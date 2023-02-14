CYBERDYNE : Financial result briefing for the consolidated nine months ended December 31, 2022
Consolidated Financial Result Briefing
for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022
CYBERDYNE, Inc. February 14, 2023
Consolidated ﬁnancial results (IFRS)
Year-on-year comparison for the nine months ended December 31, 2022
Revenue: 2,374M (+76% YoY)
Operating profit: ¥-749M(-93M YoY)
Final profit: ¥68M (Improved by 659M YoY)
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Revenue
(Gross profit)
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit attributable to owner of the parent
FY2021
Q1-Q3
1,347
(984)
-656
-554
-590
FY2022
Q1-Q3
2,374
(1,482)
-749
*３ *４
112
68
+/-
+1,027
*1
(+497)
*
２
-93
+666
+659
+/-%
+76.3
％ *1
(+50.5%)
ー
ー
ー
*1 Increase in revenue （1,027M ） （ YoY ）
Rental
+190M (HAL for overseas)
Sales
+54M (Increase of sales of product for research)
Service +782M (Treatment service by RISE Group in USA)
* ２ Increase in SG&A (631M) (YoY)
SG&A expenses of consolidated subsidiary acquired through M&A +694M
* ３ Exchange gain 55M (in ﬁnance income)
* ４ Gains related to investment securities 851M （ Net ）
Finance income (gain on valuation) +588M
Gains related to CEJ +263M
Ref) revenue related to investment securities in the ﬁrst half of the previous ﬁscal year 86M (net)
Consolidated ﬁnancial results (IFRS)
Performance trends
【Q3 Results 】Revenue +5% QoQ, +59% YoY
Consolidated statement
FY2021
Q1
FY2022
Q3
Q1-Q3
Quarter on Quarter
Year on Year
of profit or loss
Q3
Q2
+/-
+/-%
+/-
+/-%
Revenue
521
751
791
831
2,374
+41
+5.1%
+310
+59.4%
Cost of sales
156
261
292
339
892
+47
+16.1%
+183
+117.1%
Gross profit
365
490
499
492
1,482
-6
-1.3%
+127
+34.8%
R&D expenses
173
151
182
161
494
-21
-11.3%
-12
-6.7%
Other SG&A
401
568
594
652
1,814
+58
+9.8%
+250
+62.4%
Other income/
34
51
12
13
77
+1
+6.0%
-21
-61.3%
expenses
Operating profit
-175
-178
-264
-307
-749
-43
-
-133
-
Finance income/
3
541
134
10
685
-123
-92.3%
+8
+289.6%
expense
Other
8
9
132
36
176
-96
-72.9%
+28
+371.3%
Profit before tax
-164
372
1
-261
112
-263
-
-97
-
Profit attributable to
-162
241
27
-200
68
-226
-
-37
-
owner of the parent
gain on valuation difference of investments securities +109M, translation of foreign operations -99M
5
Consolidated ﬁnancial results (IFRS) by types of transaction
Increase service sales by acquiring treatment service locations in the U.S.
2,374
986
1,347
140
204
85
1,057
1,248
FY2021 Q1-Q3 FY2022 Q1-Q3
(Millions of yen)
Services
+782M
（+383% ）
Sales
+54M
（+63% ）
Rental
+190M
（+18% ）
Income from treatment services of RISE Group in the U.S., etc. +750M
Sales revenue from sales of products for research such as Acoustic X*
*Acoustic X
：Photoacoustic Imaging device using LED Light array
Increase of HAL rented outside Japan +181M
Service: Revenue from service at a point of time
Sales: Revenue from sales at a point of time
Rental and maintenance: revenue over time
7
Number of operating units
Growth of Medical Lower Limb Type (overseas) and Single Joint Type (domestic) rentals
(Unit: Millions of yen)
Product classification
HAL Lower Limb Type
(Medical)
For Hospitals
HAL Lower Limb Type
(improving function)
(Non-medical)
HAL Single Joint Type
Care support
HAL Lumbar Type
and well-being
Labor Support
HAL Lumbar Type
FY2021
FY2022
(Ratio)
Q3
Q3
413
505
* １
40%
141
131
10%
92
135
* ２
11%
194
178
14%
78
51
4%
*
１ HAL Lower Limb Type (Medical)
The main factors of the increase in sales were from APAC and Europe
*
２ HAL Single Joint Type
The main factors of the increase in sales were Japanese hospitals
Cleaning/disinfection/transportation robot
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:31:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about CYBERDYNE INC.
Sales 2023
3 200 M
24,1 M
24,1 M
Net income 2023
-170 M
-1,28 M
-1,28 M
Net cash 2023
20 203 M
152 M
152 M
P/E ratio 2023
-386x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
66 907 M
504 M
504 M
EV / Sales 2023
14,6x
EV / Sales 2024
10,9x
Nbr of Employees
201
Free-Float
63,2%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CYBERDYNE INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
309,00 JPY
Average target price
530,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
71,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.