CYBERDYNE : 【Event】 April 28-30, 2023, Cybernics Technology will be exhibited at the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting in Takasaki Japan

CYBERDYNE's Cybernics Technology will be exhibited at a booth from from April 28 (Fri.) to 30 (Sun.), 2023, in connection with the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers' Meeting (in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture)
Official site: https://g7digital-tech-2023.go.jp/en/index.html
*Pre-registration is required to attend.
There will be no on-site registration, so please be sure to register in advance.
Registration Form: https://jcs.eventsair.com/g7-digital-exhibition/registration
＜details＞
CYBERDYNE Inc. (Booth #68)
"Cybernics Technology"
The innovative HCPS Cybernics Technologies will be on display, providing a basis for Cybernics Medical and Healthcare innovation to seamlessly connect hospitals and homes/workplaces, doctors, and patients/elderlies beyond the medical and non-medical frameworks.
Disclaimer
Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 16:24:06 UTC.