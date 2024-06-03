1. Process and outcome of the business

All forward-looking statements included in this explanation were determined reasonable by CYBERDYNE Inc. (the "Company") and its group companies (collectively referred to as the "Group") based on currently available information for the consolidated March 31, 2024, and certain assumptions made by the Group.

To solve various issues facing society, the Group will make full use of "Cybernics" (a new field that integrates and combines human, robot, AI, and information systems) and handle HCPS (Human-Cyber- Physical Space) in a unified manner. Furthermore, through Cybernics, the Group promotes the realization of "Techno Peer Support" and future development by creating the "Cybernics Industry," a new industry that will follow the robotics and IT industries.

The Group defines "Techno Peer Support Society" as a safe and secure society where people and technology coexist, cooperate and mutually support each other to enhance the independence and freedom of people of all generations and solve various problems in their lives both mentally and physically. To realize "Techno Peer Support Society" and "Cybernics Industry", the Group is developing various Cybernics Technologies that improve, regenerate, expand, and support the wearer's physical functions.

Major business lines of the Group (As of March 31, 2024)

The major business lines of the Group are as follows.

Research, development, manufacturing and sales of Cybernics Systems for medical and long-term care field

long-term care field Research, development, manufacturing and sales of Cybernics Systems for households and workplaces

Cybernics Treatment Service using Cybernics

Training Service using Cybernics

Status of business operation

The Group continues its efforts to disseminate Cybernics Treatment, a treatment program using Medical HAL systems that aims to induce improvement and regeneration of the functions of the brain, nerves, and muscles into a global standard of treatment.

(Japan)

Post-marketing surveillance on the Medical HAL Lower Limb Type Double-leg Model suggested a high efficacy and safety towards progressive neuromuscular diseases, for which no effective treatment methods are available in the medical world yet. Based on the extremely high efficacy and safety results obtained in post-marketing surveillance, Medical HAL Lower Limb Type was given increased points in the 2022 revision of medical treatment fees as "a remarkable functional improvement effect unprecedented in patients with progressive neuromuscular diseases for which no other effective treatment methods have been established, including already approved drugs" (excerpt from the medical technology evaluation proposal

7 by the Japanese Society for Neurological Therapeutics).