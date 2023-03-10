Advanced search
    CYBERG   HU0000160122

CYBERG CORP. KERESKEDELMI, SZOLGÁLTATÓ ÉS VENDÉGLÁTÓ NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RÉSZVÉNYTÁRSASÁG

(CYBERG)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
78.00 HUF   +11.43%
CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési előterjesztések

03/10/2023
ELŐTERJESZTÉS

A CYBERG CORP NYRT.

2023. ÁPRILIS 3. NAPJÁN

TARTANDÓ RENDKÍVÜLI KÖZGYŰLÉSÉRE

1. napirendi pont:

Döntés felmentvények megadásáról

PROPOSAL

TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF CYBERG CORP. NYRT.

TO BE HELD ON 3 APRIL 2023

Agenda item #1:

Decision on granting discharges

Előterjesztés:Proposal:

Az Igazgatótanács tájékoztatása szerint

  1. Nyúl Sándor igazgatótanácsi tag az Igazgatótanács részére megküldött lemondó nyilatkozata útján 2022. december 20. napján azonnali hatállyal lemondott a Társaságban betöltött igazgatótanácsi tagi tisztségéről; valamint
  2. Tábori Ilona Mária igazgatótanácsi és auditbizottsági tag az Igazgatótanács részére megküldött lemondó nyilatkozata útján 2022. december 14. napján - a Ptk. 3:25. §
    1. bekezdésére tekintettel -2023. február 12. napi hatállyal lemondott
      a Társaságban betöltött
      igazgatótanácsi tagi és auditbizottsági tagi tisztségéről.

Based on the information of the Board of Directors

  1. Sándor Nyúl, a member of the Board of Directors, resigned from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company with immediate effect on 20 December 2022 by means of a letter of resignation sent to the Board of Directors; and
  2. Ilona Mária Tábori, member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee, resigned from her positions on 14 December 2022 (with effect from 12 February 2023, based onSection 3:25 § (4) of the Civil Code) by means of a resignation letter sent to the Board of Directors.
  1. lemondott igazgatótanácsi tagok a The resigned members of the Board of lemondó nyilatkozataikban kérték a Directors have requested in their

Társaság

részéről

a

felmentvény

resignations that the Company grant their

megadását.

discharge.

A

fentiek

figyelembevételével

az

Considering the above, the Board of

Igazgatótanács kéri közgyűlést, hogy

Directors requests the General Meeting to

döntsenek

az

alábbi

határozati

decide on the below proposed resolutions.

javaslatokról.

Kelt: Budapest, 2023. március 10.

Date: Budapest, 10 March 2023

________________________

CyBERG Corp.

Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság

Igazgatótanács / Board of Directors

Határozattervezet:

Proposed resolution:

A CyBERG CORP. Nyrt.

CyBERG CORP. Nyrt. (registered

(székhely: 1051 Budapest, József nádor

address: 1051 Budapest, József nádor

tér 5-6. földszint 1.; cégjegyzékszám:

tér 5-6. földszint 1.; registration

01-10-140303; a továbbiakban:

number: 01-10-140303; hereinafter, the

Társaság)

"Company")

2023. április 3. napján megtartott

GM Resolution

rendkívüli közgyűlésének

No. []/2023. (IV. 03.)

[]/2023. (IV. 03.) számú közgyűlési

of the extraordinary general meeting

határozata:

held on 3 April 2023:

A CyBERG

Corp.

Nyrt.

közgyűlése az

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp.

előterjesztésnek megfelelően tudomásul

Nyrt. acknowledges the resignation of

veszi Nyúl Sándor igazgatótanácsi tag

Sándor Nyúl as a member of the Board of

lemondását 2022. december 20-i hatállyal.

Directors effective from December 20,

2022.

A CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. közgyűlése Nyúl

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp.

Sándor

2022.

évi

ügyvezetési

Nyrt. considers the management activity

tevékenységét megfelelőnek értékeli, és a

of Sándor Nyúl appropriate in the year

részére a Ptk. 3:117. §-a szerinti

2022 and grants him discharge of liability

felmentvényt megadja a 2022. január 1-től

for the period from 1 January 2022 to 20

2022. december 20-ig terjedő időszakra.

December 2022, based on Section 3:117 of

the Civil Code.

Budapest, 2023. április 3.

Budapest, 3 April 2023

_________________________

_________________________

[•]

[]

Levezető elnök/

Jegyzőkönyvvezető/

Chairman of the general meeting

Keeper of the minutes

_________________________

[]

Jegyzőkönyv hitelesítő/

Person certifying the minutes

Határozattervezet:

A CyBERG CORP. Nyrt.

(székhely: 1051 Budapest, József nádor tér 5-6. földszint 1.; cégjegyzékszám:

01-10-140303; a továbbiakban:

Társaság)

2023. április 3. napján megtartott

rendkívüli közgyűlésének

[]/2023. (IV.03.) számú közgyűlési

határozata:

A CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. közgyűlése az előterjesztésnek megfelelően tudomásul veszi Tábori Ilona Mária igazgatótanácsi és auditbizottsági tag lemondását 2023. február 12. napi hatállyal.

A CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. közgyűlése Tábori Ilona Mária 2022. évi ügyvezetési tevékenységét megfelelőnek értékeli, és a részére a Ptk. 3:117. §-a szerinti felmentvényt megadja a 2022. november 29-től 2023. február 12-ig terjedő időszakra.

Budapest, 2023. április 3.

_________________________

[•]

Levezető elnök/

Chairman of the general meeting

Proposed resolution:

CyBERG CORP. Nyrt. (registered

address: 1051 Budapest, József nádor

tér 5-6. földszint 1.; registration

number: 01-10-140303; hereinafter, the

"Company")

GM Resolution

No. []/2023. (IV.03.) of the

extraordinary general meeting

held on April 3, 2023:

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. acknowledges the resignation of Ilona Mária Tábori as a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee effective from 12 February 2023.

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. considers the management activity of Ilona Mária Tábori appropriate in the year 2022 and grants her discharge of liability for the period from 29 November 2022 to 12 February 2023, based on Section 3:117 of the Civil Code.

Budapest, 3 April 2023

_________________________

[]

Jegyzőkönyvvezető/

Keeper of the minutes

_________________________

[]

Jegyzőkönyv hitelesítő/

Person certifying the minutes

ELŐTERJESZTÉS

PROPOSAL

A CYBERG CORP NYRT.

TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

2023. ÁPRILIS 3. NAPJÁN

OF CYBERG CORP. NYRT.

TO BE HELD ON 3 APRIL 2023

TARTANDÓ RENDKÍVÜLI KÖZGYŰLÉSÉRE

2. napirendi pont:

Agenda item #2:

Döntés a Társaság felszámolási

Decision

to

initiate

liquidation

eljárásának kezdeményezéséről

proceeding of the Company

