  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. CyBERG Corp. Kereskedelmi, Szolgáltató és Vendéglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBERG   HU0000160122

CYBERG CORP. KERESKEDELMI, SZOLGÁLTATÓ ÉS VENDÉGLÁTÓ NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(CYBERG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-28
350.00 HUF   -5.41%
Cyberg Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató Es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési meghívó
PU
11:40aCyberg Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató Es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Rendkívüli tájékoztatás
PU
03/02Cyberg Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató Es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Szavazati jogok, alaptőke
PU
CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési meghívó

03/03/2023 | 11:40am EST
M E G H Í V Ó

A CYBERG CORP. NYRT.

(székhely: 1051 Budapest, József nádor tér 5-

6. földszint 1.; cégjegyzékszám: 01-10-140303; a továbbiakban: "Társaság")

R E N D K Í V Ü L I

K Ö Z G Y Ű L É S É R E

I N V I T A T I O N

T O T H E

E X T R A O R D I N A R Y

G E N E R A L M E E T I N G O F

CYBERG CORP. NYRT.

(Company registry number: 01-10-140303;

registered address: 1051 Budapest, József

nádor tér 5-6. földszint 1;

hereinafter, the "Company")

A közgyűlés helye:

Place of the General Meeting:

1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White House)

H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White

House)

Közgyűlés időpontja:

Time and date of the General Meeting:

2023. április 3. 10:00 óra (közép-európai idő -

10:00 o'clock on 3 April 2023 (Central

CET)

European Time - CET)

A részvényesi regisztráció 2023. április 3-án

Shareholder registration will open at 9:30

9:30 órakor (CET) kezdődik.

(CET) on 3 April 2023.

A közgyűlés megtartásának módja:

Method of holding the General Meeting:

A

részvényesek

és meghatalmazottjaik

The General Meeting will be held by the

személyes

jelenlétével.

A

meghívott

participation of the shareholders or their

részvényesek

személyesen,

vagy írásbeli

authorized proxies. Invited shareholders may

meghatalmazással képviseltethetik magukat. A

represent themselves in person or by a proxy

nem részvényes

meghívottak

kizárólag

holding a written authorization. Invitees other

személyesen vehetnek részt a közgyűlésen.

than shareholders may attend the General

meeting in person only.

A Közgyűlés napirendi pontjai:

Agenda of the General Meeting:

1)

Döntés felmentvények megadásáról

1) Decision on granting releases

2)

Döntés

a

Társaság

felszámolási

2) Decision to initiate liquidation proceeding

eljárásának kezdeményezéséről

of the Company

3)

Egyéb

3) Miscellaneous

A szavazati jog gyakorlásának feltételei a

Conditions of exercising the voting right under

Társaság alapszabálya szerint:

the Company's Articles of Association:

A Közgyűlésen való részvétel és a szavazati jog

Attending the General Meeting and exercising

gyakorlásának feltétele, hogy

the voting right are subject to

  • a részvény tulajdonosa a Társaság Részvénykönyvébe a Közgyűlés előtti 2 munkanappal be legyen jegyezve, és
  • the shareholder's name being entered into the shareholders' register effective on the second working day before the date of the General Meeting; and
  • a részvényes részvénytulajdona, illetve szavazati joga ne sértse a jogszabályok, illetve az Alapszabály rendelkezéseit.

A Közgyűlésen való részvétel és a szavazati jog gyakorlásának feltétele, hogy a Társaság által 2023. március 27. napjára (a Közgyűlést megelőző 5. munkanap) kezdeményezett tulajdonosi megfeleltetés megtörténjen. Az Igazgatótanács a tulajdonosi megfeleltetés alapján a részvényeseket 2023. március 30. napján (a Közgyűlés előtti 2. munkanappal) a részvénykönyvbe bejegyzi, ezzel egyidejűleg a korábban hatályos valamennyi bejegyzést törli, és a részvénykönyvet lezárja.

A Társaság külön felhívja a részvényesek figyelmét a következőkre:

  • a Közgyűlésen a részvényesi jogok gyakorlására az a személy jogosult, akinek nevét - lezárásának időpontjában - a részvénykönyv tartalmazza,
  • a részvénykönyv lezárása nem korlátozza a részvénykönyvbe bejegyzett személy jogát részvényeinek a részvénykönyv lezárását követő átruházásban,
  • a részvénynek a közgyűlés kezdő napját megelőző átruházása nem zárja ki a részvénykönyvbe bejegyzett személynek azt a jogát, hogy a közgyűlésen részt vegyen és az őt , mint részvényest megillető jogokat gyakorolja.

A Közgyűlés a részvételre jogosultak személyes megjelenése mellett kerül lebonyolításra. A Közgyűlésen minden részvényes személyesen vagy meghatalmazottja útján vehet részt. A Társaság jogosult a részvényes és meghatalmazottja személyazonosságának okiratok alapján történő ellenőrzésére a Közgyűlésre való bebocsátást megelőzően.

A közgyűlési képviseletre vonatkozó meghatalmazásnak meg kell felelnie a vonatkozó magyar jogszabályi előírásoknak. A

meghatalmazásnak egyértelműen és kifejezetten tartalmaznia kell a meghatalmazó meghatalmazásra irányuló nyilatkozatát, a meghatalmazó és a meghatalmazott megjelölését és a meghatalmazás esetleges

  • the shareholder's share ownership or voting rights do not violate the provisions of the law and the Articles of Association.

The condition for participation in the General Meeting and the exercise of voting rights is that the ownership matching initiated by the Company by 27 March 2023 (5th working day prior to the General Meeting) takes place. Based on the ownership matching, the Board of Directors will register the shareholders in the share register on 30 March 2023 (the 2nd business day before the General Meeting), at the same time deleting all previously valid entries and closing the share register.

Further, the Company calls the shareholders' attention to the following:

  • persons are entitled to exercise the shareholder's rights at the General Meeting, whose names are shown in the shareholders' register at the time it is closed,
  • closing the shareholders' register does not prevent the right of the person entered into the shareholders' register to transfer his shares after the closing of the shareholders' register,
  • transferring the shares before the starting date of the General Meeting does not preclude the right of the person entered into the shareholders' register to attend the General Meeting and exercise the rights due to him as a shareholder.

The General Meeting will be held with the participation in person of the persons entitled to attend. Each shareholder may attend the General Meeting in person or through a proxy. The Company is entitled to verify the identity of the shareholders and their proxies based on documents before allowing admission to the General Meeting.

The power of attorney for representation at the General Meeting must comply with the relevant Hungarian legal requirements. The power of attorney shall clearly and expressly state the declaration of the principal for granting the power of attorney, the indication of the principal and the proxy and the limitations of the authorization, if any. The

korlátait. A meghatalmazást közokiratba vagy

power of attorney must be drawn up in a

teljes bizonyító erejű magánokiratba kell

public document or a private document with

foglalni.

full probative force.

Egy képviselő több részvényest is képviselhet,

One representative may represent several

azonban minden egyes képviselt részvényes

shareholders, but the representative must

vonatkozásában rendelkeznie kell közokiratba

hold a power of attorney drawn up in a public

vagy teljes bizonyító erejű magánokiratba

document or a private document with full

foglalt meghatalmazással. Amennyiben

egy

probative force with respect to each

meghatalmazásban

több

meghatalmazott

shareholder represented by him. Where

szerepel, akkor fel kell tüntetni, hogy a

several proxies are named in the same power

meghatalmazás

alapján

mindegyik

of attorney, it must be stated that each proxy

meghatalmazott

önállóan

gyakorolhatja

may exercise the right of representation

képviseleti jogát. Amennyiben a részvényest

independently based on the power of

több képviselő képviseli, ezek egymástól

attorney. Where a shareholder is represented

eltérően

nem

szavazhatnak

vagy

by more than one proxy, they may not vote

nyilatkozhatnak.

differently or make different statements.

A képviseleti meghatalmazás egy közgyűlésre

The power of attorney for representation must

szólhat. A meghatalmazás - eltérő rendelkezés

extend to the General Meeting. Unless provided

hiányában - kiterjed a felfüggesztett közgyűlés

otherwise, the power of attorney also extends for

folytatására és a határozatképtelenség miatt

the resuming of the suspended General Meeting

ismételten összehívott közgyűlésre.

and the repeated General Meeting called due the

lack of quorum.

Amennyiben a Közgyűlésen a részvényes

If a shareholder, being an organization, is

szervezet

törvényes

képviselője

(pl.:

represented by its statutory representative (e.g.

vezérigazgató, ügyvezető, stb.) jár el, a

executive officer) at the General Meeting, the

képviseleti jogosultságot igazoló, 30 napnál

original or notarized copy of the court, court of

nem régebben kiállított bírósági, cégbírósági,

registration or other official document in proof of

hatósági okiratot a Közgyűlés helyszínén kell

his right of representation issued within 30 days

bemutatni.

must be presented at the place of the General

Meeting.

Amennyiben a meghatalmazás vagy a képviseleti

In case the power of attorney or any document

jog igazolására benyújtott bármely okirat nem

submitted in proof of the right of

Magyarországon kelt, akkor az okirat

representation is issued outside Hungary, the

alakiságának meg kell felelnie a külföldön

formalities of the documents must meet the

kiállított

okiratok

hitelesítésére,

illetve

legislation on the attestation or endorsement

felülhitelesítésére vonatkozó

jogszabályoknak.

of documents issued abroad. Accordingly,

Ezek szerint - eltérő tartalmú kétoldalú

unless a bilateral international treaty provides

nemzetközi egyezmény hiányában - (i) az okirat

otherwise, (i) diplomatic attestation or

diplomáciai hitelesítése, illetve felülhitelesítése,

endorsement or (ii) in case the country

vagy (ii) - amennyiben az adott ország részese a

concerned is a party to the relevant

vonatkozó

nemzetközi

egyezménynek

-

international convention, placing an Apostille

Apostille-jal ellátása szükséges. Az ügyvédi

in the document is required. Pursuant to

tevékenységről szóló 2017. évi LXXVIII. törvény

Section 44(7) of Act LXXVIII of 2017 on

44. § (7) bekezdése alapján e törvény hatálya alá

Attorneys-at-law, no diplomatic attestation or

tartozó ügyvéd által ellenjegyzett, de a felek által

endorsement, respectively, Apostille is

külföldön aláírt okirat teljes bizonyító erejéhez

required for the full probative force of a

diplomáciai

hitelesítés

vagy

felülhitelesítés,

document signed by the parties abroad end

illetve Apostille tanúsítvány nem szükséges. A

countersigned by the attorney-at-law falling

vonatkozó szabályokról részletes tájékoztatást a

within the scope of the above Act. Detailed

magyar

külképviseleti

szervek

adnak.

information on the relevant rules is provided

Amennyiben az okirat nem magyar nyelven vagy

by the Hungarian foreign representation

angol nyelven készült, úgy az okirat magyar

bodies. If the document is mad in a language

nyelvű, hiteles fordításának bemutatása is

other than the Hungarian or English, a

szükséges.

certified Hungarian translation of the

document must be presented.

Határozatképesség, megismételt közgyűlés:

Quorum. Repeated General Meeting:

A Közgyűlés határozatképes, ha azon a

The General Meeting has quorum if called duly

szavazásra

jogosító

részvények

által

and shareholders representing at least 51% of

megtestesített szavazatok több mint felét

the votes embodied by the voting shares of

képviselő részvényes jelen van.

the Company are present.

Ha a Közgyűlés nem határozatképes, a

If the General Meeting fails to have quorum, the

megismételt Közgyűlés az eredeti napirenden

repeated General Meeting has quorum

szereplő ügyekben a megjelentek számára

regarding the matters shown in the originally

tekintet nélkül határozatképes. A nem

announced agenda. A period of not less than 10

határozatképes és a megismételt közgyűlés

days and not more than 21 days must pass

között legalább 10 napnak kell eltelnie, de ez az

between the date of the General Meeting lacking

időtartam nem lehet hosszabb, mint 21 nap.

quorum and the date of the repeated General

Meeting.

Megismételt közgyűlés helye:

Place of the repeated General Meeting:

1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White House)

Megismételt közgyűlés ideje:

H-1134 Budapest, Váci út 47. (Spaces White House)

Time and date of the repeated General Meeting:

2023. április 14. 11:00 óra (CET)

11:00 o'clock on 14 April 2023 (CET)

Felvilágosítás kérése és a Közgyűlés

Right to request information and right to

napirendjének kiegészítésére vonatkozó jog:

supplement the agenda of the General

Meeting:

A Közgyűlés napirendjére tűzött ügyre

As regards the matters on the agenda of the

vonatkozóan

az

Igazgatótanács köteles

General Meeting, the Board of Directors shall

minden részvényesnek a Közgyűlés napja előtt

provide the necessary information to all

legalább 8 nappal benyújtott írásbeli

shareholders at their request submitted in

kérelmére a szükséges felvilágosítást megadni,

writing at least 8 days before the date of the

úgy, hogy a szükséges felvilágosítást legkésőbb

General Meeting in a way that they receive the

a közgyűlés napja előtt 3 nappal megkapja.

necessary information 3 days before the date

of the General Meeting.

Ha a Társaságban együttesen a szavazatok

If shareholders holding at least 1% of the votes

legalább

egy

százalékával

rendelkező

in aggregate are required to notify any

részvényesek

a

napirend

kiegészítésére

proposal for supplementing the agenda or the

vonatkozó javaslatot vagy a napirenden

proposed resolutions already on the agenda

szereplő vagy arra felveendő napirendi ponttal

or related to an agenda item proposed to be

kapcsolatos határozattervezetet a közgyűlés

added to the agenda in writing by means of a

összehívásáról

szóló

hirdetmény

written legal declaration addressed to the

megjelenésétől számított nyolc napon belül

Board of Directors and sent to the registered

írásban, az Igazgatótanácsnak címzett és a

address of the Company within 8 days of the

Társaság

székhelyére

megküldött

publication of the notice on calling the General

jognyilatkozatban közlik az Igazgatótanáccsal,

Meeting. The Board of Directors will publish a

az Igazgatótanács a kiegészített napirendről, a

notice on the supplemented agenda and the

részvényesek

által

előterjesztett

proposed resolutions submitted to it after the

határozattervezetekről a javaslat vele való

proposal is communicated to it. Matters

közlését követően hirdetményt tesz közzé. A

appearing in such notice will be considered as

hirdetményben megjelölt kérdést napirendre

having been added to the agenda.

tűzöttnek kell tekinteni.

A Társaság a Közgyűlést megelőzően legalább

The Company will publish the following on its

21 nappal a www.cyberg.nethonlapján, a

www.cyberg.netwebsite, the website of the

Budapesti Értéktőzsde honlapján és a

Budapest

Stock

Exchange

and

the

kozzetetelek.mnb.hu

weboldalán

kozzetetelek.mnb.huwebsite 21 days before the

nyilvánosságra hozza a következőket:

General Meeting and make them available at the

place of the General Meeting one hour before the

opening of the General Meeting:

a)

az összehívás időpontjában meglévő

a) aggregated data on the number of shares

részvények számára és a szavazati

held at the time of convening and the

jogok arányára vonatkozó összesített

proportion of voting rights;

adatokat;

  1. a napirenden szereplő ügyekkel b) Proposals regarding the matters on the

kapcsolatos

előterjesztések,

agenda and relevant board of directors

tervezetek,

az azokra

vonatkozó

and audit committee opinions and the

esetleges

igazgatótanácsi

és audit

original and full text of the proposed

bizottsági

jelentések,

valamint a

decisions;

határozati javaslatok eredeti és teljes

terjedelmű szövegét;

c)

a képviselő útján történő szavazáshoz

c) The forms to be used for voting by proxy.

használandó nyomtatványokat.

A napirendi pontok fontosságára tekintettel

Considering the importance of the agenda, we

minden kedves

részvényes

megjelenésére

count on the appearance of all honored

feltétlenül számítunk!

shareholders.

Budapest, 2023. március 3.

Budapest, March 3, 2023

Disclaimer

CyBERG Corp. Kereskedelmi Szolgaltato es Vendeglato Nyrt. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 16:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2020 439 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net income 2020 -3,21 M -0,01 M -0,01 M
Net Debt 2020 530 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 517x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 214 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
EV / Sales 2019 21,1x
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew John Szonyi Director
Dávid Tibor Director