CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announces the integration of FaceMe SDK with Logsafe, India’s fastest growing human resources management system (HRMS). By combining CyberLink’s cross-platform facial recognition engine with Logsafe’s attendance management functionality, organizations can automate check-in and check-out processes with contactless, cloud-based, mobile facial recognition.

Logsafe aims to revolutionize attendance management and streamline administrative processes securely, reliably, and cost-effectively with their innovative mobile app. To achieve this goal, Logsafe has partnered with CyberLink, a leading provider of facial recognition technology. With an impressive face recognition accuracy rate of 99.83%, top rated in NIST’s latest FATE test for presentation attack detection, and iBeta Level 2 compliant anti-spoofing technology, FaceMe SDK provides a precise, fast and frictionless user experience which is perfect for Logsafe’s customer base.

Logsafe required a solution partner that could provide compatibility with both Android and iOS. With its high accuracy, efficiency, and compatibility for both Android and iOS, FaceMe was the obvious choice to power Logsafe’s facial recognition features. Additionally, Logsafe needed support for offline facial recognition. In case of any internet connection disruption, Logsafe wanted their app to continue working seamlessly and not hinder daily operations of their clients. Optimized for edge devices, FaceMe SDK was able to fulfill this requirement and ensure Logsafe’s functions carry on.

Already in market with over 30K active users throughout India, Logsafe is currently being utilized across multiple business verticals, including public schools. Within schools, AI facial recognition and anti-spoofing is used for teacher and student group attendance. When a teacher holds the Android tablet to scan a group of 4-8 students’ faces, real-time video mode enables facial recognition identification and verification in less than 1 second, noting attendance in the HRMS. Similarly, teachers can use Logsafe on their mobile phones for facial recognition check-in/out of school.

“It is exciting to see our facial recognition technology being used in new ways,” said Mei Guu, President of CyberLink Business Unit 2. “Not only is facial recognition used in access control, but with our partner Logsafe we are seeing a new and improved way to take classroom attendance and focus more time in the classroom on learning. It's quite exciting!”

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home. For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com.

