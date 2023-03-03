CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési meghívó 03/03/2023 | 11:40am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields M E G H Í V Ó A CYBERG CORP. NYRT. (székhely: 1051 Budapest, József nádor tér 5- 6. földszint 1.; cégjegyzékszám: 01-10-140303; a továbbiakban: "Társaság") R E N D K Í V Ü L I K Ö Z G Y Ű L É S É R E I N V I T A T I O N T O T H E E X T R A O R D I N A R Y G E N E R A L M E E T I N G O F CYBERG CORP. NYRT. (Company registry number: 01-10-140303; registered address: 1051 Budapest, József nádor tér 5-6. földszint 1; hereinafter, the "Company") A közgyűlés helye: Place of the General Meeting: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White House) H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White House) Közgyűlés időpontja: Time and date of the General Meeting: 2023. április 3. 10:00 óra (közép-európai idő - 10:00 o'clock on 3 April 2023 (Central CET) European Time - CET) A részvényesi regisztráció 2023. április 3-án Shareholder registration will open at 9:30 9:30 órakor (CET) kezdődik. (CET) on 3 April 2023. A közgyűlés megtartásának módja: Method of holding the General Meeting: A részvényesek és meghatalmazottjaik The General Meeting will be held by the személyes jelenlétével. A meghívott participation of the shareholders or their részvényesek személyesen, vagy írásbeli authorized proxies. Invited shareholders may meghatalmazással képviseltethetik magukat. A represent themselves in person or by a proxy nem részvényes meghívottak kizárólag holding a written authorization. Invitees other személyesen vehetnek részt a közgyűlésen. than shareholders may attend the General meeting in person only. A Közgyűlés napirendi pontjai: Agenda of the General Meeting: 1) Döntés felmentvények megadásáról 1) Decision on granting releases 2) Döntés a Társaság felszámolási 2) Decision to initiate liquidation proceeding eljárásának kezdeményezéséről of the Company 3) Egyéb 3) Miscellaneous A szavazati jog gyakorlásának feltételei a Conditions of exercising the voting right under Társaság alapszabálya szerint: the Company's Articles of Association: A Közgyűlésen való részvétel és a szavazati jog Attending the General Meeting and exercising gyakorlásának feltétele, hogy the voting right are subject to a részvény tulajdonosa a Társaság Részvénykönyvébe a Közgyűlés előtti 2 munkanappal be legyen jegyezve, és the shareholder's name being entered into the shareholders' register effective on the second working day before the date of the General Meeting; and a részvényes részvénytulajdona, illetve szavazati joga ne sértse a jogszabályok, illetve az Alapszabály rendelkezéseit. A Közgyűlésen való részvétel és a szavazati jog gyakorlásának feltétele, hogy a Társaság által 2023. március 27. napjára (a Közgyűlést megelőző 5. munkanap) kezdeményezett tulajdonosi megfeleltetés megtörténjen. Az Igazgatótanács a tulajdonosi megfeleltetés alapján a részvényeseket 2023. március 30. napján (a Közgyűlés előtti 2. munkanappal) a részvénykönyvbe bejegyzi, ezzel egyidejűleg a korábban hatályos valamennyi bejegyzést törli, és a részvénykönyvet lezárja. A Társaság külön felhívja a részvényesek figyelmét a következőkre: a Közgyűlésen a részvényesi jogok gyakorlására az a személy jogosult, akinek nevét - lezárásának időpontjában - a részvénykönyv tartalmazza,

a részvénykönyv lezárása nem korlátozza a részvénykönyvbe bejegyzett személy jogát részvényeinek a részvénykönyv lezárását követő átruházásban,

a részvénynek a közgyűlés kezdő napját megelőző átruházása nem zárja ki a részvénykönyvbe bejegyzett személynek azt a jogát, hogy a közgyűlésen részt vegyen és az őt , mint részvényest megillető jogokat gyakorolja. A Közgyűlés a részvételre jogosultak személyes megjelenése mellett kerül lebonyolításra. A Közgyűlésen minden részvényes személyesen vagy meghatalmazottja útján vehet részt. A Társaság jogosult a részvényes és meghatalmazottja személyazonosságának okiratok alapján történő ellenőrzésére a Közgyűlésre való bebocsátást megelőzően. A közgyűlési képviseletre vonatkozó meghatalmazásnak meg kell felelnie a vonatkozó magyar jogszabályi előírásoknak. A meghatalmazásnak egyértelműen és kifejezetten tartalmaznia kell a meghatalmazó meghatalmazásra irányuló nyilatkozatát, a meghatalmazó és a meghatalmazott megjelölését és a meghatalmazás esetleges the shareholder's share ownership or voting rights do not violate the provisions of the law and the Articles of Association. The condition for participation in the General Meeting and the exercise of voting rights is that the ownership matching initiated by the Company by 27 March 2023 (5th working day prior to the General Meeting) takes place. Based on the ownership matching, the Board of Directors will register the shareholders in the share register on 30 March 2023 (the 2nd business day before the General Meeting), at the same time deleting all previously valid entries and closing the share register. Further, the Company calls the shareholders' attention to the following: persons are entitled to exercise the shareholder's rights at the General Meeting, whose names are shown in the shareholders' register at the time it is closed,

closing the shareholders' register does not prevent the right of the person entered into the shareholders' register to transfer his shares after the closing of the shareholders' register,

transferring the shares before the starting date of the General Meeting does not preclude the right of the person entered into the shareholders' register to attend the General Meeting and exercise the rights due to him as a shareholder. The General Meeting will be held with the participation in person of the persons entitled to attend. Each shareholder may attend the General Meeting in person or through a proxy. The Company is entitled to verify the identity of the shareholders and their proxies based on documents before allowing admission to the General Meeting. The power of attorney for representation at the General Meeting must comply with the relevant Hungarian legal requirements. The power of attorney shall clearly and expressly state the declaration of the principal for granting the power of attorney, the indication of the principal and the proxy and the limitations of the authorization, if any. The korlátait. A meghatalmazást közokiratba vagy power of attorney must be drawn up in a teljes bizonyító erejű magánokiratba kell public document or a private document with foglalni. full probative force. Egy képviselő több részvényest is képviselhet, One representative may represent several azonban minden egyes képviselt részvényes shareholders, but the representative must vonatkozásában rendelkeznie kell közokiratba hold a power of attorney drawn up in a public vagy teljes bizonyító erejű magánokiratba document or a private document with full foglalt meghatalmazással. Amennyiben egy probative force with respect to each meghatalmazásban több meghatalmazott shareholder represented by him. Where szerepel, akkor fel kell tüntetni, hogy a several proxies are named in the same power meghatalmazás alapján mindegyik of attorney, it must be stated that each proxy meghatalmazott önállóan gyakorolhatja may exercise the right of representation képviseleti jogát. Amennyiben a részvényest independently based on the power of több képviselő képviseli, ezek egymástól attorney. Where a shareholder is represented eltérően nem szavazhatnak vagy by more than one proxy, they may not vote nyilatkozhatnak. differently or make different statements. A képviseleti meghatalmazás egy közgyűlésre The power of attorney for representation must szólhat. A meghatalmazás - eltérő rendelkezés extend to the General Meeting. Unless provided hiányában - kiterjed a felfüggesztett közgyűlés otherwise, the power of attorney also extends for folytatására és a határozatképtelenség miatt the resuming of the suspended General Meeting ismételten összehívott közgyűlésre. and the repeated General Meeting called due the lack of quorum. Amennyiben a Közgyűlésen a részvényes If a shareholder, being an organization, is szervezet törvényes képviselője (pl.: represented by its statutory representative (e.g. vezérigazgató, ügyvezető, stb.) jár el, a executive officer) at the General Meeting, the képviseleti jogosultságot igazoló, 30 napnál original or notarized copy of the court, court of nem régebben kiállított bírósági, cégbírósági, registration or other official document in proof of hatósági okiratot a Közgyűlés helyszínén kell his right of representation issued within 30 days bemutatni. must be presented at the place of the General Meeting. Amennyiben a meghatalmazás vagy a képviseleti In case the power of attorney or any document jog igazolására benyújtott bármely okirat nem submitted in proof of the right of Magyarországon kelt, akkor az okirat representation is issued outside Hungary, the alakiságának meg kell felelnie a külföldön formalities of the documents must meet the kiállított okiratok hitelesítésére, illetve legislation on the attestation or endorsement felülhitelesítésére vonatkozó jogszabályoknak. of documents issued abroad. Accordingly, Ezek szerint - eltérő tartalmú kétoldalú unless a bilateral international treaty provides nemzetközi egyezmény hiányában - (i) az okirat otherwise, (i) diplomatic attestation or diplomáciai hitelesítése, illetve felülhitelesítése, endorsement or (ii) in case the country vagy (ii) - amennyiben az adott ország részese a concerned is a party to the relevant vonatkozó nemzetközi egyezménynek - international convention, placing an Apostille Apostille-jal ellátása szükséges. Az ügyvédi in the document is required. Pursuant to tevékenységről szóló 2017. évi LXXVIII. törvény Section 44(7) of Act LXXVIII of 2017 on 44. § (7) bekezdése alapján e törvény hatálya alá Attorneys-at-law, no diplomatic attestation or tartozó ügyvéd által ellenjegyzett, de a felek által endorsement, respectively, Apostille is külföldön aláírt okirat teljes bizonyító erejéhez required for the full probative force of a diplomáciai hitelesítés vagy felülhitelesítés, document signed by the parties abroad end illetve Apostille tanúsítvány nem szükséges. A countersigned by the attorney-at-law falling vonatkozó szabályokról részletes tájékoztatást a within the scope of the above Act. Detailed magyar külképviseleti szervek adnak. information on the relevant rules is provided Amennyiben az okirat nem magyar nyelven vagy by the Hungarian foreign representation angol nyelven készült, úgy az okirat magyar bodies. If the document is mad in a language nyelvű, hiteles fordításának bemutatása is other than the Hungarian or English, a szükséges. certified Hungarian translation of the document must be presented. Határozatképesség, megismételt közgyűlés: Quorum. Repeated General Meeting: A Közgyűlés határozatképes, ha azon a The General Meeting has quorum if called duly szavazásra jogosító részvények által and shareholders representing at least 51% of megtestesített szavazatok több mint felét the votes embodied by the voting shares of képviselő részvényes jelen van. the Company are present. Ha a Közgyűlés nem határozatképes, a If the General Meeting fails to have quorum, the megismételt Közgyűlés az eredeti napirenden repeated General Meeting has quorum szereplő ügyekben a megjelentek számára regarding the matters shown in the originally tekintet nélkül határozatképes. A nem announced agenda. A period of not less than 10 határozatképes és a megismételt közgyűlés days and not more than 21 days must pass között legalább 10 napnak kell eltelnie, de ez az between the date of the General Meeting lacking időtartam nem lehet hosszabb, mint 21 nap. quorum and the date of the repeated General Meeting. Megismételt közgyűlés helye: Place of the repeated General Meeting: 1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White House) Megismételt közgyűlés ideje: H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White House) Time and date of the repeated General Meeting: 2023. április 14. 11:00 óra (CET) 11:00 o'clock on 14 April 2023 (CET) Felvilágosítás kérése és a Közgyűlés Right to request information and right to napirendjének kiegészítésére vonatkozó jog: supplement the agenda of the General Meeting: A Közgyűlés napirendjére tűzött ügyre As regards the matters on the agenda of the vonatkozóan az Igazgatótanács köteles General Meeting, the Board of Directors shall minden részvényesnek a Közgyűlés napja előtt provide the necessary information to all legalább 8 nappal benyújtott írásbeli shareholders at their request submitted in kérelmére a szükséges felvilágosítást megadni, writing at least 8 days before the date of the úgy, hogy a szükséges felvilágosítást legkésőbb General Meeting in a way that they receive the a közgyűlés napja előtt 3 nappal megkapja. necessary information 3 days before the date of the General Meeting. Ha a Társaságban együttesen a szavazatok If shareholders holding at least 1% of the votes legalább egy százalékával rendelkező in aggregate are required to notify any részvényesek a napirend kiegészítésére proposal for supplementing the agenda or the vonatkozó javaslatot vagy a napirenden proposed resolutions already on the agenda szereplő vagy arra felveendő napirendi ponttal or related to an agenda item proposed to be kapcsolatos határozattervezetet a közgyűlés added to the agenda in writing by means of a összehívásáról szóló hirdetmény written legal declaration addressed to the megjelenésétől számított nyolc napon belül Board of Directors and sent to the registered írásban, az Igazgatótanácsnak címzett és a address of the Company within 8 days of the Társaság székhelyére megküldött publication of the notice on calling the General jognyilatkozatban közlik az Igazgatótanáccsal, Meeting. The Board of Directors will publish a az Igazgatótanács a kiegészített napirendről, a notice on the supplemented agenda and the részvényesek által előterjesztett proposed resolutions submitted to it after the határozattervezetekről a javaslat vele való proposal is communicated to it. Matters közlését követően hirdetményt tesz közzé. A appearing in such notice will be considered as hirdetményben megjelölt kérdést napirendre having been added to the agenda. tűzöttnek kell tekinteni. A Társaság a Közgyűlést megelőzően legalább The Company will publish the following on its 21 nappal a www.cyberg.nethonlapján, a www.cyberg.netwebsite, the website of the Budapesti Értéktőzsde honlapján és a Budapest Stock Exchange and the kozzetetelek.mnb.hu weboldalán kozzetetelek.mnb.huwebsite 21 days before the nyilvánosságra hozza a következőket: General Meeting and make them available at the place of the General Meeting one hour before the opening of the General Meeting: a) az összehívás időpontjában meglévő a) aggregated data on the number of shares részvények számára és a szavazati held at the time of convening and the jogok arányára vonatkozó összesített proportion of voting rights; adatokat; a napirenden szereplő ügyekkel b) Proposals regarding the matters on the kapcsolatos előterjesztések, agenda and relevant board of directors tervezetek, az azokra vonatkozó and audit committee opinions and the esetleges igazgatótanácsi és audit original and full text of the proposed bizottsági jelentések, valamint a decisions; határozati javaslatok eredeti és teljes terjedelmű szövegét; c) a képviselő útján történő szavazáshoz c) The forms to be used for voting by proxy. használandó nyomtatványokat. A napirendi pontok fontosságára tekintettel Considering the importance of the agenda, we minden kedves részvényes megjelenésére count on the appearance of all honored feltétlenül számítunk! shareholders. Budapest, 2023. március 3. Budapest, March 3, 2023 Attachments Original Link

