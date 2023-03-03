CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési meghívó

|
korlátait. A meghatalmazást közokiratba vagy
|
power of attorney must be drawn up in a
|
teljes bizonyító erejű magánokiratba kell
|
public document or a private document with
|
foglalni.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
full probative force.
|
Egy képviselő több részvényest is képviselhet,
|
One representative may represent several
|
azonban minden egyes képviselt részvényes
|
shareholders, but the representative must
|
vonatkozásában rendelkeznie kell közokiratba
|
hold a power of attorney drawn up in a public
|
vagy teljes bizonyító erejű magánokiratba
|
document or a private document with full
|
foglalt meghatalmazással. Amennyiben
|
egy
|
probative force with respect to each
|
meghatalmazásban
|
több
|
meghatalmazott
|
shareholder represented by him. Where
|
szerepel, akkor fel kell tüntetni, hogy a
|
several proxies are named in the same power
|
meghatalmazás
|
alapján
|
mindegyik
|
of attorney, it must be stated that each proxy
|
meghatalmazott
|
önállóan
|
gyakorolhatja
|
may exercise the right of representation
|
képviseleti jogát. Amennyiben a részvényest
|
independently based on the power of
|
több képviselő képviseli, ezek egymástól
|
attorney. Where a shareholder is represented
|
eltérően
|
nem
|
szavazhatnak
|
vagy
|
by more than one proxy, they may not vote
|
nyilatkozhatnak.
|
|
|
|
|
|
differently or make different statements.
|
A képviseleti meghatalmazás egy közgyűlésre
|
The power of attorney for representation must
|
szólhat. A meghatalmazás - eltérő rendelkezés
|
extend to the General Meeting. Unless provided
|
hiányában - kiterjed a felfüggesztett közgyűlés
|
otherwise, the power of attorney also extends for
|
folytatására és a határozatképtelenség miatt
|
the resuming of the suspended General Meeting
|
ismételten összehívott közgyűlésre.
|
|
|
and the repeated General Meeting called due the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lack of quorum.
|
Amennyiben a Közgyűlésen a részvényes
|
If a shareholder, being an organization, is
|
szervezet
|
törvényes
|
képviselője
|
|
(pl.:
|
represented by its statutory representative (e.g.
|
vezérigazgató, ügyvezető, stb.) jár el, a
|
executive officer) at the General Meeting, the
|
képviseleti jogosultságot igazoló, 30 napnál
|
original or notarized copy of the court, court of
|
nem régebben kiállított bírósági, cégbírósági,
|
registration or other official document in proof of
|
hatósági okiratot a Közgyűlés helyszínén kell
|
his right of representation issued within 30 days
|
bemutatni.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
must be presented at the place of the General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Meeting.
|
Amennyiben a meghatalmazás vagy a képviseleti
|
In case the power of attorney or any document
|
jog igazolására benyújtott bármely okirat nem
|
submitted in proof of the right of
|
Magyarországon kelt, akkor az okirat
|
representation is issued outside Hungary, the
|
alakiságának meg kell felelnie a külföldön
|
formalities of the documents must meet the
|
kiállított
|
okiratok
|
hitelesítésére,
|
illetve
|
legislation on the attestation or endorsement
|
felülhitelesítésére vonatkozó
|
jogszabályoknak.
|
of documents issued abroad. Accordingly,
|
Ezek szerint - eltérő tartalmú kétoldalú
|
unless a bilateral international treaty provides
|
nemzetközi egyezmény hiányában - (i) az okirat
|
otherwise, (i) diplomatic attestation or
|
diplomáciai hitelesítése, illetve felülhitelesítése,
|
endorsement or (ii) in case the country
|
vagy (ii) - amennyiben az adott ország részese a
|
concerned is a party to the relevant
|
vonatkozó
|
nemzetközi
|
egyezménynek
|
-
|
international convention, placing an Apostille
|
Apostille-jal ellátása szükséges. Az ügyvédi
|
in the document is required. Pursuant to
|
tevékenységről szóló 2017. évi LXXVIII. törvény
|
Section 44(7) of Act LXXVIII of 2017 on
|
44. § (7) bekezdése alapján e törvény hatálya alá
|
Attorneys-at-law, no diplomatic attestation or
|
tartozó ügyvéd által ellenjegyzett, de a felek által
|
endorsement, respectively, Apostille is
|
külföldön aláírt okirat teljes bizonyító erejéhez
|
required for the full probative force of a
|
diplomáciai
|
hitelesítés
|
vagy
|
felülhitelesítés,
|
document signed by the parties abroad end
|
illetve Apostille tanúsítvány nem szükséges. A
|
countersigned by the attorney-at-law falling
|
vonatkozó szabályokról részletes tájékoztatást a
|
within the scope of the above Act. Detailed