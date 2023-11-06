CYBERGUN is the world leader in designing and distributing replica dummy weapons for video game aficionados, sport or outdoor shooting, and collectors. The activity is organized around two families of products: - replica weapons: 1/1-scale replica which shoots 6-mm plastic balls. At the end of March 2023, CYBERGUN had 21 exclusive worldwide or European licenses (primarily Smith & Wesson, Famas, Desert Eagle, Colt, Taurus, Uzi, Mossberg, Tanfoglio, Schmeisser, Thompson, Sig Sauer, Kalashnikov, DPMS Blaser and Beretta); - accessories and consumables: goggles, targets, plastic pellets, gas reloads, etc. The products are manufactured by subcontractors. Products are mainly marketed through wholesalers and specialty stores (gunsmiths, hunting and fishing stores, toy and video game stores), and also through large distribution chains.

Sector Recreational Products