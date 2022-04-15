Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CyberLink Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5203   TW0005203004

CYBERLINK CORP.

(5203)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
91.10 TWD   +3.41%
CyberLink Announces the Integration of Its FaceMe® Security Facial Recognition Software with AXIS Camera Station
BU
CyberLink's FaceMe® Achieves Perfect Score and is Granted Level 2 Certification in iBeta's Advanced Anti-Spoofing Test
BU
CyberLink's CEO Jau Huang To Present at NVIDIA GTC 2022
BU
CyberLink Announces the Integration of Its FaceMe® Security Facial Recognition Software with AXIS Camera Station

04/15/2022 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The end-to-end integration brings FaceMe’s industry-leading facial recognition functionalities to AXIS camera and VMS setups, fusing live stream monitoring and group tagging in a seamless solution

CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced an important update to its facial recognition security software, FaceMe® Security. FaceMe Security now integrates with AXIS Communications’ AXIS Camera Station VMS (video management software), creating a robust, unified platform that brings facial recognition to AXIS’s security and access control applications. With this solution, users can now layer person-of-interest detection, group tagging and management, and visitor summaries on top of existing IP surveillance configurations with AXIS cameras and VMS.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220415005002/en/

CyberLink Announces the Integration of Its FaceMe® Security Facial Recognition Software with AXIS Camera Station (Graphic: Business Wire)

CyberLink Announces the Integration of Its FaceMe® Security Facial Recognition Software with AXIS Camera Station (Graphic: Business Wire)

AXIS is a global market leader in intelligent security solutions, integrating network cameras, video recorders, workstations, and video management systems. AXIS Camera Station is an easy-to-use, efficient VMS platform offering video surveillance and access control applications. Its intuitive interface and extensive compatibility make it an excellent fit for FaceMe® Security, a value-added smart surveillance software solution powered by CyberLink's highly-ranked and precise FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine.

The unified platform, combining FaceMe's real-time facial recognition to the AXIS Camera Station interface, delivers a unique, efficient and powerful monitoring solution. One operator can visualize up to 36 camera feeds on one screen. They can then rely on the facial recognition console running on a second display to receive real-time alerts. These alerts are triggered when individuals associated to a managed group (e.g., VIP, blocklists, employees) appear in front of a connected camera located in an area or at a time potentially requiring a certain action to be taken.

"Smart video management software is becoming an essential component to security and access control systems," said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. "Adding the facial recognition capabilities of FaceMe to the AXIS Camera Station enables a powerful, highly automated security monitoring environment, running on one intuitive platform."

For an introduction to the FaceMe®-AXIS integration's new features, visit the FaceMe® Security website or watch the introduction video.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in AI facial recognition technology and multimedia software. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer and commercial markets through a wide range of solutions, covering AI facial recognition, digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, and mobile applications. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home. To learn all the latest about facial recognition, its benefits and implementation considerations, read our Ultimate Guide to Edge-based Facial Recognition.

For more information on FaceMe®, please visit https://www.cyberlink.com/faceme/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 655 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 062 M 243 M 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,27x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 430
Free-Float 63,5%
Technical analysis trends CYBERLINK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 91,10 TWD
Average target price 90,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target -1,21%
Managers and Directors
Chao Hsiung Huang Chairman, GM & Chief Technology Officer
Hsiao Chuan Chen Senior Assistant Manager-Finance
Yung Wei Lei Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Cheng Hsu Li Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
Wen Hsiang Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CYBERLINK CORP.2.36%243
ADOBE INC.-25.86%198 658
WORKDAY INC.-17.76%56 392
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.24%48 700
AUTODESK, INC.-28.25%42 751
DATADOG, INC.-23.62%42 704