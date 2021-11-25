CYBERDYNE : Selection of "Growth Market" as the new market division of Tokyo Stock Exchange

2021/11/25 Company: CYBERDYNE Inc. Name of Yoshiyuki Sankai, Representative: President and CEO Code: 7779 (Mothers Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Shinji Uga, Director and CFO (Tel. +81-29-869-9981)

Selection of "Growth Market" as the new market division of Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Board of Directors of CYBERDYNE has resolved at a meeting today to select the "Growth Market" as the market division the company will belong on and after the market restructuring scheduled by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

CYBERDYNE will go through prescribed procedures related to the selection of the new market division.