & Risk Mitigation

05/04/2023 | 12:15pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) - CyberCatch provides a patented, unique AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution to address the root cause of data thefts and ransomware. CyberCatch's SaaS solution fills the gap currently in the $150B+ cybersecurity annual spend marketplace. Invest early so you don't miss out on this innovative cybersecurity solution.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-cybe-new-listing-alert-cybercatch-a-solution-for-cybersecurity-threats-btv-60sec

CyberCatch Holdings Inc. (TSXV: CYBE)

https://cybercatch.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164728


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
Net income 2022 -4,65 M -3,41 M -3,41 M
Net Debt 2022 2,86 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,0 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sai Huda Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darren Tindale Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Kim Chief Information Security Officer
Bryan Rho Chief Technology Officer
Gary Lewis Evans Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC.-1.20%13
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.27.35%53 761
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-5.15%14 450
GEN DIGITAL INC.-21.84%10 705
SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.86%7 165
CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD.-2.65%5 175
