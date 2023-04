CyBERG Kereskedelmi Szolgáltató es Vendeglátó Nyilvánosan Muködo Reszvenytársaság : Corp. Nyrt. - Közgyűlési határozatok

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. acknowledges the resignation of Sándor Nyúl as a member of the Board of Directors effective December 20, 2022.

The General Meeting of CyBERG Corp. Nyrt. considers the management activity of Sándor Nyúl appropriate in the year 2022 and grants him discharge of liability for the period from January 1, 2022 to December 20, 2022, based on Section 3:117 of the Civil Code.