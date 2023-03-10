CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési előterjesztések

Proposed resolution:

CyBERG CORP. Nyrt. (registered

address: 1051 Budapest, József nádor

tér 5-6. földszint 1.; registration

number: 01-10-140303; hereinafter, the

"Company")

GM Resolution

No. [•]/2023. (IV.03.) of the

extraordinary general meeting

held on April 3, 2023:

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. acknowledges the resignation of Ilona Mária Tábori as a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee effective from 12 February 2023.

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. considers the management activity of Ilona Mária Tábori appropriate in the year 2022 and grants her discharge of liability for the period from 29 November 2022 to 12 February 2023, based on Section 3:117 of the Civil Code.

Budapest, 3 April 2023

