  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. CYBERDYNE Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7779   JP3311530004

CYBERDYNE INC.

(7779)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
311.00 JPY   +0.65%
01/24Cyberdyne : 【Event】Meet us at the SPIE Conference and Exhibition in San Francisco for live demo of Acoustic X, January 28-February 2, BiOS Booth #8452, PW Booth #5117
PU
01/06Cyberdyne Inc. Announces Yuzo Toda Passed Away on December 27, 2022, and Retired from the Position of Director on the Same Day
CI
2022Cyberdyne : 【News】Announcement on the adoption by the AMED project to promote the development of robotic care devices for overseas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CYBERDYNE : Financial result briefing for the consolidated nine months ended December 31, 2022

02/14/2023 | 09:32am EST
Consolidated Financial Result Briefing

for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2022

CYBERDYNE, Inc. February 14, 2023

Consolidated ﬁnancial results (IFRS)

Year-on-year comparison for the nine months ended December 31, 2022

Revenue: 2,374M (+76% YoY)

Operating profit: ¥-749M(-93M YoY)

Final profit: ¥68M (Improved by 659M YoY)

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Revenue

(Gross profit)

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to owner of the parent

FY2021

Q1-Q3

1,347

(984)

-656

-554

-590

FY2022

Q1-Q3

2,374

(1,482)

-749

**

112

68

+/-

+1,027 *1

(+497)

*

-93

+666

+659

+/-%

+76.3*1

(+50.5%)

*1 Increase in revenue1,027MYoY

Rental

+190M (HAL for overseas)

Sales

+54M (Increase of sales of product for research)

Service +782M (Treatment service by RISE Group in USA)

* Increase in SG&A (631M) (YoY)

SG&A expenses of consolidated subsidiary acquired through M&A +694M

* Exchange gain 55M (in ﬁnance income)

* Gains related to investment securities 851M Net

Finance income (gain on valuation) +588M

Gains related to CEJ +263M

Ref) revenue related to investment securities in the ﬁrst half of the previous ﬁscal year 86M (net)

3

Consolidated ﬁnancial results (IFRS)

Performance trends

Q3 ResultsRevenue +5% QoQ, +59% YoY

(Unit : Millions of yen)

Consolidated statement

FY2021

Q1

FY2022

Q3

Q1-Q3

Quarter on Quarter

Year on Year

of profit or loss

Q3

Q2

+/-

+/-%

+/-

+/-%

Revenue

521

751

791

831

2,374

+41

+5.1%

+310

+59.4%

Cost of sales

156

261

292

339

892

+47

+16.1%

+183

+117.1%

Gross profit

365

490

499

492

1,482

-6

-1.3%

+127

+34.8%

R&D expenses

173

151

182

161

494

-21

-11.3%

-12

-6.7%

Other SG&A

401

568

594

652

1,814

+58

+9.8%

+250

+62.4%

Other income/

34

51

12

13

77

+1

+6.0%

-21

-61.3%

expenses

Operating profit

-175

-178

-264

-307

-749

-43

-

-133

-

Finance income/

3

541

134

10

685

-123

-92.3%

+8

+289.6%

expense

Other

8

9

132

36

176

-96

-72.9%

+28

+371.3%

Profit before tax

-164

372

1

-261

112

-263

-

-97

-

Profit attributable to

-162

241

27

-200

68

-226

-

-37

-

owner of the parent

gain on valuation difference of investments securities +109M, translation of foreign operations -99M

5

Consolidated ﬁnancial results (IFRS) by types of transaction

Increase service sales by acquiring treatment service locations in the U.S.

2,374

986

1,347

140

204

85

1,057

1,248

FY2021 Q1-Q3 FY2022 Q1-Q3

(Millions of yen)

Services

+782M

+383%

Sales

+54M

+63%

Rental +190M

+18%

Income from treatment services of RISE Group in the U.S., etc. +750M

Sales revenue from sales of products for research such as Acoustic X*

*Acoustic XPhotoacoustic Imaging device using LED Light array

Increase of HAL rented outside Japan +181M

Service: Revenue from service at a point of time

Sales: Revenue from sales at a point of time

Rental and maintenance: revenue over time

7

Number of operating units

Growth of Medical Lower Limb Type (overseas) and Single Joint Type (domestic) rentals

(Unit: Millions of yen)

Product classification

HAL Lower Limb Type

(Medical)

For Hospitals

HAL Lower Limb Type

(improving function)

(Non-medical)

HAL Single Joint Type

Care support

HAL Lumbar Type

and well-being

Labor Support

HAL Lumbar Type

FY2021

FY2022

(Ratio)

Q3

Q3

413

505 *

40%

141

131

10%

92

135 *

11%

194

178

14%

78

51

4%

* HAL Lower Limb Type (Medical)

The main factors of the increase in sales were from APAC and Europe

* HAL Single Joint Type

The main factors of the increase in sales were Japanese hospitals

Cleaning/disinfection/transportation robot

39

37 3%

Other

100

210 17%

Total

1,057

1,248 100%

9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 14:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
