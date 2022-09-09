CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : CORP NYRT - Kiss Konrad IT pozíció lemondás

Konrád Kiss resigned from his position on the board of directors

Konrád Kiss, the former CTO of CyBERG Corp Nyrt., resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, citing his other commitments.

In the future, Konrád - in line with the previous publication - will focus on the launch of the US based Superhash Inc. Through the planned cooperation between the two companies, CYBERG Corp Nyrt. will continue to be interested in the successes of the former Board member.

CYBERG Corp. Plc. - An innovative technology company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange. The company's vision is to develop its own internal products and integrate external innovations that complement and connect physical spaces with digital solutions.