Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBE   CA23250C1023

CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC.

(CYBE)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:36:23 2023-05-29 pm EDT
0.2300 CAD   +9.52%
08:01aCyberCatch Announces Sales Distribution Partnership with Lanetco, Leading Canadian Managed Services Provider, for AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Solution
PR
05/24Cybercatch : An AI-enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Compliance and Risk Mitigation CEO Clips Video
NE
05/24CyberCatch Announces Sweetwater Union High School District Selects Company's AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Solution to Enhance Cyber Risk Mitigation
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CyberCatch Announces Sales Distribution Partnership with Lanetco, Leading Canadian Managed Services Provider, for AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Solution

05/30/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") (TSXV: CYBE), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce a sales distribution partnership with Lanetco, a leading Canadian Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Lanetco specializes in serving small and medium businesses, not for profit organizations and trade associations and provides a full suite of IT services as a MSP.

Lanetco first signed up with CyberCatch to attain full compliance with Canada's national cybersecurity standard and for continuous cyber risk mitigation. Then it decided to introduce and distribute CyberCatch's AI enabled solution to its customers and prospective customers.

"CyberCatch's solution with the AI-enablement, coupled with expert virtual CISOs, is a highly effective and efficient, proactive continuous cyber risk mitigation solution. We saw the need not only for Lanetco, but also for our customers and prospective customers to take cyber risk management to the next level and look forward to distributing CyberCatch, it is a must-have solution," said Jaime Smith, President, Lanetco.

"CyberCatch is delighted to partner with Lanetco, a premier MSP in Canada, serving the critical segments that are the most vulnerable. With our AI-enabled comprehensive solution we will help Lanetco's current customers as well as prospective customers continuously remain in compliance, and also one step ahead of rapidly increasing cyber threats, it is a win/win," said Sai Huda, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberCatch.

About CyberCatch
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV:CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: info@cybercatch.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybercatch-announces-sales-distribution-partnership-with-lanetco-leading-canadian-managed-services-provider-for-ai-enabled-continuous-cybersecurity-solution-301836660.html

SOURCE CyberCatch


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC.
08:01aCyberCatch Announces Sales Distribution Partnership with Lanetco, Leading Canadian Mana..
PR
05/24Cybercatch : An AI-enabled Continuous Cybersecurity Compliance and Risk Mitigation CEO Cli..
NE
05/24CyberCatch Announces Sweetwater Union High School District Selects Company's AI-Enabled..
PR
05/18First U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and CyberCatch Board Advisor Tom Ridge Delive..
PR
05/17CyberCatch Shares Example of Helping Customers Attain Cybersecurity Compliance in Two W..
PR
05/10CyberCatch CEO Interviewed by BNN Bloomberg on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurit..
PR
05/08CyberCatch Holdings Inc. Opens the Market
AQ
05/08CyberCatch announces hiring of CIO to drive strategic growth
PR
05/08Cybercatch Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Franklin Jackson as Chief Information Off..
CI
05/04Btv New Listing Alert Video : CyberCatch Holdings, Inc: AI-Enabled Continuous Cybersecurit..
NE
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer