Cybergun: letter of intent received for civil division

April 23, 2024 at 06:43 am EDT

Cybergun announced on Tuesday that it had received an initial letter of intent to acquire the assets of its civil division, at a time when the group is seeking to refocus on its military activities.



The manufacturer of ball-rifle replicas says this expression of interest values the main tangible assets (inventory) and intangible assets (licenses) at over 10 million euros, compared with a market capitalization of less than 700,000 euros for the company as a whole.



In a press release, Cybergun explains that it has chosen not to sign an exclusivity agreement at this stage, in order to pursue discussions with other potential buyers.



Proceeds from the sale could nevertheless be used to support the development plan for its military and hunting division, whose 2023 sales climbed 38% to 21.8 million euros last year.



The civilian division generated revenues of 23.5 million euros in 2023.



Should the sale go ahead, it would enable the company to create a 'pure player' (specialized player) with a profitable growth profile that would be much more attractive to investors, explains Hugo Brugière, its manager.



Following this announcement, the share price climbed by more than 22% on Tuesday on the Paris Bourse.



