Cybergun: second takeover offer for its civil division

May 21, 2024 at 06:02 am EDT

Cybergun announced on Tuesday that it had received a second letter of intent to acquire the assets of its civilian division, following the one already unveiled last month.



The manufacturer of licensed replica ballguns states that this non-binding offer values the division's main tangible assets (inventories) and intangible assets (licenses) at a level comparable to the first offer, i.e. still in excess of 10 million euros.



In a press release, Cybergun states that the offer comes from a European investment fund specialized in asset acquisitions and recognized for its ability to lead profitable growth projects.



The group, which has chosen not to sign any exclusivity agreements at this stage, indicates that it nevertheless wishes to complete the sale process before the end of the 1st half of 2024.



The proceeds from the sale of these assets should enable the company to support the development plan for its military and hunting division, whose sales rose by 38% last year.



Following these announcements, Cybergun's shares climbed 11% on the Paris Bourse on Tuesday.



