CYBERDYNE : 【News】Formed a capital and business alliance with KanonCure

2021/8/5 Company: CYBERDYNE Inc. Name of Yoshiyuki Sankai, Representative: President and CEO Code: 7779 (Mothers Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Shinji Uga, Director and CFO (Tel. +81-29-869-9981)

【News】Formed a capital and business alliance with KanonCure, a company that develops

cell sheets for the treatment of liver diseases

CYBERDYNE Inc. (Tsukuba, Ibaraki, Japan, President, and CEO: Yoshiyuki Sankai, from now on referred to as

"the Company") and KanonCure Inc. (Yonago, Tottori, Japan, President, and CEO: Takeharu Horikawa, "KanonCure"), a company that develops cell sheets for the treatment of liver diseases, announced to form a capital and business alliance (CYBERDYNE's investment in KanonCure). Furthermore, the Cybernics Excellence Japan Fund 1 Investment Limited Partnership (CEJ Fund), operated by CEJ Capital Inc., will also invest in KanonCure.

KanonCure works to develop therapeutic technologies to treat decompensated liver disease, for which no effective treatment has existed in the past. For this purpose, KanonCure produces cell sheets made by converting mesenchymal stem cells in the body into hepatocytes with specially developed proprietary small molecules called IC-2. The cell sheet could significantly reduce the fibrous component of liver diseases, promote liver regeneration, and suppress the development of liver cancer. The Company will provide technical, financial, and business support to KanonCure to contribute to the treatment of many patients with liver disease.

(Comment by CYBERDYNE's President and CEO: Yoshiyuki Sankai)

Many adults and the elderly have a risk of developing fatty liver. However, this common symptom can gradually turn into liver diseases and liver cancer, which is challenging to treat with existing methods. KanonCure has succeeded in developing cell sheets that can significantly reduce the fibrous components of liver disease and regenerate the liver. They are now challenging to commercialize this innovative treatment technology, and we judged that it is a good business synergy with our company. We will support KanonCure from all aspects by utilizing our technology, from cell culture to surgical and therapeutic management and prognostic management. They can also accelerate their business by using our medical/biotechnology innovation base under construction at Kawasaki Tonomachi King Skyfront, which faces Haneda International Airport. We look forward to your company's success.