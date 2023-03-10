CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési előterjesztések
ELŐTERJESZTÉS
A CYBERG CORP NYRT.
2023. ÁPRILIS 3. NAPJÁN
TARTANDÓ RENDKÍVÜLI KÖZGYŰLÉSÉRE
1. napirendi pont:
Döntés felmentvények megadásáról
PROPOSAL
TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
OF CYBERG CORP. NYRT.
TO BE HELD ON 3 APRIL 2023
Agenda item #1:
Decision on granting discharges
Előterjesztés:Proposal:
Az Igazgatótanács tájékoztatása szerint
Nyúl Sándor igazgatótanácsi tag az Igazgatótanács részére megküldött lemondó nyilatkozata útján 2022. december 20. napján azonnali hatállyal lemondott a Társaságban betöltött igazgatótanácsi tagi tisztségéről; valamint
Tábori Ilona Mária igazgatótanácsi és auditbizottsági tag az Igazgatótanács részére megküldött lemondó nyilatkozata útján 2022. december 14. napján - a Ptk. 3:25. §
bekezdésére tekintettel -2023. február 12. napi hatállyal lemondott
a Társaságban betöltött
igazgatótanácsi tagi és auditbizottsági tagi tisztségéről.
Based on the information of the Board of Directors
Sándor Nyúl, a member of the Board of Directors, resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company with immediate effect on 20 December 2022 by means of a letter of resignation sent to the Board of Directors; and
Ilona Mária Tábori, member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee, resigned from her positions on 14 December 2022 (with effect from 12 February 2023, based onSection 3:25 § (4) of the Civil Code) by means of a resignation letter sent to the Board of Directors.
lemondott igazgatótanácsi tagok a The resigned members of the Board of lemondó nyilatkozataikban kérték a Directors have requested in their
Társaság
részéről
a
felmentvény
resignations that the Company grant their
megadását.
discharge.
A
fentiek
figyelembevételével
az
Considering the above, the Board of
Igazgatótanács kéri közgyűlést, hogy
Directors requests the General Meeting to
döntsenek
az
alábbi
határozati
decide on the below proposed resolutions.
javaslatokról.
Kelt: Budapest, 2023. március 10.
Date: Budapest, 10 March 2023
________________________
CyBERG Corp.
Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság
Igazgatótanács / Board of Directors
Határozattervezet:
Proposed resolution:
A CyBERG CORP. Nyrt.
CyBERG CORP. Nyrt. (registered
(székhely: 1051 Budapest, József nádor
address: 1051 Budapest, József nádor
tér 5-6. földszint 1.; cégjegyzékszám:
tér 5-6. földszint 1.; registration
01-10-140303; a továbbiakban:
number: 01-10-140303; hereinafter, the
Társaság)
"Company")
2023. április 3. napján megtartott
GM Resolution
rendkívüli közgyűlésének
No. [•]/2023. (IV. 03.)
[•]/2023. (IV. 03.) számú közgyűlési
of the extraordinary general meeting
határozata:
held on 3 April 2023:
A CyBERG
Corp.
Nyrt.
közgyűlése az
The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp.
előterjesztésnek megfelelően tudomásul
Nyrt. acknowledges the resignation of
veszi Nyúl Sándor igazgatótanácsi tag
Sándor Nyúl as a member of the Board of
lemondását 2022. december 20-i hatállyal.
Directors effective from December 20,
2022.
A CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. közgyűlése Nyúl
The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp.
Sándor
2022.
évi
ügyvezetési
Nyrt. considers the management activity
tevékenységét megfelelőnek értékeli, és a
of Sándor Nyúl appropriate in the year
részére a Ptk. 3:117. §-a szerinti
2022 and grants him discharge of liability
felmentvényt megadja a 2022. január 1-től
for the period from 1 January 2022 to 20
2022. december 20-ig terjedő időszakra.
December 2022, based on Section 3:117 of
the Civil Code.
Budapest, 2023. április 3.
Budapest, 3 April 2023
_________________________
_________________________
[•]
[•]
Levezető elnök/
Jegyzőkönyvvezető/
Chairman of the general meeting
Keeper of the minutes
_________________________
[•]
Jegyzőkönyv hitelesítő/
Person certifying the minutes
ELŐTERJESZTÉS
PROPOSAL
A CYBERG CORP NYRT.
TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
2023. ÁPRILIS 3. NAPJÁN
OF CYBERG CORP. NYRT.
TO BE HELD ON 3 APRIL 2023
TARTANDÓ RENDKÍVÜLI KÖZGYŰLÉSÉRE
2. napirendi pont:
Agenda item #2:
Döntés a Társaság felszámolási
Decision
to
initiate
liquidation
eljárásának kezdeményezéséről
proceeding of the Company
