CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technology has announced a collaboration with Simpello to secure and streamline hospitality processes and retail point of sale (POS) experiences. By combining Simpello’s patented, proximity-based reusable identity and decentralized data technology with CyberLink’s FaceMe® Platform and SDK, next-gen experiences are unlocked for customers.

Seeking to expedite face-to-face interactions, while protecting customer privacy, hotels and retail locations are turning to Simpello. A proven proximity awareness solution provider, Simpello enables the customer’s phone or device to work as an identifier through a decentralized wallet enabled by Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wide Band (UWB), granting a strict-proximity engagement through a 2’ x 2’ zone for a full host of applications, including POS or hotel kiosk check-in/check-out. With BLE and UWB, customers also have a hands-free way of interacting since their devices can stay safely out of sight.

To take their solution to the next level, and further bolster security, Simpello looked to CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe. Integrating both FaceMe SDK, a cross-platform facial recognition SDK for IoT and system integration, and FaceMe Platform, an API platform for facial recognition applications, to provide users with a frictionless experience.

With the integration of FaceMe, Simpello’s users benefit from leading facial recognition technology, that boasts an impressive accuracy rate of 99.83%, validated by NIST, and iBeta Level 2 certification for anti-spoofing test assurance and compliance. “Simpello can now leverage the power of biometric identity verification with proximity technology to ensure convenience and security – a powerful combination,” said Simpello CEO Ben Robertson.

Within hospitality, resorts are beginning to deploy solutions that provide customers with the ability to take a selfie with their device when reserving a room online. As part of Simpello’s decentralized data technology, the facial template created from the selfie is then stored on the individual’s phone, and only on their phone, along with a unique token.

Once the guest arrives at the hotel, there’s no need for paper or electronic reservation confirmation. The guest simply approaches the check-in kiosk and presents their face to the camera. If the captured face matches the template on their phone, and the correct token is read, the guest can check-in and make room keys directly from the kiosk, saving them, and staff, valuable time.

Similarly, within retail environments, when utilized at the POS level, a customer needs only to have their phone with them and present their face to pay. Not only is the customer provided with a secure and contact free payment method, but the retail location is also provided with valuable analytics regarding customer trends. “AI is already creating personalized interactions for customers,” said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink, “We’re excited that the collaboration between CyberLink and Simpello not only creates richer experiences, but also more secure experiences.”

About Simpello

Founded in 2009, Simpello (https://simpello.com) is a leader in decentralizing data by having the client bring their own data to the interaction through a mobile vault enabled by the company. From anonymous to known, Simpello provides a personalized fast and easy interaction/sharing platform that reduces exposure/of institutions by not holding PII data. This provides a new standard of security and privacy never enabled before.

Simpello leverages “reusable” identities via the power of biometric and proximity technology. Reusable identity refers to the ability to use a single set of credentials and data to access multiple systems (interoperability) and/or services providers to allow a reduction of busyness of the customer and institution...a Simple Hello platform...friction to frictionless.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

