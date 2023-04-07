CYBERDYNE : 【Event】 April 28-30, 2023, Cybernics Technology will be exhibited at the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting in Takasaki Japan

CYBERDYNE's Cybernics Technology will be exhibited at a booth from from April 28 (Fri.) to 30 (Sun.), 2023, in connection with the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting (in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture)

Official site: https://g7digital-tech-2023.go.jp/en/index.html

*Pre-registration is required to attend.

There will be no on-site registration, so please be sure to register in advance.

Registration Form: https://jcs.eventsair.com/g7-digital-exhibition/registration

＜details＞

CYBERDYNE Inc. (Booth #68)

"Cybernics Technology"

The innovative HCPS Cybernics Technologies will be on display, providing a basis for Cybernics Medical and Healthcare innovation to seamlessly connect hospitals and homes/workplaces, doctors, and patients/elderlies beyond the medical and non-medical frameworks.