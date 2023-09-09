The "ALS Café" will be held on October 7, 2023. The event is for patients with ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, their families (bereaved), caregivers, and medical staff. At the event, Toho University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Neurology will present "the possibility of HAL therapy towards ALS patients."

We look forward to your participation.

■You must make pre-registration to join the event before October 5 (Thu)

For further details, please access the following URL.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqipOLfntsjEG-1DQvYERS1vP73V8_BWI8y9yVKXt-v6G8Hg/viewform

ALS Café English brochure