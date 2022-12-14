CyberLink's FaceMe® Receives FIDO Alliance UAF Level 1 Certification

As a UAF Level 1 Certified FIDO Alliance member, CyberLink’s FaceMe shows the world that it meets a variety of stringent identity verification standards that are required in today’s global financial and technology industries.

CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technology, announced that its facial recognition engine FaceMe®, has received FIDO Alliance’s UAF Level 1 Certification. This certification means that FIDO Alliance has recognized a number of advanced FaceMe security and interoperability protocols that meet the financial services industry’s strict security requirements such as using multi-factor authentication over traditional password login. These requirements cover a broad range of online interactions that range from basic content access to transaction enablement, in areas such as banking, securities, insurance, electronic payments, and more.

The FIDO Alliance creates authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. Its certifications have become increasingly popular and necessary, especially among global technology companies which deal with ever-increasingly complex electronic systems and data-sensitive transactions. The FIDO Alliance provides authentication protocols and the standards by the FIDO Alliance have been used by major network technology industries and cloud service providers already, and its use has been advocated by various governments.

CyberLink’s FaceMe is not only certified by the FIDO Alliance, but also holds several other certifications and security metrics. FaceMe recently passed the iBeta ISO PAD Level 2 liveness detection test with high scores and is top ranked globally by the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) with an accuracy rate of 99.81% and error rate (False Match Rate) as low as 1 in 1 million. These metrics are proof points confirming that FaceMe’s industry-leading accuracy and anti-spoofing capabilities can be trusted to effectively prevent misidentification or identity fraud.

Compared to a traditional password login, FaceMe’s facial recognition software is not only more convenient and seamless but is also a more secure form of user identification that’s essential when granting access to highly sensitive information and performing tasks for online banking, securities, insurance, electronic payments, and more. Yuanta Life, Meihao Securities, and the virtual currency exchange CoinTrust are among CyberLink’s customers who are leveraging FaceMe’s facial recognition technology to provide a more secure experience.

CyberLink’s FaceMe Fintech, a financial eKYC (electronic Know Your Client) solution, is also FIDO Certified. Improving the FaceMe experience and enhancing security and privacy protection are top, ongoing priorities at CyberLink. As such the company will continue to seek opportunities to improve its solutions and submit them to the leading certification programs.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

