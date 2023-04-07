Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CYBERDYNE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7779   JP3311530004

CYBERDYNE INC.

(7779)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
280.00 JPY   -0.71%
12:25pCyberdyne : 【Event】 April 28-30, 2023, Cybernics Technology will be exhibited at the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting in Takasaki Japan
PU
03/30Cyberdyne to Take Controlling Stake in German Racing Team Operator
MT
03/29CYBERDYNE Inc. signed an agreement to acquire 8% stake in LeyLine GmbH from Midori Moriwaki.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CYBERDYNE : 【Event】 April 28-30, 2023, Cybernics Technology will be exhibited at the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting in Takasaki Japan

04/07/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CYBERDYNE's Cybernics Technology will be exhibited at a booth from from April 28 (Fri.) to 30 (Sun.), 2023, in connection with the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting (in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture)

Official site: https://g7digital-tech-2023.go.jp/en/index.html

*Pre-registration is required to attend.
There will be no on-site registration, so please be sure to register in advance.
Registration Form: https://jcs.eventsair.com/g7-digital-exhibition/registration

＜details＞
CYBERDYNE Inc. (Booth #68)
"Cybernics Technology"
The innovative HCPS Cybernics Technologies will be on display, providing a basis for Cybernics Medical and Healthcare innovation to seamlessly connect hospitals and homes/workplaces, doctors, and patients/elderlies beyond the medical and non-medical frameworks.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 16:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CYBERDYNE INC.
12:25pCyberdyne : 【Event】 April 28-30, 2023, Cybernics Technology will be exhibite..
PU
03/30Cyberdyne to Take Controlling Stake in German Racing Team Operator
MT
03/29CYBERDYNE Inc. signed an agreement to acquire 8% stake in LeyLine GmbH from Midori Mori..
CI
02/28Certain Common Stock of Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Endin..
CI
02/21Cyberdyne Repurchases 1.2 Billion Yen Worth of Stock; Shares Gain 4%
MT
02/21CYBERDYNE Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on February 20, 2023, has closed with 4,000,0..
CI
02/20Tranche Update on CYBERDYNE Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 20, 2023.
CI
02/20CYBERDYNE Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,000,000 shares, representing 2.91% for..
CI
02/20CYBERDYNE Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/14Cyberdyne : Financial result briefing for the consolidated nine months ended December 31, ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 225 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net income 2023 -150 M -1,14 M -1,14 M
Net cash 2023 20 203 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2023 -329x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 59 118 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
EV / Sales 2024 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart CYBERDYNE INC.
Duration : Period :
CYBERDYNE Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CYBERDYNE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 280,00 JPY
Average target price 530,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 89,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshiyuki Sankai Director
Shinji Uga Chief Financial Officer, Director & Head-Corporate
Kinichi Nakata Independent Outside Director
Kazumasa Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Hikari Imai Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERDYNE INC.-6.31%452
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-16.79%99 570
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.12.76%75 022
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY21.94%25 098
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.40%20 548
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-8.67%15 985
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer