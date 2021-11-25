Log in
    7779   JP3311530004

CYBERDYNE INC.

(7779)
CYBERDYNE : Selection of "Growth Market" as the new market division of Tokyo Stock Exchange

11/25/2021 | 02:40am EST
2021/11/25

Company:

CYBERDYNE Inc.

Name of

Yoshiyuki Sankai,

Representative:

President and CEO

Code:

7779 (Mothers Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Shinji Uga, Director and CFO

(Tel. +81-29-869-9981)

Selection of "Growth Market" as the new market division of Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Board of Directors of CYBERDYNE has resolved at a meeting today to select the "Growth Market" as the market division the company will belong on and after the market restructuring scheduled by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

CYBERDYNE will go through prescribed procedures related to the selection of the new market division.

Cyberdyne Inc. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CYBERDYNE INC.
11/12Consolidated Financial Results (Tanshin) for the Six Months Ended September 31, 2021 (B..
PU
11/09Cyberdyne Unit to Acquire Rise Physical Therapy
MT
11/07【IR News】Notice regarding the acquisition of RISE, a U.S. Rehabilitation ..
PU
11/07Notice regarding the acquisition of RISE, a U.S. Rehabilitation Medical Institution
PU
10/07Cyberdyne to Participate in Japan's Medical, Industrial Collaboration Project
MT
10/05CYBERDYNE : 【IR News】Announce on the adoption by AMED Medical Engineering In..
PU
10/05CYBERDYNE : Announce on the adoption by AMED Medical Engineering Innovation Promotion Proj..
PU
10/05CYBERDYNE Inc. Announce on Adoption by AMED Medical Engineering Innovation Promotion Pr..
CI
09/06CYBERDYNE : CL02 was adopted by Kanagawa prefecture for their Robot Implementation Project..
PU
09/06CYBERDYNE Inc. Announces CL02 Was Adopted by Kanagawa Prefecture for Their Robot Implem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 356 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2022 110 M 0,95 M 0,95 M
Net cash 2022 24 043 M 208 M 208 M
P/E ratio 2022 954x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83 042 M 720 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,0x
EV / Sales 2023 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 96
Free-Float 47,5%
Yoshiyuki Sankai President, CEO & Representative Director
Kinichi Nakata Independent Outside Director
Kazumasa Yoshida Independent Outside Director
Hikari Imai Independent Outside Director
Shinji Uga Director & Head-Corporate
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERDYNE INC.-46.83%720
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION35.65%122 391
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.45.84%74 599
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS39.39%27 153
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-23.65%18 384
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED25.47%18 342