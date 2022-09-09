No results for this search
    CYBERG   HU0000160122

CYBERG CORP. KERESKEDELMI, SZOLGÁLTATÓ ÉS VENDÉGLÁTÓ NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(CYBERG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
1200.00 HUF   -4.00%
CYBERG KERESKEDELMI SZOLGÁLTATÓ ES VENDEGLÁTÓ NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : CORP NYRT - Kiss Konrad IT pozíció lemondás
PU
CYBERG KERESKEDELMI SZOLGÁLTATÓ ES VENDEGLÁTÓ NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : Corp IT jegyzőkönyv és Alapszabály tervezet
PU
CYBERG KERESKEDELMI SZOLGÁLTATÓ ES VENDEGLÁTÓ NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RESZVENYTÁRSASÁG : A CyBERG Corp. IT 1/2022. (V.19.) számú IT határozata
PU
CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : CORP NYRT - Kiss Konrad IT pozíció lemondás

09/09/2022 | 10:40am EDT
BUDAPEST

5-6 József nádor sqr. 1051 Hungary

cyberg.net

Konrád Kiss resigned from his position on the board of directors

Konrád Kiss, the former CTO of CyBERG Corp Nyrt., resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, citing his other commitments.

In the future, Konrád - in line with the previous publication - will focus on the launch of the US based Superhash Inc. Through the planned cooperation between the two companies, CYBERG Corp Nyrt. will continue to be interested in the successes of the former Board member.

CYBERG Corp. Plc. - An innovative technology company listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange. The company's vision is to develop its own internal products and integrate external innovations that complement and connect physical spaces with digital solutions.

www.cyberg.net • 1051 Budapest, 5-6 József nádor sqr., Hungary • hello@cyberg.net

Financials
Sales 2020 439 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,21 M - -
Net Debt 2020 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 517x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 155 M 10,4 M -
EV / Sales 2019 21,1x
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew John Szonyi Director
Dávid Tibor Director