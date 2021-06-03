Update: CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Adds First Advisory Board Member

Ready to build on – and build out – the foundations of its cybersecurity solutions infrastructure and APP systems.



Sarasota, FL, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOQ) of Sarasota, Florida is engaging a panel of industry players to assist CyberloQ in marketing their one-of-a-kind patented platform for preventing cyber fraud.

Shawn Watts is a seasoned Business Solutions Architect and IT Program Leader with nearly 30 years of experience in sectors as diverse as Manufacturing, Forestry, Real Estate and Content Streaming. Shawn has a demonstrated record of success delivering innovative technology solutions designed specifically to enable businesses to rapidly scale up their customer base and transaction volume.

Said Watts, “The organizations that understand the imperative to integrate Information Technology deeply within their business strategy are the organizations that lead their industries. In today’s ‘always-on’ and predominantly ‘on-line’ marketplace, a critical component of this approach is their cyber-security strategy. CyberloQ was built specifically to support this requirement, and their innovative product offerings enable clients to seamlessly embed robust security into the frontend of every discrete bank card transaction.”

Most recently, Watts led a team building and maintaining ecommerce and digital content streaming solutions that support Hoopla – a groundbreaking digital media service that allows public library patrons to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, e-books, comics and TV shows to enjoy on their computer, tablet, or phone. Hoopla and its supporting ecommerce systems have processed hundreds of millions of repeat user interactions and purchase transactions generating more than $1B in revenue.

“I am excited,” said Watts, “to be a part of the CyberloQ team’s mission to transform the Bank Card industry’s fraud prevention capabilities as well as the overall infrastructure of the Company’s technology. I am looking forward to the challenge of GLOBAL business and securing any and all things associated with CyberloQ.”

“Shawn brings a unique skillset to the Company; his ability to understand the “CODE” side and convey its applications to the “C Level” executives is why we are bringing him on board,” stated Chris Jackson, Company President.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/ .

About TurnScor

TurnScor helps consumers fix their credit scores by helping them apply the Fair Credit Reporting Act to verify the accuracy of their credit reports across all three agencies. TurnScor removes the need for consumers with no or low credit scores to work with attorneys and other firms to build or repair their credit. For more information, visit https://turnscor.com/ .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov .

CLOQ Contact:

Chris Jackson

Tel: 1.612.961.4536

Email: info@cyberloq.com