CYBERDYNE will exhibit its technology at SPORTEC 2023 which will be held in Tokyo Big Sight from August 2 (Wed) to 4 (Fri). SPORTEC is Japan's largest sports and wellness industry exhibition.

Website of SPORTEC： https://sports-st.com/en/

＜Detail of the exhibition＞

CYBERDYNE Inc.（Booth number E3-25-7）

CYBERDYNE is a future pioneering company that simultaneously creates innovative technologies and new industries and fosters human resources through these challenges while promoting a virtuous cycle of innovation by utilizing Cybernics that fuse "human" + "cyber/physical space" to solve various issues facing society.

The technologies displayed during the exhibition include HAL, the world's first wearable cyborg that improves, assists, expands, and regenerates bodily functions, as well as other Cybernics Technologies that enable the visualization and analysis of various information related to the body.

