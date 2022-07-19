Good Finance Chooses CyberLink's FaceMe® Facial Recognition Technology to Perform Identity Verification for Its Online Banking Services

CyberLink’s FaceMe Fintech solution combines the latest ID authentication, facial recognition and liveness detection technologies, ensuring intuitive, accurate and secure identity validation to Good Finance’s online banking customers.

CyberLink Corp., a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, has partnered with Good Finance to integrate its AI facial recognition engine, FaceMe into Good Finance’s eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) account opening process. By using their mobile device camera, customers can validate their identity and remotely sign all necessary documents. The FaceMe solution is convenient for new customers who don’t need to visit their local branch, and eliminates the potential for human errors inherent to manual identity verification.

A streamlined experience – integrating identity verification into online banking app

Good Finance implemented CyberLink’s FaceMe AI facial recognition engine into its mobile app and portal to eliminate the need for new online banking customers to visit a physical branch when performing certain operations such as opening an account. Customers can complete the verification process remotely by simply uploading a picture of their ID to the Good Finance app and following the live face capture prompts within the app. Identity is instantly verified, accuracy is guaranteed and no time is lost.

Secure multi-factor authentication with FaceMe’s ID verification and liveness detection

As important as verifying the photo ID’s authenticity, FaceMe’s AI technology accurately validates that the person in front of the camera is the one on the ID. To prevent identity fraud, FaceMe supports liveness detection and anti-spoofing. It can detect whether a real person is in front of the camera (not a photo or video) and check that it is not an impostor wearing a prosthetic mask.

"CyberLink provides legally compliant, top-ranked facial recognition to the eKYC process, and meets all needs and requirements of the financial industry in Taiwan,” said Daniel Chen, Product Manager of Good Finance. "After careful consideration, we chose to partner with CyberLink, to offer our customers an enhanced online experience, while improving internal operating efficiency. After only a few months since debuting the integration of FaceMe in our eKYC service, Good Finance has helped nearly 300 online customers successfully open new accounts. We appreciate the partnership with CyberLink and their support and effort.”

"Accurate and secure identity validation of online customers, also known as eKYC, is a top priority across the banking, insurance and security industries, as well as any organization engaged in fintech. AI facial recognition is the perfect technology to address this important matter," said Dr. Jau Huang, Chairman and CEO of CyberLink. "We are honored that Good Finance chose FaceMe to perform online identity validation. FaceMe’s industry leading accuracy, anti-spoofing and overall performance uniquely meet eKYC’s demanding requirements and play a key role in taking fintech to a new level of excellence.”

FaceMe is the most versatile facial recognition offering on the market today. With a 99.7% accuracy rate and secure built-in liveness and anti-spoofing capabilities, FaceMe can run on edge devices (mobile phones, tablets) as well as banks’ internal servers. The solution’s availability and optimized performance across platforms and environments help developers create new fintech applications and quickly test and deploy them in the market.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

