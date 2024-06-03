Attendance, remarks, and summary of duties performed

concerning the roles expected of Outside Officers

Matsumura attended 12 out of 13 Meetings of the Board of Directors held during the fiscal year under review. He proactively expressed his opinions based on his career as a doctor at the Board of Directors Meeting. He fulfilled his duty to ensure appropriate and sound decision-making by providing supervision and advice, especially on management strategy and investment judgment in the medical business.

Suzuki attended all 13 Meetings of the Board of Directors held during the fiscal year under review. He proactively expressed his opinions based on his career as a professional in the research of Cybernics and person in charge of smart cities/super cities at the Board of Directors Meeting. He fulfilled his duty to ensure appropriate and sound decision-making by providing supervision and advice, especially on global dissemination of Cybernics.

Honda attended all 7 Meetings of the Board of Directors held after his appointment during the fiscal year under review until he became Executive Director of CYBERDYNE. He proactively expresses his opinions based on his extensive experience in overseas business development in the medical industry, group management, and corporate planning at the Board of Directors. He fulfilled his duty to ensure appropriate and sound decision-making by providing supervision and advice, especially on formulation of business strategies and management plans.

Muto attended all 11 Meetings of the Board of Directors held after her appointment during the fiscal year under review. She proactively expressed her opinions based on her career as a professional in corporate public relations, investor relations, and human resources strategy and organizational transformation consulting. She fulfilled her duty to ensure appropriate and sound decision-making by providing supervision and advice, especially on risk management and reinforcing governance.

Tanaka attended all 13 Meetings of the Board of Directors and all 12 Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board held during the fiscal year under review. He made statements to ensure the appropriate decision-making based on his experience gained through his service as the management of major general trading company. He also made necessary statements at the Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board.

Fujitani attended all 13 Meetings of the Board of Directors and all 12 Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board held during the fiscal year under review. He made statements to ensure the appropriate decision-making based on his experience gained at financial institutions and audit corporations. He also made necessary statements at the Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board.

Vellekoop attended 12 out of 13 Meetings of the Board of Directors and 11 out of 12 Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board held during the fiscal year under review. He made statements to ensure the appropriate decision-making based on his experience gained through his career as a lawyer. He also made necessary statements at the Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board.

Okamura attended all 13 meetings of the Board of Directors and all 12 Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board held during the fiscal year under review. He made statements to ensure the appropriate decision-making based on his experience gained through his career as a certified public accountant. He also made necessary statements at the Meetings of the Audit and Supervisory Board.