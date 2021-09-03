CYBERDYNE : 【News】CYBERDYNE signs strategic partnership agreement with MIE Racing

2021/9/3 Company: CYBERDYNE Inc. Name of Yoshiyuki Sankai, Representative: President and CEO Code: 7779 (Mothers Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Shinji Uga, Director and CFO (Tel. +81-29-869-9981)

【News】CYBERDYNE signs strategic partnership agreement with MIE Racing

CYBERDYNE Inc. (Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan, President & CEO: Yoshiyuki Sankai, referred to as "the Company") announces a strategic partnership (from now on referred to as "the Partnership") with MIE Racing (represented by Midori Moriwaki). MIE Racing is known for participating in the Superbike World Championship (SBK) as the MIE Racing Honda Team. The Company entered into this strategic partnership to revolutionize its advanced core technologies in a field that requires innovation daily and to strengthen the Company's business in the mobility-related field comprehensively.

MIE Racing's philosophy is to continue innovating in motorcycling by utilizing the development, prototyping, manufacturing, and management skills that Midori Moriwaki has cultivated through racing motorcycles in Japan and overseas under extreme conditions. Through this partnership, MIE Racing will continue to develop and challenge further breakthroughs in the motorcycles competition to open up new fields of mobility.

The Group has advanced core technologies such as IoH/IoT sensing, artificially intelligent autonomous driving robot, Cybernic mobility, environmental recognition, Big Data analysis, AI analysis, and cloud, and technology that integrates humans with robots. In addition, MIE Racing has been working on developing autonomous robots for cleaning and transportation, next- generation Cybernic mobility, and other mobility fields. Through this partnership, CYBERDYNE will work with MIE Racing on prototyping, manufacturing, and coordination with the related industries to develop products related to the mobility field and promote associated businesses by utilizing MIE Racing's superbike technology and development capabilities.